March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream
grocery store operator, said private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management would acquire the company in a deal valued at
about $9.4 billion.
** SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by
Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday that it had taken a 5.4
percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight
Wi-Fi service.
** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management, which has
struggled financially, has stopped trading and is working to
wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on
Thursday.
** French energy group Total is aiming to sell its
TotalGaz liquefied gas unit for about 750 million euros ($1
billion), French daily Les Echos reported, citing unidentified
sources.
** Credito Valtellinese has sold non-performing
loans with a gross book value of around 36 million euros ($50
million) to global alternative asset manager Ares Management,
the Italian mid-sized bank said.
** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding
decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport
operating rights, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock
exchange.
** Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano said on
Thursday that it had made a non-binding offer to buy a 30
percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo
, as it seeks to bring home some local brands.