Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Jana Partners LLC built a major stake in Juniper Networks
in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing
on Friday, making it another shareholder activist to invest in
the networking-gear company and urge cost cutting. Jana's 13.4
million-share stake in Juniper means the activist investor owns
about 2.65 percent of the company.
** German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA has
extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain's
AZ Electronic Materials for a third time because
Chinese antitrust regulators have yet to give their approval.
** Airbus Group pressed ahead with post-Lehman
plans to acquire its own banking licence on Friday, saying it
would buy small German lender Salzburg Muenchen Bank AG to boost
its financing options.
** Minerals Technologies Inc offered to buy AMCOL
International Corp for $1.36 billion, topping a bid from
France's Imerys for the company that owns large
reserves of a key mineral used in construction and energy
industries.
** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has moved to end its
global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd,
citing the Japanese tire maker's "anticompetitive conduct."
** Essar Energy Plc's largest shareholder, Essar
Global Fund Limited, said it was considering making an offer for
the 22 percent stake it does not own in the London-listed oil &
gas company.
** Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
, the target of an unwelcome bid from rival Men's
Wearhouse Inc, said it would buy outdoor clothing
retailer Eddie Bauer for $825 million in its latest effort to
stay independent.
** Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc,
controlled by billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, will buy call and
messaging app provider Viber Media Inc for $900 million in a
deal that would more than double the number of users in its
digital empire.
** Private equity controlled Blue Canyon Holdings said it
had launched a 775 million Swedish crown ($120 million) bid for
Swedish PR software and services company Cision,
representing a 53 percent premium over Cision's latest closing
price.
** Investment firm Blue Flame said it had sold its 8.7
percent stake in Italian gas distribution company Ascopiave
. Investment fund Amber Capital bought
part of the stake, two sources close to the situation added.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander
are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance
that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a
recapitalization deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources
said on Thursday.
** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
has sold a 1,900 square meter block of land in Tokyo's
posh Aoyama shopping district to Japanese general contractor
Shimizu Corp for 13 billion yen ($127 million) as the
U.S. investment fund tries to recoup gains from its Japanese
assets.
** Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of
its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3
billion, sources said, as it looks to scale down in the region
like some other U.S. energy companies.
** Swedbank said it would buy Sparbanken Oresund
in southern Sweden which will form part of a regional banking
group in which the Swedish lender will have a 22 percent stake.
** Hong Kong-listed oil trader and shipping firm Brightoil
Petroleum Holdings has held talks with U.S. oil
companies Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Newfield
Exploration Co to buy their China operations, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to
sell a stake in its Robinson department store chain to a
strategic partner and expects to raise up to $300 million, said
Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya, the Investor Daily reports.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has cut its
stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd to 1.73 percent
from 4.99 percent a year earlier, according to a U.S. regulatory
filing.
** Japan's Canon Inc said it would take over
Austin, Texas-based Molecular Imprints Inc, which develops
nanoimprint lithography systems, in a bid to strengthen its
chipmaking equipment business.
** Royal Dutch Shell plans to put three oil and gas
assets in the North Sea up for sale, as it seeks to ramp up
disposals and focus on improving shareholder returns after a
shock profit-warning.
** Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co
Ltd, said it would sell 30 stores for about C$430
million ($391 million).
** Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that
its board voted to increase its share repurchase authorization
by 30 million shares to be funded in part by the $1.4 billon
sale of natural gas assets in the central United States.
Occidental plans to sell its 1.4 million acres in the Hugoton
field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and
Colorado.
Occidental also said it would spin off its California assets
into a separately traded company, creating the state's largest
natural gas producer.
** Skin health company PhotoMedex Inc said it would
buy LCA-Vision Inc, which provides laser vision
correction services under the Lasik Plus brand, for about $106
million.
** Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore a sale of logistics
provider Jacobson Companies Inc, hoping to fetch as much as $700
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
** America Latina Logistica SA, Brazil's largest
railroad operator, and logistics company Rumo Logistica have
decided on the terms of a merger deal expected to be signed as
soon as next week, Valor Economico reported on Friday.
** The Slovak government said it planned to float its 49
percent stake in fixed and mobile networks operator Slovak
Telekom later this year after majority owner Deutsche Telekom
gave its consent.
** German public sector lender NordLB is not
planning a merger with peer HSH Nordbank, NordLB's
chief executive said in reaction to comments from an HSH
stakeholder that such a deal could make sense.
** Steel Authority of India Ltd, India's
second-biggest steelmaker, said its coal joint venture with four
other Indian firms was in advance stages of due diligence on
purchases of mines abroad, with no limit set on its investment.
** Norway will allow a bigger dilution of its shares in
Scandinavian airline SAS, letting the airline cut the
state's stake in half if need be as part of a refinancing plan.