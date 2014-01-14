(Adds Shell, Goldcorp, Toshiba, Standard Chartered, Petrobras, Villar Mir)

Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Royal Dutch Shell could look to sell $15 billion worth of assets over the next two years, including some North Sea fields, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

** Canadian company Goldcorp Inc commenced its formal bid for Osisko Mining Corp on Tuesday, saying that it chose to proceed with the unsolicited offer following a long series of frustrated attempts to engage Osisko in discussions about a possible deal.

** French utilities Electricite de France SA and GDF Suez SA have agreed to invest 600 million euros ($819 million) in the Tihange 1 nuclear reactor near Liege in Belgium as part of an upgrade to extend the reactor's lifespan, French newspaper Les Echos said.

** Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd has agreed to raise its stake in Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd to 20 percent from 15.34 percent for about S$383 million ($303 million), the latest step in a drive to extend its footprint in China.

** RWE AG, Germany's second biggest utility, has sold its 640 megawatt gas-fired power plant at Duisburg-Huckingen to local steelmaker Huettenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH for about 100 million euros ($138 million).

** Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc have all expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc's branded generics business, but no active discussions are going on at this time, according to three people close to the matter.

** Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group and index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices said they are interested in acquisitions to grow their index businesses, in a sign the sector could see a wave of deals as investors pour tens of billions of dollars into portfolios that track benchmarks.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp has agreed to buy 60 percent of the NuGen UK nuclear joint venture between GDF Suez and Spain's Iberdrola for 102 million pounds, boosting Britain's plans to replace its ageing nuclear fleet.

** The two biggest shareholders of Italy's No.1 regional utility A2A SpA have launched the process to place a 5 percent stake in the company by June, the mayors of Brescia and Milan said.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , or Petrobras, on Tuesday "emphatically denied" that it is in talks with India's ONGC Videsh to sell part of its stake in the giant Libra offshore prospect in Brazil.

** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is seeking a strategic partnership with Kuwait Petroleum Corp in two upcoming petrochemicals projects, the Indian company's chairman said.

** India's Reliance Industries Ltd is considering taking an 11 percent stake in one of Venezuela's biggest petroleum projects, the Carabobo-1 block, taking over the participating interest of Petronas, the energy major said, strengthening ties between the Latin American nation and its top Indian customer.

** The Indian government has invited bids from nine investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 percent, of the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank, India's third-largest private bank by market value, two people with direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic Times reported.

** Swedish utility Vattenfall, which is selling assets to reduce debts, may have to sell its stake in Polish energy producer Enea at a big discount, market sources said.

** Activist investor Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in oil producer QEP Resources Inc and said it planned to nominate candidates to the company's board. It increased its stake to 9.5 percent from 7.6 percent.

** The Spanish government is considering selling part of its stake in bailed-out Bankia as soon as the first quarter of the year, official and banking sources said, hoping to recoup part of the multi-billion euro rescue under favorable market conditions.

** China's Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd said it agreed to buy Australian dairy company Mundella Foods through its Australian subsidiary, expanding the state-owned conglomerate's overseas reach and boosting its exposure to the growing dairy market.

** Britain's competition regulator is to force two of the country's biggest cement producers to sell off production plants after a two-year investigation which found that a lack of competition had pushed up prices. The Competition Commission said it would require HeidelbergCement's Hanson to sell off one of three plants. In October, it had told rival Lafarge Tarmac to sell one of its plants in Britain in a bid to introduce a fifth player to that market.

** Charter Communications Inc formally offered on Monday to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for $37.3 billion. Time Warner Cable's board rejected the offer. Charter's Chief Executive Tom Rutledge said the company now planned to take the deal directly to Time Warner Cable shareholders.

** Standard Chartered said its private equity arm has taken a 13 percent stake in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises, the latest private equity deal to target African consumers.

** Brazilian energy company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio said on Monday that its Rumo Logistica unit is in preliminary talks to purchase the country's largest railroad operator, America Latina Logistica SA.

** Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group said on Monday that it purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland at a price of 1 euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros.

($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 1.27 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 0.61 British pound sterling) (Compiled by Shivani Mody and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)