Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he bought another half-billion dollars' worth of Apple Inc stock on Tuesday, his third investment in the iPhone maker in less than a week, which boosts his stake to more than $4 billion.

** Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon Communications Inc approved Verizon's $130 billion takeover of their Verizon Wireless venture on Tuesday, paving the way for the third biggest deal in corporate history.

** The chief executive of Osisko Mining Corp said he has not spoken to anyone at Goldcorp Inc since shortly before Goldcorp announced last week it would make an unsolicited takeover bid for the mid-tier Canadian gold producer.

** Martin Marietta Materials Inc said it would buy Texas Industries Inc for about $2 billion in stock to strengthen its cement business and increase its presence in high-growth construction markets such as Texas and California.

** Vodafone and Liberty Global are competing to buy Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, from its private equity owners, two people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc wants to sell a stake in a key U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline for as much as $1 billion and is working with Barclays Plc to solicit offers, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Oil and gas company Energen Corp has launched a sale process for its Alabama natural gas utility Alagasco, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the largest Latin American bank by market value, and Chilean lender CorpBanca SA could announce a banking partnership as early as Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

** Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, completed the acquisition of a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica, PPF said on Tuesday.

** Raiffeisen Zentralbank's stake in Raiffeisen Bank International will fall to 64 percent from nearly 79 percent after the first tranche of RBI's capital increase, RBI said. Unlisted RZB bought 750 million euros ($1.03 billion) worth of shares in last week's initial $3.8 billion share sale.

** Canada's Bank of Montreal has reached a deal to buy UK-based F&C Asset Management Plc for 708 million pounds ($1.2 billion) just a day after first announcing an offer, saying the move would help expand its wealth management arm.

** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to acquire a unit of China's CITIC Bank for T$20 billion ($668 million) and CITIC Bank will buy a 5 percent stake in the Taiwanese firm a newspaper reported.

** Czech utility CEZ launched a 450 million euro bond convertible into shares in Hungarian oil and gas company MOL that remain on CEZ's books after the Hungarian firm passed over an opportunity to buy them back.

** New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital LP picked up a 5.2 percent stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and urged the iron ore producer to spin-off international assets and double its annual dividend.

** Israel Discount Bank Ltd said it had decided not to accept any of the proposals submitted for the acquisition of its holdings in U.S. unit Discount Bankcorp, the parent company of IDB New York.

** SCANA Corp's utility unit on Monday agreed to increase its ownership stake to 60 percent in two new nuclear units under construction in South Carolina, purchasing a 5 percent state from Santee Cooper, its public power partner, for $500 million.

** Sotrem, a small Canadian aluminum producer, is in talks to take over Rio Tinto Alcan's aluminum casthouse in Shawinigan, Quebec, rescuing the plant from closure at the end of this year, the fund's project leader told Reuters on Monday.

** Canadian boutique investment dealer Edgecrest Capital Holdings has bought rival Stonecap Securities, Edgecrest said on Monday, in a deal that will add client accounts and speed Edgecrest's expansion into the United States.

($1 = 0.7313 euros)

($1 = 0.6034 British pounds) (Compiled by Shivani Mody and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)