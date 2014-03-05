March 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Morgan Stanley is weighing the sale of its private
bank in Switzerland, which manages roughly 10 billion Swiss
francs ($11.28 billion) in assets, a source close to the matter
told Reuters. The U.S. bank is looking at several options, one
of which is an outright sale, the person said.
** Verizon Communications is in talks with content
providers to deliver web-based TV services to mobile platforms,
Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said at an investor conference on
Tuesday.
** Hong Kong investment firm Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd may block Australian gas transporter APA
Group's A$2.06 billion ($1.84 billion) takeover of
smaller rival Envestra Ltd, two people with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
** France's Imerys S.A. raised its offer to buy
U.S. minerals and materials group Amcol International Corp
to about $1.47 billion, topping an offer from Minerals
Technologies Inc.
** The Polish treasury has welcomed interest in Ciech
and will analyse the 1.03 billion zloty ($338 million)
bid for the state-controlled chemiclas group by Poland's richest
man, Jan Kulczyk, the ministry said. Earlier on Wednesday, KI
Chemistry, controlled by Kulczyk's vehicle, Kulczyk Investments,
offered 29.5 zlotys for each Ciech share, planning to buy up to
66 percent in the group.
** Norway's third-largest mobile operator, Tele2,
has hired investment bank ABG Sundal Collier to review its
options in Norway, including selling its operations there, after
it lost a December auction for a mobile spectrum key for the
development of its Norwegian network.
** Investment firm Heraldic Holding has bought an additional
13.9 percent stake in electricity infrastructure builder
Infratek, lifting its overall holding to 94.6
percent, Heraldic said.