Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** PSA Peugeot Citroen negotiators and French government officials are leaving for China this weekend, sources familiar with the matter said, for what they hope will be a final round of tie-up negotiations with Dongfeng Motor Group .

Peugeot and joint-venture partner Dongfeng are in the final straight of talks on a deal that would see the Chinese carmaker and French government take matching stakes in the Paris-based company through a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) share issue.

** Aaron's Inc shareholder Vintage Capital Management said it offered to buy the electronics and furniture rental chain in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion, its fourth attempt to buy the company in three years.

** Italian phone group Telecom Italia denied media speculation that it was in talks to merge its prized wireless unit TIM Brasil with Vivendi's Brazilian subsidiary GVT.

** The sale of a minority stake in French veterinary health company Ceva Sante Animale is set to attract bids from several buyout groups, three people familiar with the situation said.

BC Partners, Charterhouse, Cinven , CVC, Hellman & Friedman and KKR have shown interest and may submit offers by a late-February deadline, they added.

** Italy's UniCredit is looking for partners interested in its unit that manages problematic debt for the group and other entities and will ask for bids by the end of this month, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Friday it would acquire National Vision Inc from buyout firm Berkshire Partners LLC in a bet that consumers would increasingly seek out the budget retailer's low-price contact lenses and eyeglasses.

** Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals dropped its $1.2 billion bid for South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Friday, thwarted by Adcock's top shareholder, Bidvest , in its attempt to get into fast-growing African markets.

** Malaysian oil and gas industry services firm SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd is setting up a joint-venture after-sales service company for oil industry power plants with a local subsidiary of General Electric, it said on Friday.

** South Africa's Tiger Brands is seeking to raise its stake in the Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills through a takeover bid, a notice by its financial advisor said.

** IBM Corp is exploring the sale of its semiconductor business and has hired Goldman Sachs to find potential buyers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has completed a sale of its stake in Japanese property operator Kokusai Kogyo Co for about 140 billion yen ($1.37 billion), people with knowledge of the deal said.

** Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, is taking part in tenders to buy two power plants in France owned by Austrian energy group Verbund, a Gazprom spokesman said on Friday.

** Betting company Betsson said that it was buying online gaming group Oranje and Kroon in a move to get a strong foothold in the Dutch market ahead of expected new regulations in 2015.

** State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) has submitted a plan to the South Korean government to sell some of its stake in Iraq's Akkas gas field in 2015 or later, the company told the stock exchange in a filing on Friday.

** Noble Energy Corp said on Thursday that it finalized an agreement to sell part of its interest in a massive Israeli natural gas project to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd for $1.03 billion in cash and future revenues.

** Canadian heavy oil producer Baytex Energy Corp has agreed to buy Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd for C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) including debt, targeting the Australian company's Texas shale oil assets.