(Adds Barnes & Noble Inc, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Safeway Inc, Vodafone, Bakrie Group)

Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Volkswagen plans to buy out minority shareholders of Swedish truck division Scania for 6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion) as it aims to jump-start a stalled eight-year effort to forge Europe's biggest truckmaker.

** Coca-Cola Co on Friday announced deals to sell bottling operations in the greater Chicago and central Florida areas as it slowly undoes its 2010 purchase of its North American bottler.

** Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon Communications Inc approved Verizon's $130 billion takeover of the pair's Verizon Wireless venture in January.

** U.S. grocery store operator Safeway Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP over a leveraged buyout deal that may come within the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Top global oil trader Vitol SA has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion in its biggest acquisition, looking to grab a share of a growing oil product market.

** Brookdale Senior Living Inc said on Thursday it would buy Emeritus Corp for about $1.4 billion in an all-stock deal, creating the largest owner-operator of senior housing in the United States.

** French property group Gecina SA has reached a preliminary deal to sell the Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris for 700 million euros ($960 million) to a group of private investors, the company said on Thursday.

** The governor of Osaka said the prefecture would sell a local train and warehouse operator to Nankai Electric Railway Co for 75 billion yen ($733 million) after U.S. investment fund Lone Star Fund's bid was blocked in December.

** Investment firm G Asset Management said on Friday that it had offered to take a 51 percent stake in either Barnes & Noble Inc or in the bookseller's Nook digital books and device business.

** Indonesia's Bakrie Group expects to complete its long-awaited split from London-listed coalminer Asia Resource Minerals this month.

** Brazilian electricity company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is considering buying a stake in Colombia's third-biggest power generator, Isagen SA ESP , the latest step by Brazil's second-biggest power utility to expand in fast-growing markets and segments.

Colombia expects to fetch $2.5 billion from the sale of the government's stake in the company, Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said.

** Noble Energy Inc has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to help arrange the sale of its majority stake in a small oilfield that it owns with Sinopec off northeastern China, a person familiar with the situation said.

** U.S.-based investment fund Colony Capital offered to pay 0.25 euros a share for listed shares in loss-making Italian real estate group Risanamento not held by its creditors and founder Gianni Zunino. The cash component of the offer is worth around 167 million euros in total.

** K1 Ventures Ltd said that it had agreed to sell its majority stake in a transport leasing business to Wells Fargo & Co for $152 million.

** HCL Corp, the holding company for HCL Technologies Ltd , denied a Wall Street Journal report that said its founder Shiv Nadar was seeking potential buyers for his $10 billion stake in the company.

** Global commodity trader Trafigura said it would buy 30 percent of Jinchuan Group Co Ltd 's copper smelter in southern China, the first time a foreign firm has taken a major stake in such a facility in the world's top consumer of refined copper.

** Argentina and Repsol SA will sign a definitive $5 billion settlement over the seizure of YPF SA within days, a source involved in the talks said on Thursday, ending a bitter two-year bilateral dispute.

Under the terms of the agreement, Repsol will receive various bonds with a total nominal value of around $5.5 billion, including already issued Argentine dollar-denominated bonds and a new ad-hoc 10-year bond worth $3 billion, the source said.

** Anixter International Inc, which is backed by real estate mogul Sam Zell, has enlisted Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company had a market valuation of $3.42 billion as of Thursday's close.

** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who already controls America Movil, tightened his grip slightly on Latin America's biggest phone company, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Thursday that shows two companies controlled by Slim bought more shares.

Slim's real estate company Inmobiliaria Carso and his bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa spent $212.5 million and $34.7 million purchasing 187.11 million and 30.98 million shares respectively in America Movil.

** The parent of popular protein drink company Muscle Milk is in advanced talks to sell itself, with Irish dairy company Glanbia Plc and consumer goods company Post Holdings Inc competing in the final stretch, people familiar with the matter said. TSG Consumer Partners, the private equity owner of Muscle Milk parent CytoSport, has hoped to fetch more than $500 million from selling CytoSport.

** Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to invest up to $145 million for a major stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, which will give a sugar upstart a foothold in the biggest consuming nation.

($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 102.31 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Shivani Mody and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)