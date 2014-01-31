Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer AG agreed to sell its coatings unit Metco to peer Oerlikon for about 850 million Swiss francs ($949 million) in cash, as it seeks to focus on its three main businesses.

** Uranium miner Cameco Corp said it has agreed to sell its interest in Bruce Power, a partnership that operates one of the world's largest nuclear generating facilities in Ontario, for C$450 million ($403 million).

** Merck & Co Inc has received approaches from large consumer companies interested in buying its consumer healthcare business, best known for Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin allergy medicine, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Austria is open to Carlos Slim's America Movil taking a majority stake in Telekom Austria, the head of the state holding company said, paving the way for a long-awaited move by the billionaire investor.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy California's Life Technologies Corp on the condition that some assets are sold, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** U.S. investment firm Blackstone and Canadian property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge said on Friday they held 22.98 percent of French real-estate investment firm Gecina following a ruling by a Luxembourg court.

** U.S. officials are likely to allow China's Lenovo Group to buy IBM's low-end server business and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility handset business if it agrees to concessions aimed at protecting U.S. national security, experts said.

** Indian utility Tata Power Co Ltd said it had agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in coal mining firm PT Arutmin Indonesia to Indonesia's Bakrie Group for $500 million.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it will buy a 10.4 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú (TgP) from Peruvian engineering and construction firm Graña y Montero for about $200 million.

** India's Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, a unit of the Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business process outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors for $260 million.

** American buyout group KKR has agreed to take a 10 percent stake in Hertha Berlin in a deal worth about 60 million euros that will boost the capital club's finances and brand in the Bundesliga, the two sides said on Friday.

** South Africa's Bidvest said it had raised its stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd to more than 34 percent, enough to block a rival $1.2 billion bid and prompt Adcock to seek urgent talks with its Chilean suitor.

** Hungary's OTP Bank Nyrt signed a deal to buy the Croatian banking arm of Italy's Banco Popolare for 107 million kunas ($18.94 million) to expand its business in the new European Union member state, OTP said in a statement.

** Private equity investor Lone Star has hired Rothschild and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as advisors for the planned sale of German corporate bank IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, two people familiar with the transaction said.

** Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA said it would probably make an offer for Catalunya Caixa when it came up for auction, becoming the third Spanish bank to express interest in the state-owned lender.

** Deutsche Telekom AG dismissed as speculation media reports that it was considering raising its stake in its Greek unit OTE. The German firm owns a controlling 40-percent stake in the unit.

** The United Kingdom's Greenko Group Plc may buy Lanco Infratech Ltd's Budhil hydropower project, the newspaper Mint reported.

** Public finance specialist Depfa, which state-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate Holding put on the block, has attracted binding offers from several private equity groups and hedge funds. The offers value Depfa at 200-300 million euros, sources said.

** Zynga Inc will shed 15 percent of its workforce to slash costs and buy mobile game developer NaturalMotion for $527 million to refresh a stalled games pipeline.