Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
** KKR & Co and BlackRock Inc are among the
leading global investors in talks to buy a stake in China
Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd as the bad-debt manager seeks to
raise more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** German speciality chemicals maker Wacker Chemie AG
will take control of a wafer joint venture it holds
with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, it
said. Wacker Chemie's Siltronic unit, which produces silicon
wafers for the chip industry, will invest a total of 150 million
euros ($205 million) to participate in a capital increase and
repay part of the JV's outstanding project loans, which stand at
about 210 million euros.
** Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co Inc and
trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd are set to sign
memorandums of understanding with Indian firms to cooperate in
the energy sector, industry sources said. Chubu aims to sign an
agreement with GAIL (India) Ltd, while Mitsui plans to
expand its existing partnership with India's Oil And Natural Gas
Corp.
** Jana Partners LLC has taken a large stake in Juniper
Networks Inc, a move that comes at a time when one of
the network gear maker's prominent investors is urging it to
increase shareholder returns. Hedge fund Jana did not disclose
the quantum of its investment in Juniper, but said it is now one
of the largest shareholders in the company, according to a
letter to investors that was seen by Reuters.
** Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli said it had not
signed any agreement on a possible sale of the group. A report
in Italian weekly Il Mondo said a sale to private equity group
Permira was imminent for about 450 million euros.
** Shares in Celesio AG jumped to their highest
in more than three and a half years on Friday after U.S. drugs
distributor McKesson Corp succeeded in its renewed
attempt to gain control of its German peer.
McKesson, the largest U.S. drugs wholesale group, said late
on Thursday that it now owned about 75 percent of Celesio's
shares and would make a fresh offer for the remainder. The offer
of 23.50 euros per share values Celesio at about 6.2 billion
euros, including debt, it said.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn picked up another $500
million of Apple Inc shares on Thursday to take his
investment in the iPhone maker to $3.6 billion, while ratcheting
up his months-long campaign to pry open the company's cash
hoard.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on
Thursday it has agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in
privately held Vogue International, the maker of the Organix
Hair Care product line.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but people familiar
with the matter told Reuters a year ago that Vogue, which was
marketing itself to potential buyers with the help of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, could be valued at $800 million or more.
** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc acquired a patent
portfolio from Hewlett-Packard Co, including those of
Palm Inc and its iPaq smartphone, in a move that will bulk up
HP's offerings to handset makers and other licensees.