(Adds Bharti, Banco Popular, Time Warner, Carlyle, Rosneft, RWE
AG, Air France, Tullow Oil, BAE Systems, Autogrill)
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Lenovo Group Ltd has agreed to buy IBM Corp's
Low-end server business for $2.3 billion as the Chinese
PC giant grabs another piece of the computing world in a
long-awaited deal.
** Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd agreed to
sell its 17.7 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Co Holdings Ltd to rival bidder Saputo Inc
, finally bowing out of the hotly contested bidding
battle. Murray Goulburn's sale will lift Saputo's stake in
Australia's oldest dairy firm to 75.4 percent, triggering a 20
cent rise in its offer price to A$526 million ($465.96 million
or A$9.40 per share.
** French chemicals group Arkema SA said it had set
up a joint-venture with Jurong Chemical, China's biggest
manufacturer of acrylic acid and a unit of Singapore-listed firm
Sunvic Chemical Holdings Ltd, with an initial
investment of $240 million.
** India's Bharti Airtel plans to sell most of its
transmitter towers in Africa, in a process that could raise up
to $2 billion for the country's top telecom operator and help
reduce its debt.
** Spain's Banco Popular has sold its entire 4.6
percent stake in Colonial during a restructuring of the
property firm's capital, a source familiar with the situation
said, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.
** T. Rowe Price Group sent a letter this week to
Time Warner Cable urging the cable company to have talks
with smaller cable provider Charter about a possible
deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Carlyle Group and the asset management arm of
South Africa's Investec have taken stakes in a
Mozambique-based transport firm, the two companies said on
Thursday, the latest private equity deal to target Africa.
** Russian state oil company NK Rosneft OAO said
on Thursday it had received acceptances of its buyout offer from
98 percent of minority shareholders in the former TNK-BP
Holding.
** Bidders for the oil and gas exploration offshoot of
German utility RWE AG value the unit in a wide range
between 3.5 billion euros ($4.79 billion) and 5 billion euros
($6.84 billion), two sources familiar with the transaction said
on Thursday.
** Air France-KLM will look at reinvesting in
Italian carrier Alitalia if the conditions it set
for its restructuring are met, the Franco-Dutch airline's chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie signed a 30-year
deal with Britain's Tullow Oil and Norway's Statoil
on Thursday to invest $35 million in the exploration of
an offshore oil block.
** Defence company BAE Systems said it was making
progress on a deal with Saudi Arabia over the pricing for
Eurofighter jets and was seeking other buyers for the aircraft
after the collapse of a potential sale to the United Arab
Emirates.
** Italian motorway snackbar company Autogrill said
on Friday it has agreed with Russia's Rosneft Ltd to
develop its Acafe coffee shop brand in service stations around
the site of the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Sochi.
** Aluminum products makers Constellium NV and UACJ
Corp will form a joint venture in the United States to
supply the auto industry in response to growing demand for
light-weight materials, the companies said.
Dutch-based Constellium and Japan's UACJ plan to invest
about $150 million to develop a production facility for aluminum
sheets for car bodies.
** Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group said it would
help fund a pharmaceutical information platform being developed
by CITIC 21CN Co Ltd, a subsidiary of CITIC Group.
Alibaba Group and Yunfeng, a private equity firm founded by
Alibaba Chairman Ma Yun, will subscribe for $170 million of new
shares in CITIC 21CN and take a 54.3 percent stake in the
company.
** Intellectual property marketing company IP Group Plc
said it agreed to buy the about 80 percent stake it does
not already own in peer Fusion IP Plc for about 70
million pounds ($116 million) in stock.
** Web services provider AOL Inc has agreed to buy
Gravity, a company that tailors content according to the
reader's interest, for $83 million, a move to help better target
advertising the company said.
** The majority shareholder behind German drugs distributor
Celesio AG is in talks to hammer out a deal that
could salvage its on-off takeover by U.S. peer McKesson Corp
, three people familiar with the negotiations said.
** Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said it agreed to
sell Ukrainian subsidiary Pravex-Bank to CentraGas Holding, a
unit of Ukraine-based Group DF, for 74 million.
** French media group Lagardere SCA has received
three preliminary offers for the magazines it has put up for
sale and expects firm offers by Feb. 15, French daily Le Figaro
reported.
** Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it had
agreed to sell its Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to
Northern Star Resources Ltd for A$75 million, as part of its
move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines.
** Philippine Airlines, owned by conglomerates San
Miguel Corp and LT Group Inc, has delayed its
planned investment in Cambodia Airlines Co Ltd as it reviews the
project due to the political situation in that country,
BusinessWorld newspaper reported on Wednesday.
** Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Chilean shipper
Compania SudAmericana de Vapores SA have agreed to a
business tie-up that would create the world's fourth largest
container-shipping company, the companies said on Wednesday.
** Carl Icahn has taken a stake in eBay Inc and is
proposing a spin-off of its fast-growing PayPal division, but
the e-commerce giant rebuffed the overture, setting the stage
for a potential battle with the activist investor.
($1 = 0.60 British pounds)
($1 = 1.13 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.7310 euros)
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Avik Das in Bangalore)