Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 14:30 GMT on Thursday:
** Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, maker of the popular
Keurig one-cup coffee brewer, said on Wednesday that the
Coca-Cola Co had bought a 10 percent stake in it for
$1.25 billion and would help launch Green Mountain's new cold
drink machine planned for release in October.
** Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's
approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners
in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting
Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday.
** Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, are in preliminary talks with U.S. investor
KKR about setting up a fund to hold some of the lenders'
problematic loans, two sources close to the matter said.
** Kazkommertsbank KKGB.KZ (KKB) is to buy rival
BTA Bank jointly with Kazakh businessman Kenes
Rakishev for about $1 billion, in a deal that will shift BTA's
bad debts left over from the financial crisis into the private
sector.
** Commerzbank has sold roughly $1 billion in bad
Spanish property loans in a bid to clean up its balance sheet
and free up capital ahead of European banking health
checks.
** Finland's biggest mortgage lender OP-Pohjola Group has
made an offer to buy out the rest of Pohjola Bank,
its listed corporate banking arm, for 3.4 billion euros ($4.60
billion) partly to tackle increasing competition in its home
market.
** Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday extended the
offer period for its planned $2.6 billion takeover of Britain's
AZ Electronic Materials to Feb. 18.
** Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc
producer, will not become a shareholder of troubled Finnish
miner Talvivaara, of which it is the largest
creditor.
** Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NV said it has
put its compound feed and meat businesses in Spain and Portugal
up for sale and will focus on its core animal nutrition and fish
feed operations.
** Three investment consortia - two involving Gulf Arab
government-owned funds - plan to lodge indicative bids for
Australian state-owned toll road company Queensland Motorways
Ltd on Friday, sources close to the transaction said.
** Thanachart Bank has held discussions with ING Groep
about buying the Dutch financial services company's 31
percent stake in TMB Bank Pcl, but no current talks are
going on between the two parties, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Syntaxis Capital, a Central European investment fund, has
bought a stake in Polish motor insurance broker BIK Brokers and
provided it with long-term financing, Syntaxis' partner Przemek
Szczepanski said.
