March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Buyout firm Cinven Ltd has hired banks to sell Spire, the UK's second-biggest private hospital operator, in a possible 1.5 billion pound ($2.51 billion) deal, and expects strong demand as funds compete for rare investment opportunities in the sector, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Morgan Stanley has sold its majority stake in Accelerate Acquisitions, the parent company of British car provider Zenith, to UK private equity fund HgCapital for 3.8 times its original investment.

** Deutsche Telekom said it would be open to a potential consolidation in the U.S. mobile market but that at the same time it had no concerns about running its T-Mobile USA business.

** Japan's government will sell 26 million shares of Japan's largest phone company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp , back to the firm for 153 billion yen ($1.5 billion), the finance ministry said, as part of its planned funding for a stimulus package approved in December.

** Bouygues made an offer for larger telecom rival SFR, which promises a bigger potential payday for seller Vivendi than a competing offer from Numericable, but has more regulatory risks.

** Spain's Savera Group, which earns most of its revenue in China, is seeking a buyer for around 70 percent of itself, in a sale valuing the company at up to $500 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** European private equity firm Montagu has acquired a majority stake in French pharmaceutical company Arkopharma, Montagu said, buying out founder Max Rombi.

French newspaper Les Echos said that Montagu had acquired Arkopharma for an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($415 million), citing several sources.

** Comcast Corp, the entertainment and cable group, said it bought Freewheel, a startup that personalizes and inserts online video ads for media clients, as it tries to boost its digital advertising business. The companies did not reveal financial details but a source familiar with the transaction valued it at $360 million.

** Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has launched a placement of its 1.5 percent stake in tyremaker Pirelli & C SpA, the Italian bank said. The Pirelli shares held by Intesa Sanpaolo have a market value of 87 million euros at Thursday's closing price.

** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management has stopped trading and is working to wind down the company after struggling with financial problems, President Mark Palchak told Reuters.

** British freight company Stobart Group Ltd said it would sell 51 percent of its core transport and distribution business for 239.7 million pounds to a group led by Chief Operating Officer William Stobart.

** The biggest shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena has denied press reports that it had sold a stake of at least 8 percent in Italy's third-largest bank.

** Reliance Globalcom, the international unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd, is no longer up for sale and may raise debt or equity to fund its expansion plans, Globalcom's newly installed chief executive said.

** Spar Nord Bank, the fifth-largest Danish bank, is interested in buying parts of smaller rival FIH Erhvervsbank as it tries to expand in corporate lending, Spar Nord said on Thursday.

** German publisher Axel Springer is on the lookout for potential takeovers to strengthen its push into digital media and away from its traditional print products.