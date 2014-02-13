BRIEF-Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Comcast Corp's proposed $45.2 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc could face close scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators because of the deal's potential to reshape the country's pay TV and broadband markets.
** France's Danone is weighing a sale of its tube feeding products unit which could fetch over 3 billion euros ($4.10 billion) as it expands its dairy business in higher-growth emerging markets, three people familiar with the deal said.
** Israel Chemicals said it would partner with Canada's Allana Potash to develop a potash mine in Ethiopia in a deal which includes ICL taking a stake in Allana.
** Israeli conglomerates will offload billions of dollars worth of assets over the next few years to comply with a new law designed to promote competition and dilute the power of big business in a country where a few tycoons control much of the economy.
** Rio Tinto , the world's third largest miner, said sale of its stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, which it put up for sale last year, was not essential.
** France has no plans to cut its 84.4 percent shareholding in state-controlled utility EDF, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.
** Plans by Taiwan's Waterland Financial Holdings Co to acquire domestic lender King's Town Bank have hit a snag over the estimated $1.2 billion price tag, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Phillips 66 Partners LP said it would buy a 681-mile (423 kilometer) refined products pipeline system and two refinery-grade propylene storage systems from Phillips 66 PSX.N for $700 million.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalization deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources said.
** Pakistan's MCB Bank will take a 55 percent stake in Islamic lender Burj Bank, alongside an additional investment by the private sector arm of Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, according to a filing with the stock exchange.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz said it had agreed to buy 18,000 German homes for about 892 million euros, paving the way for a spin-off of its Buwog unit. Italy's Prelios and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management are the two sellers.
** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp on Wednesday said it sold all of its operations in Argentina to state-controlled energy company YPF for $800 million cash, part of a plan to shed less profitable properties.
** Beverage cans maker Rexam Plc said it bought a 51 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's United Arab Can Manufacturing Ltd, a supplier to The Coca-Cola Co, for $122 million as part of its strategy to expand in emerging markets.
** America Movil said on Wednesday it is unsure if it will sell more shares in Dutch telecoms group KPN , casting doubt over its long-term commitment to a European investment that has led to paper losses and weighed on the Mexican giant's shares.
** BB Seguridade Participacoes SA could be interested in Itau Unibanco Holding SA's high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, as Brazil's largest listed insurance group taps a fast-growing segment bolstered by the nation's aggressive push in infrastructure.
