March 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** France's Carrefour SA could raise as much as 5
billion reais ($2.1 billion) from the sale of a stake in its
Brazilian unit, one source with direct knowledge of the
situation said, with potential bidders including Brazilian
tycoon Abilio Diniz and a sovereign wealth fund.
** Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is acquiring
education company Renaissance Learning for $1.1 billion cash
from fellow private-equity firm Permira, Renaissance said.
** Gleacher & Co Inc said its board approved a plan
to liquidate its assets and distribute them to shareholders,
capping years of struggle that resulted in the company shutting
its main investment banking business last year.
** JetBlue Airways Corp said it would sell its
in-flight entertainment business, LiveTV, to French defense
company Thales Group for $400 million as it looks to
cut costs.
** Tate & Lyle said it planned to buy Chinese food
ingredient company Winway Biotechnology Nantong Co Ltd, as the
British firm expands its specialty fiber business. Financial
terms were not disclosed.
** French conglomerate Bouygues enriched the cash
element of its offer for media group Vivendi's telecoms
unit SFR in an attempt to seal a deal and shut out rival bidder
Numericable. Bouygues said it would increase the cash
portion of the bid to 11.3 billion euros ($15.7 billion) from
10.5 billion euros previously, while reducing the stake Vivendi
is left with in the combined SFR-Bouygues telecoms business to
43 percent from 46 percent previously.
** South African transport group Barloworld Ltd
said it was in advanced talks to sell its Australian auto retail
business. Barloworld, which runs seven auto showrooms in Sydney
and Melbourne, did not say who it was talking to or how much the
business could fetch.
** New Zealand is seeking to raise as much as NZ$800 million
($680 million) through the sale of a minority stake in power
company Genesis Energy Ltd, setting a low price range
and offering other sweeteners to draw investors to the last of
its state asset sales.
** Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud marketing
software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest
from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
** Spanish builder ACS said it planned to issue a
five-year bond of 405.6 million euros ($564 million) that could
be exchanged for shares of Iberdrola, in a move that
allows it to reduce its stake in the power utility.
** Belgian biotechnology group Galapagos said it
had agreed to sell its drug discovery service businesses to
Charles River Laboratories International for up to 134
million euros ($186 million). Galapagos said it would be selling
BioFocus and Argenta, which provide drug research services for
the likes of Boehringer Ingelheim and Genentech.
** Israel-based Wix.com, whose technology helps
small businesses build and operate websites, has acquired
Appixia, a platform for building mobile commerce applications,
as part of its mobile expansion strategy. Terms of the
acquisition were not disclosed.
** Spain's Catalunya Banc is making a second
attempt to sell its property management division, five sources
familiar with the deal said, as the nationalized lender seeks to
get into better shape ahead of its eventual privatization.
Catalunya Banc is in talks with Magic Real Estate, a local
investment firm set up by Ismael Clemente who previously ran
Deutsche Bank's property unit in Spain, the sources said.