March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator, said private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management would acquire the company in a deal valued at about $9.4 billion.

** Bouygues Telecom shareholder JCDecaux Holding said it supports the telecom group's bid for rival Vivendi's SFR. Bouygues unveiled on Thursday a 10.5 billion euro ($14.53 billion) cash offer for SFR, which would leave Vivendi with 46 percent in the new company, which would be spun off.

** British telecoms group Vodafone Group Plc has reached a preliminary deal to buy Spanish cable group Ono after raising its initial bid for the company, two people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Ono, rebuffed an earlier bid from Vodafone in February and decided to go ahead with a planned initial public offering (IPO) that would value the company at 7 billion euros, including debt. Sources said Vodafone's bid would have to be substantially higher than the IPO value.

** Five U.S. private equity funds have expressed interest in the "bad bank" unit of Banco Popolare, according to sources. Italy's No.4 lender by assets, Banco Popolare, said last week it was seeking to sell a majority stake in its Release unit, which owns and manages soured loans and real estate assets with a total gross value of 3.2 billion euros.

** British engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said it would fund the purchase of German carmaker Daimler AG's 50 percent stake of a jointly owned power systems company using cash and some borrowing.

Rolls-Royce said it had ample liquidity to take full ownership of the three-year-old joint venture Rolls-Royce Power Systems with Daimler's holding estimated to be worth 1.9 billion pounds ($3.18 billion).

** InterMune Inc, a drugmaker that specializes in treating fatal scarring of the lungs, is attracting takeover interest from several pharmaceutical companies, according to people familiar with the matter. While no formal sale process is under way and a deal is not imminent, a handful of larger rivals are exploring a bid for the $2.7 billion orphan-drug maker, the people said this week.

** Morocco and Gabon have signed a $2.3 billion joint-venture deal to construct fertiliser factories to serve Africa's growing agricultural market, as the North African kingdom seeks to expand its investments south of the Sahara.

** Petronas' plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's Pacific coast edged closer to reality, as the Malaysian energy giant secured a third equity and offtake partner for the massive gas export project.

Petronas said it would sell state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp a 10 percent stake in its Pacific NorthWest LNG project, along with a 10 percent stake in the northern British Columbia shale gas assets that will feed the LNG facility.

** Japanese retailer Aeon denied a newspaper report that it was in talks with India's Bharti Group to set up a retail joint venture in India, while France's Carrefour declined to comment on whether it was also talking to Bharti.

** Telecom Italia chief executive said no talks were under way on any potential tie-ups involving its TIM Brasil unit, including with broadband operator GVT.

** SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday that it had taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Wi-Fi service.

** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management, which has struggled financially, has stopped trading and is working to wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on Thursday.

** French energy group Total is aiming to sell its TotalGaz liquefied gas unit for about 750 million euros ($1 billion), French daily Les Echos reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Credito Valtellinese has sold non-performing loans with a gross book value of around 36 million euros ($50 million) to global alternative asset manager Ares Management, the Italian mid-sized bank said.

** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport operating rights, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

** Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Thursday that it had made a non-binding offer to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo , as it seeks to bring home some local brands.

** Czech brewer Lobkowicz plans to issue new stock and sell existing shares in the first Czech initial public offering since 2011 to raise money for an acquisition and allow an existing investor to sell its stake, the brewery's CEO said.

** Italian holding company Italmobiliare is ready to sell its stake in Unicredit as well as its shares in Mediobanca not linked to the investment bank's shareholder pact, Italmobiliare's managing director said.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has cut its stake in RCS Mediagroup to 9.93 percent from 15 percent, market watchdog Consob said in its filings published on Friday.