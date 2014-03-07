March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream
grocery store operator, said private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management would acquire the company in a deal valued at
about $9.4 billion.
** Bouygues Telecom shareholder JCDecaux Holding
said it supports the telecom group's bid for rival Vivendi's
SFR. Bouygues unveiled on Thursday a 10.5 billion euro
($14.53 billion) cash offer for SFR, which would leave Vivendi
with 46 percent in the new company, which would be spun off.
** British telecoms group Vodafone Group Plc has
reached a preliminary deal to buy Spanish cable group Ono after
raising its initial bid for the company, two people with
knowledge of the discussions said.
Ono, rebuffed an earlier bid from Vodafone in February and
decided to go ahead with a planned initial public offering (IPO)
that would value the company at 7 billion euros, including debt.
Sources said Vodafone's bid would have to be substantially
higher than the IPO value.
** Five U.S. private equity funds have expressed interest in
the "bad bank" unit of Banco Popolare, according to
sources. Italy's No.4 lender by assets, Banco Popolare, said
last week it was seeking to sell a majority stake in its Release
unit, which owns and manages soured loans and real estate assets
with a total gross value of 3.2 billion euros.
** British engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
said it would fund the purchase of German carmaker
Daimler AG's 50 percent stake of a jointly owned
power systems company using cash and some borrowing.
Rolls-Royce said it had ample liquidity to take full
ownership of the three-year-old joint venture Rolls-Royce Power
Systems with Daimler's holding estimated to be worth 1.9 billion
pounds ($3.18 billion).
** InterMune Inc, a drugmaker that specializes in
treating fatal scarring of the lungs, is attracting takeover
interest from several pharmaceutical companies, according to
people familiar with the matter. While no formal sale process is
under way and a deal is not imminent, a handful of larger rivals
are exploring a bid for the $2.7 billion orphan-drug maker, the
people said this week.
** Morocco and Gabon have signed a $2.3 billion
joint-venture deal to construct fertiliser factories to serve
Africa's growing agricultural market, as the North African
kingdom seeks to expand its investments south of the Sahara.
** Petronas' plan to build a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal on Canada's Pacific coast edged closer to
reality, as the Malaysian energy giant secured a third equity
and offtake partner for the massive gas export project.
Petronas said it would sell state-owned refiner Indian Oil
Corp a 10 percent stake in its Pacific NorthWest LNG
project, along with a 10 percent stake in the northern British
Columbia shale gas assets that will feed the LNG facility.
** Japanese retailer Aeon denied a newspaper report
that it was in talks with India's Bharti Group to set up a
retail joint venture in India, while France's Carrefour
declined to comment on whether it was also talking to
Bharti.
** Telecom Italia chief executive said no talks
were under way on any potential tie-ups involving its TIM Brasil
unit, including with broadband operator GVT.
** SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by
Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday that it had taken a 5.4
percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight
Wi-Fi service.
** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management, which has
struggled financially, has stopped trading and is working to
wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on
Thursday.
** French energy group Total is aiming to sell its
TotalGaz liquefied gas unit for about 750 million euros ($1
billion), French daily Les Echos reported, citing unidentified
sources.
** Credito Valtellinese has sold non-performing
loans with a gross book value of around 36 million euros ($50
million) to global alternative asset manager Ares Management,
the Italian mid-sized bank said.
** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding
decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport
operating rights, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock
exchange.
** Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano said on
Thursday that it had made a non-binding offer to buy a 30
percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo
, as it seeks to bring home some local brands.
** Czech brewer Lobkowicz plans to issue new stock and sell
existing shares in the first Czech initial public offering since
2011 to raise money for an acquisition and allow an existing
investor to sell its stake, the brewery's CEO said.
** Italian holding company Italmobiliare is ready
to sell its stake in Unicredit as well as its shares
in Mediobanca not linked to the investment bank's
shareholder pact, Italmobiliare's managing director said.
** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has cut its
stake in RCS Mediagroup to 9.93 percent from 15
percent, market watchdog Consob said in its filings published on
Friday.