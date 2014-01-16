(Adds Warsaw bourse, Ally Financial, RCS Capital, Apollo Global, Vattenfall, Loewe AG, Tyson Foods; Updates Johnson & Johnson, Bidvest Group, Tyson Foods)

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Dubai Group has signed a $10 billion debt restructuring deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, marking the end of a perilous period which saw the emirate risk collapse under a mountain of debt obligations. The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler, was one of a number of state-linked entities which borrowed heavily from banks to fund an acquisitions spree during the boom years of 2006-08.

** Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it would sell its ortho clinical diagnostics unit to buyout firm Carlyle Group LP for $4.15 billion, shedding a slow-growing business to focus on more lucrative products.

** The U.S. Treasury Department announced plans to sell 410,000 shares in auto lender Ally Financial as part of its effort to unwind its financial bailout fund. The Treasury said it expected taxpayers to recover about $3 billion from the private offering of Ally common stock at $7,375 per share. The sale would reduce the government's stake to 37 percent, it said.

** Tyson Foods Inc is exploring a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, a deal that would combine one of the world's largest chicken processors with a large distributor of egg and dairy products, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Shareholders in Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat on Thursday agreed to a 6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share-swap deal.

** The Warsaw bourse hopes to conclude a tie-up with Vienna's stock exchange this year and is awaiting approval from its supervisory board to begin the second stage of talks, its CEO said on Thursday. The Polish state-controlled bourse, already the biggest stock market in central Europe, wants to become a regional leader and as part of that plan aims to merge with the CEE Stock Exchange Group.

** RCS Capital Corp on Thursday announced it would buy independent broker-dealer Cetera Financial Group from private equity firm Lightyear Capital LLC for about $1.15 billion in cash to expand its retail brokerage business.

** Apollo Global Management LLC said it would buy CEC Entertainment Inc, the parent of Chuck E Cheese restaurant chain, for about $948 million, adding to a portfolio that includes companies ranging from cruise ship operators to casinos.

** Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim has agreed to consolidate his company and family stakes in Telekom Austria , clarifying his position in the eyes of regulators that monitor when stakeholdings become large enough to trigger takeover bids.

** A panel of Indian ministers has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp to two state exploration firms, a move that will help the cash-strapped government raise funds to narrow its budget deficit. The government, which has a 79 percent stake in IOC, expects to garner between 48 billion to 50 billion rupees ($812 million).

** German television maker Loewe AG said it would be taken over by a group of investors that include former senior managers at Apple Inc and Bang & Olufsen A/S, six months after seeking creditor protection.

** The French state has raised 451 million euros ($613 million) by selling about 1 percent of the capital of European aerospace company Airbus Group NV, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.

** Two private healthcare groups may be forced to sell nine hospitals, mainly in London, after an investigation by Britain's Competition Commission found patients were not getting value for money.

** Vattenfall AB will sell its 74.9 percent stake in the Hamburg electricity grid back to the city of Hamburg, making a capital gain of at least 300 million euros, the state-owned Swedish utility said.

** Telecom Italia SpA said on Thursday there were no plans or talks under way for a possible sale of its TIM Brasil unit.

** Formosa Petrochemical Corp's three largest shareholders plan to raise up to T$10.24 billion ($340 million) from the sale of shares in Taiwan's top plastics conglomerate, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the deal.

** Spanish banks Bankia and Caixabank on Thursday announced stake sales in other companies as lenders bulk up capital ahead of Europe-wide health checks of their balance sheets this year.

** Israeli holding company Koor Industries Ltd sold off its remaining 3.68 million shares, or 0.23 percent stake, in Credit Suisse Group AG for 110.5 million Swiss francs ($121.5 million), the company said.

** ProsiebenSat.1 shareholders KKR and Permira will sell on the open market the remaining 17 percent stake they hold jointly in the German broadcaster, completing a gradual exit.

** French commodities company Louis Dreyfus may sell the biomass energy plants of its Brazilian subsidiary Biosev , which has struggled to turn a profit in the local sugar and ethanol industry, a newspaper said on Thursday.

** Unilever Plc said it had agreed to sell its Royal pasta brand in the Philippines to RFM Corp for $47.8 million, as the Anglo-Dutch company streamlines its business.

** Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd said it will sell its 18.8 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd to Saputo Inc for between A$94.7 million ($84.51 million) and A$101 million, in a major breakthrough for the Canadian company in an extended takeover battle.

** South Africa's Bidvest Group will close its offer for a stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram early next month, it said on Thursday, in what may be an attempt to speed up a takeover battle that has been waylaid by delays.

** Indonesia plans for state-owned energy company Pertamina to acquire state gas utility Perusahaan Gas Negara , a minister said, as Southeast Asia's largest economy moves to free up supply bottlenecks.

** Masraf Al Rayan QSC, Qatar's largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, said it had completed its acquisition of Islamic Bank of Britain.

** AOL Inc is handing majority ownership of Patch, a money-losing network of local news websites, to New York investment firm and turnaround specialist Hale Global in a joint venture announced by the companies on Wednesday.

** CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, has invested in a new U.S.-based asset management fund set up by former executives of bankrupt hedge fund FX Concepts, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has sold the stake in Debenhams it bought just days ago, making a profit of about 4.6 million pounds ($7.5 million), and replaced it with a complex option that bets on the department store's shares staying underpinned. ($1 = 0.9095 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7356 euros) ($1 = 30.0765 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 1.1206 Australian dollars) ($1 = 61.55 rupees) ($1 = 3.06 Polish zloty) ($1 = 0.61 British pound sterling) (Compiled by Shivani Mody and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)