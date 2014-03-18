(Adds Vermilion, Eurazeo, Banca Monte, Steinhoff, Arca
Continental, Finmeccanica; updates Scania)
March 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank,
said it would offer to buy out minority holders of its online
bank brand Boursorama, as it seeks to grow the
business despite France's weak economic outlook.
** American Express Co said on Monday that four
financial investors had committed a total of $900 million to a
business travel joint venture, in what would be the largest
single investment ever made in a travel management company.
** Vermilion Energy Inc, a Canadian oil and gas
producer, said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire an unnamed
private oil company for shares, cash and debt worth C$400
million ($360.8 million) to add new production and reserves in
southeastern Saskatchewan's Bakken shale oilfield.
** Eurazeo said it agreed to invest 285 million
euros ($397 million) in Spanish fashion label Desigual to take a
10 percent stake in the company through a capital increase to
help it fund its expansion.
** The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is placing an 8.5 pct stake in the lender, two sources
close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
** South African furniture group Steinhoff offered
to increase its holding of debt-laden subsidiary JD Group
to 98 percent to rescue the household retailer from
"challenges" in the consumer market and credit market.
** Scania's minority shareholders should reject
Volkswagen's 6.7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) bid, the Swedish
truckmaker's independent directors said, underlining a deep rift
within the company.
** Mexican bottler Arca Continental said on Tuesday
it will pay $5.55 a share in its purchase of Ecuador's Tonicorp
dairy company in a deal worth around $400 million.
** Italian defence and industrial group Finmeccanica
has launched a new push to sell two transport units
after reaching a deal with Dutch railways over a dispute
involving troubled train-making division AnsaldoBreda, an
Italian trade union said on Tuesday.
** Stock market index provider MSCI Inc said it
would sell proxy advisory unit Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) to private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners
for $364 million to focus on its risk investment products and
services business.
** Israeli developer of stem cell therapies Gamida Cell has
received a buyout offer worth hundreds of millions dollars from
an unnamed global pharmaceutical company, two shareholders in
the company said on Tuesday. Israel's Globes financial daily
reported that the interested buyer was Swiss drugmaker Novartis
.
** China's biggest refiner Sinopec is in talks with
Malaysia's Petronas to buy a 15 percent stake in a $20
billion Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, three
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Russian internet group Mail.Ru said it bought
a 12 percent stake in the country's biggest social networking
site, VKontakte (VK), raising its holding to about 52 percent.
** Belgian holding company Punch International
said late on Monday that it had decided not to proceed with its
bid for real estate holding Accentis, after shares in
the latter rose in value.
** Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd said
it may take a controlling stake in state-owned Shanghai
International Trust Co Ltd as part of the Shanghai government's
plan to consolidate the city's financial industry.
** David Jones Ltd, Australia's second-biggest
department store chain, said it would investigate the value of a
proposed merger with Myer Holdings Ltd, the strongest
sign yet that it will consider the A$3.4 billion ($3.09 billion)
deal.
** Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment
bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management
division to the unit's three managers, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)