Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Bids due on Monday for the oil and gas exploration
offshoot of German utility RWE AG will value the unit
at some 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion), sources said, well below
expectations and sending its shares lower.
** Hochtief, the German builder controlled by
Spanish group ACS, has received bids for its real
estate business Aurelis in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.4
billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
has decided to sell its entire majority stake in
Japanese property operator Kokusai Kogyo Co to its founding
family for 130-140 billion yen ($1.25-1.34 billion), people with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer AG's has
attracted offers from peer Oerlikon as well as buyout
group EQT for its coatings unit Metco, three people familiar
with the transaction said.
The bids value Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal
spray coatings, at about 800 million Swiss francs ($883
million).
** Turkey's Dogan Yayin Holding said it revised
upward its non-binding bid to $879.5 million to buy a 53 percent
stake in digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in advanced talks to
buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery from private equity owners
KKR & Co and Affinity Equity Partners for more than $4.5
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking to
raise up to $290 million by selling a stake in Chinese home
appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, IFR
reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.
** Germany's largest utility E.ON faces a delay
to the planned sale of its Italian business, four people
familiar with the process told Reuters, blaming a depressed
climate for power assets in Europe.
** Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia SA booked a 64
million euro gain on the sale of its 12.6 percent stake in NH
Hoteles, part of efforts to strengthen its capital
ahead of European stress tests on banks this year.
** Australia's Macquarie Bank said it had not
concluded a deal to buy the uranium trading desk of Goldman
Sachs after two trade sources said that the transaction
had been agreed.
** Norwegian branded goods producer Orkla ASA is
seeking to sell its Czech instant food producer Vitana in a
transaction that could raise $40-50 million, Czech daily Mlada
Fronta Dnes reported.
** Chilean shipping firm Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
said merger talks with its larger German peer
Hapag-Lloyd were continuing but no agreement had yet
been reached.
** Philippine lender China Banking Corp, a unit of
the SM Group, has completed the purchase of a controlling stake
in unlisted Planters Development Bank for 1.58 billion pesos
($35 million), the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
** Mexico's No. 4 supermarket chain by revenue, Comercial
Mexicana, said it was considering selling itself.
The company, known as Comerci, has been approached by foreign
and local parties interested in a venture or sale, it said in a
statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
** German television maker Loewe AG said some of
its assets would be taken over by a group of investors that
include former senior managers at Apple Inc and Bang &
Olufsen A/S, six months after seeking creditor
protection.
** A joint venture owned by Sucden Americas and Amalgamated
Sugar Co, two of the biggest players in the U.S. sugar market,
has bought an Atlanta-based distribution center, the facility's
owner told Reuters.
** Canada's Saputo Inc said its shareholding in
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co
has jumped to 46.17 percent, putting it close to
majority control.
Analysts expect hedge funds holding about 10 to 15 percent
of Warrnambool to join Saputo's base A$515 million ($460
million) bid, blocking another offer from Australia's Murray
Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.
** British insurer Aviva embarked on expansion into
Indonesia through a partnership with local conglomerate PT Astra
International to sell life assurance in a largely
untapped market. Aviva is setting up a 50-50 joint venture
called Astra Aviva Life to sell and distribute life products in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the company said.
** Pharmaceuticals company Shire Plc has agreed to
sell its Dermagraft treatment to U.S. group Organogenesis,
taking a $650 million hit on the loss-making bio-engineered skin
substitute it bought less than three years ago.
** French state-controlled nuclear group Areva
and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced
talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Panasonic Corp plans to sell three chip-assembly
plants in Southeast Asia to Singapore's United Test and Assembly
Center Ltd, as part of Panasonic's global
reorganization, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Mexico's Pemex will spend up to $475 million to
buy and revamp a fertilizer production plant in the eastern
state of Veracruz that will allow it to produce up to 990,000
tonnes of urea annually, the state oil monopoly said on
Thursday.
** Colombia's Grupo Energia de Bogota (EEB) plans to buy
Compania Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (COGA) and a 23.6 percent
stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP), in a deal
estimated at $650 million, the group said in a statement on
Thursday.
** America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by
billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S.
subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start
Wireless Group's assets. The deal, for an undisclosed price, was
first announced in May.