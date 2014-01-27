Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Monday:

** Charter Communications Inc has agreed in principle to sell Time Warner Cable Inc's New York, North Caroline and New England assets to Comcast Corp, if it succeeds in buying Time Warner Cable, according to a Bloomberg report.

** U.S. cable group Liberty Global Inc has agreed to buy Ziggo NV in a cash and share deal valuing the Dutch operator at 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) to expand its reach across Europe.

** Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, one of the largest U.S. providers of claims services, said private equity firm KKR & Co LLP would acquire majority ownership of the company for about $2.4 billion.

** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring the sale of network security company Blue Coat Systems Inc and is expected to choose Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the effort, according to three sources close to the situation.

** Genstar Capital LLC is exploring a sale of TravelClick Inc, a provider of online reservation systems to the hotel industry that could be valued at more than $800 million, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp is weighing options for its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including a potential sale or spinoff, industry publication Defense News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

** Forest products company Rayonier Inc said it would spin off its cellulose fiber business into a publicly traded company.

** Australian bank Macquarie is looking to expand its portfolio of power assets, one of its executives said, and may even invest in continental Europe, where utilities are closing thousands of megawatts worth of gas and coal plants.

** Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday that it would sell its flagship downtown Toronto store and neighboring executive offices for C$650 million ($587.73 million) to Cadillac Fairview Corp and open a full-line Saks store in the leased-back space.

** Chinese online game developer Shanda Games Ltd received a buyout offer from its controlling shareholders that values the company at $1.9 billion, highlighting the growing popularity of online gaming in China.

** The signing of a gas production-sharing agreement between Ukraine and an international consortium led by U.S. major Exxon Mobil has been postponed for the second time in a row, Ukraine's fuel and energy minister said on Monday.

** U.S. mobile group AT&T Inc has ruled out a bid for Britain's Vodafone Group Plc for now, with banking sources saying a U.S. spying scandal and a surge in European telecom shares may have disrupted a deal that many think could still happen.

** Canadian bank BMO Financial Group has made a preliminary offer to buy British fund manager F&C Asset Management Plc for 697 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in cash.

** Britain's Premier Foods Plc will hand control of Hovis bread to U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, in a deal which values the struggling unit at 87.5 million pounds.

** Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said it would increase its cash capital by 33 percent to 1.2 billion lira ($515 million) and sell an 18 percent stake in retailer Yeni Magazacilik (A101) for 298 million lira.

** Global investment banker Goldman Sachs is likely to acquire a 26 percent stake in Indian medical equipment maker Opto Circuits Ltd for about 3 billion rupees ($48.01 million), Business Standard reported.

** Celesio AG said hedge fund manager Paul Singer's voting stake in the German drug distributor has fallen to 1.15 percent as of Jan. 22, regulatory filings show.

** Britain's Diageo Plc, the world's biggest spirits maker, has added to its tequila offering with the acquisition of super-premium brand Peligroso, the company said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG to between 12 and 15 percent, a financial source familiar with the matter said.

** Czech financial group J&T wants to merge its 8.35 percent stake in Unipetrol with those of various clients into a single entity, a spokeswoman said, as it tries to push the downstream oil company into paying a dividend.

** Czech utility CEZ is not planning to sell any of the 7 percent stake in oil and gas company MOL it has left on its books after the Hungarian group's option to buy the shares expired, a CEZ spokeswoman said.

** Veneto Banca's Chief Executive Vincenzo Consoli said the bank is prepared to consider possible merger proposals with the help of Goldman Sachs, in line with a recommendation by Italy's central bank.

** Google Inc said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire privately held artificial intelligence company DeepMind Technologies Ltd. Technology news website Re/code, which reported news of the deal earlier, said the price was $400 million.

** Altegrity Inc, which owns the provider of background checks for the U.S. government that vetted former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, has revived talks to sell its unit that screens private-sector employees, two people familiar with the matter said. Altegrity, owned by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners Llc, was originally seeking as much as $1 billion for HireRight, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in July.

** Tiger Global Management Llc, the hedge fund managed by industry mogul Charles Coleman, plans to spend up to 1.2 billion reais ($500 million) to buy a stake in Brazilian online retailer B2W Companhia Digital, in a bet that e-commerce will keep booming in Latin America's largest economy.

** Piramal Enterprises Ltd is evaluating a proposal from merchant bankers to acquire a 5 percent stake in India's Axis Bank Ltd through block deals, Business Standard reported.

** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris plans to bid for Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, according to a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding pressure to a delicate standoff between two European telecom giants.

** Pavel Durov, founder of Russia's biggest social network, said on Friday he had sold his stake in VKontakte (www.vk.com) to an ally of tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the site's second-largest shareholder, who has long wanted to secure control. The deal took place last month and was probably based on a valuation of $3-$4 billion for all of VK, Russia's answer to Facebook, according to business daily Vedomosti.

** Croatia said on Friday that a privatisation deal for the sale of state railway cargo unit HZ Cargo to a Romanian buyer had fallen through. Grup Feroviar Roman, a member of Romania's Grampet Group, was in talks to buy 75 percent of HZ Cargo.

** France's Carrefour SA said on Friday that it signed a binding agreement with real estate group Klepierre SA to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in Europe, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2014.

** Pop Milano's top investor Andrea Bonomi, who spearheaded a plan to turn the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company, has sold his entire 8.6 percent stake, a source close to the matter said.