(Adds Texas Industries, Cliffs Natural; Updates CEZ)
Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he bought another
half-billion dollars' worth of Apple Inc stock on
Tuesday, his third investment in the iPhone maker in less than a
week, which boosts his stake to more than $4 billion.
** Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon
Communications Inc approved Verizon's $130 billion
takeover of their Verizon Wireless venture on Tuesday, paving
the way for the third biggest deal in corporate history.
** The chief executive of Osisko Mining Corp said
he has not spoken to anyone at Goldcorp Inc since shortly
before Goldcorp announced last week it would make an unsolicited
takeover bid for the mid-tier Canadian gold producer.
** Martin Marietta Materials Inc said it would buy
Texas Industries Inc for about $2 billion in stock to
strengthen its cement business and increase its presence in
high-growth construction markets such as Texas and
California.
** Vodafone and Liberty Global are
competing to buy Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, from its
private equity owners, two people familiar with the situation
said on Tuesday.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc wants to sell a stake in a
key U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline for as much as $1 billion
and is working with Barclays Plc to solicit offers, a
source familiar with the matter said.
** Oil and gas company Energen Corp has launched a
sale process for its Alabama natural gas utility Alagasco,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the largest Latin American bank
by market value, and Chilean lender CorpBanca SA could
announce a banking partnership as early as Wednesday, sources
with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
** Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's
richest man Petr Kellner, completed the acquisition of a 65.9
percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from
Spain's Telefonica, PPF said on Tuesday.
** Raiffeisen Zentralbank's stake in Raiffeisen
Bank International will fall to 64 percent from nearly
79 percent after the first tranche of RBI's capital increase,
RBI said. Unlisted RZB bought 750 million euros ($1.03 billion)
worth of shares in last week's initial $3.8 billion share sale.
** Canada's Bank of Montreal has reached a deal to
buy UK-based F&C Asset Management Plc for 708 million
pounds ($1.2 billion) just a day after first announcing an
offer, saying the move would help expand its wealth management
arm.
** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to
acquire a unit of China's CITIC Bank for T$20
billion ($668 million) and CITIC Bank will buy a 5 percent stake
in the Taiwanese firm a newspaper reported.
** Czech utility CEZ launched a 450 million euro
bond convertible into shares in Hungarian oil and gas company
MOL that remain on CEZ's books after the Hungarian
firm passed over an opportunity to buy them back.
** New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital LP picked up
a 5.2 percent stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and
urged the iron ore producer to spin-off international assets and
double its annual dividend.
** Israel Discount Bank Ltd said it had decided
not to accept any of the proposals submitted for the acquisition
of its holdings in U.S. unit Discount Bankcorp, the
parent company of IDB New York.
** SCANA Corp's utility unit on Monday agreed to
increase its ownership stake to 60 percent in two new nuclear
units under construction in South Carolina, purchasing a 5
percent state from Santee Cooper, its public power partner, for
$500 million.
** Sotrem, a small Canadian aluminum producer, is in talks
to take over Rio Tinto Alcan's aluminum
casthouse in Shawinigan, Quebec, rescuing the plant from closure
at the end of this year, the fund's project leader told Reuters
on Monday.
** Canadian boutique investment dealer Edgecrest Capital
Holdings has bought rival Stonecap Securities, Edgecrest said on
Monday, in a deal that will add client accounts and speed
Edgecrest's expansion into the United States.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
($1 = 0.6034 British pounds)
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Chandni Doulatramani in
Bangalore)