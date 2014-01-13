Jan 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** British engineering firm Amec Plc said it had provisionally agreed to buy Foster Wheeler AG in a cash and share deal that values the Swiss-based engineer at 1.9 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).

** German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is nearing a deal to buy Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores, which has a market capitalization of $845 million, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

** French drugmaker Sanofi SA will buy a 12 percent stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for $700 million and deepen their partnership to develop drugs for rare genetic diseases.

** Australia's biggest phone company Telstra Corporation Ltd has agreed to sell 70 percent of its directories unit Sensis, offloading a struggling business challenged by digital transition for less than the market had anticipated.

Telstra said that it had agreed to sell the Sensis stake to Platinum Equity, a U.S.-based private equity firm, for A$454 million ($407.17 million).

** ACE Ltd has agreed to buy a 60.9 percent stake in Thailand's Siam Commercial Samaggi Insurance PCL for about $185 million as foreign insurers step up their presence in underdeveloped Southeast Asian insurance markets.

** Toshiba Corp is in the final stages of boosting its stake in British nuclear power firm NuGen to around 60 percent by buying a 10 percent stake from French utility GDF Suez SA, industry sources familiar with the matter said. Toshiba would buy the stake from GDF Suez, which owns 50 percent of NuGen, for about 3 billion yen ($29 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

** UBS AG is not considering spinning off its investment bank, its Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said, rebuffing speculation last week that it may consider such a move to quieten demands for it to put aside more capital.

** Discovery Communications Inc and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc abandoned talks for a merger last week, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

** Sports Direct International Plc, Britain's largest sporting goods retailer, has acquired a 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams Plc and said it wants to explore options "at an operational level" to work with the country's No. 2 department store group.

** Franco-American telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent SA is in talks with three potential buyers for its business selling telecoms equipment and services to corporations and a decision on the sale is expected by March, a Bloomberg report said.

** Ukraine's leading agriculture group Ukrlandfarming said U.S. agriculture giant Cargill Ltd had bought a 5 percent stake in the Ukrainian firm.

The deal took place in late 2013, Ukrlandfarming said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the stake.

** German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG will merge three units that develop production plants for industrial customers to seek faster growth in the market, it said.

** U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp has finalized a deal to sell its Ujung Pangkah block in the East Java sea, worth $650 million, to PT Saka Energi Indonesia, a subsidiary of state-controlled gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the Investor Daily reported on Sunday.

** France's Total SA is set to become the first major oil company to invest in Britain's nascent shale gas industry, sources said on Saturday, boosting hopes for a pick-up in exploration to help assess the commerciality of the resource.

Total will announce a deal to commit 30 million pounds to drilling for shale gas in Lincolnshire in central England, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Hong Kong property firm Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd, controlled by tycoon Richard Li, said on Monday it was in advanced talks to sell a property in Beijing for an undisclosed amount.