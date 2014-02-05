Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Spanish phone company Telefonica is in talks to buy Mexico's third-largest cellphone company, Iusacell, according to media reports.

** Tele2, Norway's third-largest mobile operator, which lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum it needs to run its Norwegian network, is in deal talks with the winner, Access Industries, in a bid to salvage its local operation, said four people familiar with the matter.

** The German government is considering selling shares in Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45-percent rise over the past year, two people familiar with the matter said.

** The Panama Canal said on Wednesday a breakdown in talks with a consortium led by Spain's Sacyr over massive cost overruns did not mean a deal between the two to keep work going was impossible, but said the window of opportunity was closing "minute by minute".

** South African lender African Bank still plans to sell off its retail unit, Ellerines, but is keen to retain the financial services part of the business and the distribution footprint to sell loans, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** An autonomous region of Bosnia plans to raise around 8.3 million marka ($5.7 million) by selling its 22.12 percent stake in oil retailer Energopetrol, as part of its strategy of selling off minority stakes to boost its finances.

** Fast-growing trading house Mercuria, led by two former Goldman Sachs executives, has become the front-runner to buy the physical commodities unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co , one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street, two sources told Reuters.

** The deadline for Turkey's Cukurova Group to pay the $1.6 billion needed to recover a disputed controlling stake in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, Turkcell, has been pushed back, a British court said on Wednesday.

** German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG are considering selling their jointly owned regional gas grid EVG Thueringen in an auction that could fetch 300 million-400 million euros ($406 million-$540 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany's Suedzucker, said it had agreed to buy two plants from Romanian sugar producer Lemarco for an undisclosed price.

** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS plans to make another acquisition in 2014 and target companies worth about $20 million, Chief Executive Alastair Sorbie told Reuters on Wednesday.

** U.S. office furniture group Haworth has agreed to buy 58.6 percent of Italian furniture group Poltrona Frau for 2.96 euros ($4) per share, the Milan stock exchange said.