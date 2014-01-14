(Adds Shell, Goldcorp, Toshiba, Standard Chartered, Petrobras,
Villar Mir)
Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Royal Dutch Shell could look to sell $15 billion
worth of assets over the next two years, including some North
Sea fields, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
** Canadian company Goldcorp Inc commenced its formal
bid for Osisko Mining Corp on Tuesday, saying that it
chose to proceed with the unsolicited offer following a long
series of frustrated attempts to engage Osisko in discussions
about a possible deal.
** French utilities Electricite de France SA and
GDF Suez SA have agreed to invest 600 million euros
($819 million) in the Tihange 1 nuclear reactor near Liege in
Belgium as part of an upgrade to extend the reactor's lifespan,
French newspaper Les Echos said.
** Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
has agreed to raise its stake in Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd
to 20 percent from 15.34 percent for about S$383
million ($303 million), the latest step in a drive to extend its
footprint in China.
** RWE AG, Germany's second biggest utility, has
sold its 640 megawatt gas-fired power plant at
Duisburg-Huckingen to local steelmaker Huettenwerke Krupp
Mannesmann GmbH for about 100 million euros ($138 million).
** Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc have all
expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc's branded
generics business, but no active discussions are going on at
this time, according to three people close to the matter.
** Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group and index
provider S&P Dow Jones Indices said they are interested
in acquisitions to grow their index businesses, in a sign the
sector could see a wave of deals as investors pour tens of
billions of dollars into portfolios that track benchmarks.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp has agreed to buy 60
percent of the NuGen UK nuclear joint venture between GDF Suez
and Spain's Iberdrola for 102 million pounds,
boosting Britain's plans to replace its ageing nuclear fleet.
** The two biggest shareholders of Italy's No.1 regional
utility A2A SpA have launched the process to place a 5
percent stake in the company by June, the mayors of Brescia and
Milan said.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras, on Tuesday "emphatically denied" that
it is in talks with India's ONGC Videsh to sell part of its
stake in the giant Libra offshore prospect in Brazil.
** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
is seeking a strategic partnership with Kuwait Petroleum Corp in
two upcoming petrochemicals projects, the Indian company's
chairman said.
** India's Reliance Industries Ltd is considering
taking an 11 percent stake in one of Venezuela's biggest
petroleum projects, the Carabobo-1 block, taking over the
participating interest of Petronas, the energy major said,
strengthening ties between the Latin American nation and its top
Indian customer.
** The Indian government has invited bids from nine
investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 percent,
of the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank,
India's third-largest private bank by market value, two people
with direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic
Times reported.
** Swedish utility Vattenfall, which is selling
assets to reduce debts, may have to sell its stake in Polish
energy producer Enea at a big discount, market sources
said.
** Activist investor Jana Partners LLC increased its stake
in oil producer QEP Resources Inc and said it planned to
nominate candidates to the company's board. It increased its
stake to 9.5 percent from 7.6 percent.
** The Spanish government is considering selling part of its
stake in bailed-out Bankia as soon as the first
quarter of the year, official and banking sources said, hoping
to recoup part of the multi-billion euro rescue under favorable
market conditions.
** China's Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd said it agreed to buy
Australian dairy company Mundella Foods through its Australian
subsidiary, expanding the state-owned conglomerate's overseas
reach and boosting its exposure to the growing dairy market.
** Britain's competition regulator is to force two of the
country's biggest cement producers to sell off production plants
after a two-year investigation which found that a lack of
competition had pushed up prices. The Competition Commission
said it would require HeidelbergCement's Hanson to
sell off one of three plants. In October, it had told rival
Lafarge Tarmac to sell one of its plants in
Britain in a bid to introduce a fifth player to that market.
** Charter Communications Inc formally offered on
Monday to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for
$37.3 billion. Time Warner Cable's board rejected the offer.
Charter's Chief Executive Tom Rutledge said the company now
planned to take the deal directly to Time Warner Cable
shareholders.
** Standard Chartered said its private equity arm
has taken a 13 percent stake in Botswana-listed supermarket
chain Choppies Enterprises, the latest private equity
deal to target African consumers.
** Brazilian energy company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio
said on Monday that its Rumo Logistica unit is in
preliminary talks to purchase the country's largest railroad
operator, America Latina Logistica SA.
** Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group said on Monday that
it purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company
Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland at a price of 1
euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros.
($1 = 0.73 euros)
($1 = 1.27 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.61 British pound sterling)
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)