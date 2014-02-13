(Corrects first item in Feb 10 story to say that Grupo Modelo
is selling Extra to Circulo K, a licensee of the Circle K brand,
not to Circle K)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo has reached an agreement with
Circulo K to sell its Extra convenience stores in Mexico, the
company said.
** German tyre and car parts maker Continental has
agreed to buy U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group's
Veyance Technologies, which once belonged to its rival
Goodyear, for 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion).
** Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc said it would
buy Supertex Inc for $394 million in cash to bolster
its business that supplies to the medical, LED lighting,
industrial and telecommunication industries.
** Contemporary apparel women's retailer Bebe Stores Inc
is exploring a potential sale and is reaching out to
private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is
looking at ways to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics
firm L'Oreal, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing
sources with knowledge of the matter.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N, China's largest
e-commerce firm, offered to acquire AutoNavi Holdings Ltd
in a deal valuing the Chinese digital mapping and
navigation firm at $1.45 billion.
** Britain's Vodafone has made an offer to buy
Spain's largest cable operator Ono from its private equity
owners ahead of a board meeting of the Spanish company on
Tuesday, two people familiar with the situation said.
** ArcelorMittal the world's largest steelmaker,
is interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva
from its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Sunday.
** The Qatar sovereign fund is in talks with the main
shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to buy
a 15-20 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender ahead of
its much-awaited rights issue, daily Il Messaggero said on
Saturday.
** DLF Ltd India's top real estate developer, said
it completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back
to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise
value of around $358 million.
** Canada's HudBay Minerals Inc has offered to buy
shares of Augusta Resource Corp it does not already own
for C$2.96 per share in stock, to gain access to Augusta's
Rosemont copper deposit in Arizona.
** South African cement firm PPC Ltd said on Monday
it would buy a stake in an Algerian cement company as part of
its drive to boost sales outside its home market.
** A shareholder in Korea Aerospace Industries
plans to offload its entire stake in the aircraft maker, selling
up to $143 million worth of shares, according to a term sheet of
the deal seen by Reuters.
** Raiffeisen Bank International has received 12
offers for its bank business in Ukraine, which is under review
as the Austrian lender focuses on six core markets, Chief
Executive Karl Sevelda told a newspaper.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, leading a
consortium that plans to invest around $2 billion to acquire
hydropower assets in India, expects to close the deal this
quarter, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Kite Realty Group Trust, an operator of community
shopping centers, said it would buy Inland Diversified Real
Estate Trust Inc for about $1.2 billion in stock.
** Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining
parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800
million euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit,
a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Sunday.
** Loews Corp's unit CNA Financial Corp said
it would sell its life and group insurance business, Continental
Assurance Co, to a subsidiary of Wilton Re Holdings Ltd.
{ID:nL3N0LF3N5]
** Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp
has agreed to buy Cosmos Bank for about $760
million from GE Capital and SAC Capital, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Africa's top bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
said it was selling its Namibian unit for $110 million to
private mining group QKR, the disposal being part of a renewed
drive to rationalize and focus on its bigger operations.
** French retailer Casino's Exito unit has agreed
to buy 19 of Colombia's Super Inter stores, with an option on
its remaining 31 outlets, to speed its expansion in the
fast-growing Latin American market.
** London-based financial software provider Misys has
acquired Hungary's IND Group, a specialist in online and mobile
banking and personal finance management systems, Misys said on
Monday.
** Tour operator Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said on Saturday it
would merge its operations with resort owner Sterling Holiday
Resorts India Ltd in a deal valued at 8.7 billion rupees ($139.5
million).
** China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, currently
in talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asked
on Monday for a trading halt pending an announcement concerning
"inside information". Dongfeng, which already has a joint
venture with Peugeot in China, did not give a reason for the
suspension.
** Saudi Arabian Airlines has chosen the investment banking
arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to advise it on the initial
public share offering for its cargo unit.
** Faroe Islands airline Atlantic Airways FO-AIR.CO
FO-AIR.IC said it offered to buy back all of its shares and it
wanted to delist from the stock markets in Copenhagen and
Reykjavik.
($1 = 0.73 euros)
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore)