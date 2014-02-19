(Adds EDF, Furiex, Barry Callebaut, and Vale)
Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** France's EDF is seeking to sell 70 percent of
the renewable energy asset portfolio held by its Italian unit
Edison, three sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday. The sources said Italian infrastructure fund F2i,
UK-based Terra Firma and U.S. fund First Reserve were interested
in buying stakes.
** Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is developing
a drug for irritable bowel syndrome, has put itself up for sale,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
** Barry Callebaut, has acquired the remaining 51
percent of Biolands Group, a certified cocoa bean supplier in
Africa, the company said on Wednesday, the latest effort to
secure long-term bean supplies to meet rising demand.
** Vale SA may sell a $4 billion potash
fertilizer project in Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe if
it is unable to reach a tax accord with municipal authorities,
Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
** Devon Energy Corp said it would sell some
liquids-rich natural gas assets in Canada to Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd for about $2.8 billion.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has sold its downstream
Australian assets to Dutch-owned oil trader Vitol SA
and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council for about A$2.4 billion
($2.2 billion), The Australian Financial Review reported.
** China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co said it would
invest 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in French carmaker
Peugeot SA via a share sale and rights issue while
France's government does the same, confirming a Reuters report.
** State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it
had sold some structured retail investor products and equity
derivatives businesses to France's BNP Paribas. RBS
said the consideration was not material but the deal would
transfer the management of up to 15 billion pounds ($25 billion)
of liabilities.
** Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu Oyj has
raised its stake in the planned Fennovoima nuclear reactor to
12.5 percent from an original goal of 10 percent. Outokumpu said
its investment in Fennovoima, to be paid over the next decade,
would be around 210 million euros, compared with its earlier
estimate of around 150 to 200 million euros.
** Standard Chartered Plc is seeking buyers for a
Hong Kong consumer finance business worth $500 million to $700
million, according to people familiar with the matter, as the
Asia-focused lender sells off peripheral businesses.
** Kay Jewelers parent Signet Jewelers Ltd agreed to
buy smaller rival Zale Corp for about $690 million,
cementing its position as the largest North American jewelry
chain.
** Seek Ltd, which runs Australia's biggest online
job ads site by number of clicks, said it would buy the online
employment businesses of Malaysian associate Jobstreet Corp Bhd
for 1.73 billion ringgit ($523.69 million).
** Offshore services firm EOC Ltd has sold a pipe
laying and heavy lift construction vessel to a unit of ICBC
Financial Leasing for $200 million and will lease back the ship
for 10 years, the Oslo listed company said.
** Suez Environnement has bought GDF Suez's
3.95 percent stake in Rome-based utility Acea SpA
, taking its own shareholding to 12.5 percent as it
seeks to grow its European water business in Italy.
** Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest oil refiner, plans
to restructure its retail and wholesale business and sell up to
30 percent of the unit as China's government promotes private
investment in the country's oil industry.
** China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought 20
percent of Dianping, the country's largest restaurant review and
business listing site, as the social media leader lands a blow
in Chinese Internet firms' battle to link online content with
offline services.
** Onexim, the holding company of Russian
tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, may sell its stake
in energy firm Quadra to electricity company InterRAO
and France's EDF, the Vedomosti newspaper
said.
** The owners of Finland's Paroc are expected to launch a
sale of the insulation material maker which could fetch more
than 650 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
** MOL Global Pte Ltd, a Malaysian online payment firm
controlled by billionaire Vincent Tan, said the sultan of the
southern state of Johor will buy a 15 percent stake in its
operating unit, MOL AccessPortal Sdn Bhd, for $120 million.
($1 = 0.5989 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
($1 = 3.3035 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 1.1071 Australian Dollars)
($1=6.9611 Egyptian pounds)
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)