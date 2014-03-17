March 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to buy Spain's
largest cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion),
in the latest move by the British group to rebuild its European
operations with a broadband offering.
** Italy's UniCredit SpA ruled out a possible sale
or listing of its German unit HVB, while declining to comment on
a press report it is considering those options for asset manager
Pioneer. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that UniCredit
was considering putting up for sale or floating Pioneer, valued
at over 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion), as early as next year.
** German industrial machinery and process engineering group
GEA Group AG has picked four final bidders for its
heat exchangers division in a potential 1.2 billion euros ($1.6
billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it signed a
collaboration agreement with Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
to develop new drugs that use the immune system to
fight cancer and would buy a stake in the smaller company as
Bristol looks to expand its immuno-oncology portfolio.
** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spin off its
oilfield services division, less than a month after saying it
was pursuing options including a sale of the business.
** Glencore Xstrata could reach an agreement as
soon as this week over the sale of its large Peruvian copper
mine Las Bambas to a Chinese consortium led by Minmetals, two
sources with knowledge of the situation said.
** U.S. farm co-operative CHS Inc said it had
agreed to buy 16 Canadian farm retail outlets from Agrium Inc
and planned to further expand its business in
Canada.
** Philips has bought a majority stake in Saudi
Arabia's General Lighting Co from a consortium including Carlyle
Group, in the U.S. private equity firm's first exit from
an investment in the country.
** Oil major Rosneft has agreed a deal giving it
control over a 13 percent indirect stake in Pirelli SpA
, making the Russian group the single biggest
shareholder in the world's fifth-largest tiremaker.
** Mosaic Co said it had completed its $1.4-billion
purchase of CF Industries' phosphate business. The deal
includes assets in Florida such as a phosphate mine, plant, and
a phosphate manufacturing facility.
** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.3 oil and gas
company, said Whitecap Resources Inc had agreed to buy
some of its oil and gas properties in Western Canada for about
C$855 million ($771 million) as it focuses on its oil sands and
shale properties in the region.
** Broadcasting masts group TDF faces a battle to sell its
French arm as favored suitor Dering Capital struggles to fund
its bid and fears mount that consolidation among the unit's
telecoms clients could hit revenues, sources close to the matter
said.
** Germany's debt-burdened utility RWE has struck
a deal to sell its oil and gas production arm DEA to
a group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman,
valuing the unit at about 5.1 billion euros ($7.1 billion),
including debt.
** French ship supplier Bourbon said its main
shareholder, Jaccar Holdings, was planning to make an
offer to buy the company. The offer is conditional upon Jaccar
obtaining 50.1 percent of the capital, as well as bank
financing, Bourbon said.
** Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in
one of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra Private
Equity, months after banking hefty profits on the sale
of a stake in peer 3i.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra is in exclusive
talks to buy a stake in Harmont & Blaine, the clothing company
said on Monday, a move it hopes will help it expand abroad.
** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) could
reduce its 8.85 percent stake in waste and water group Veolia
, CDC head Jean-Pierre Jouyet told the Les Echos
newspaper in an interview published on Monday.
** Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp is in
advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to
private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy
Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
** Giant Investment Ltd will acquire Chinese online gaming
company Giant Interactive Group Inc for $3 billion and
take it private, the companies said on Sunday.
** Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Saturday to
sell assets with premiums worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.53
billion) to Germany's Allianz, a move it said would
allow it to comply with Italian regulators.
** Swedish medical technology firm Getinge will
steer clear of acquisitions in the near term as it fixes
problems at its manufacturing sites, its chief executive said.
** British insurer Legal & General Group Plc has
bought a portfolio of low-cost housing for 252 million pounds
($419 million), continuing an investment drive into UK
infrastructure.