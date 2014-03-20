(Adds Telecom Italia, Eurazeo, Bouygues, Aberdeen Asset,
CitiusTech)
March 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Telecom Italia may look into taking a minority
stake in Italian fiber network provider Metroweb to help boost
its investments in faster networks, people familiar with the
matter said.
** French private equity firm Eurazeo is set to
lose control of Europe's biggest parking management firm Apcoa
to a group of lenders led by U.S. investment firm Centerbridge.
** French conglomerate Bouygues is expected to
make a new offer to purchase telecom business SFR, the mobile
phone unit of Vivendi, French newspaper Le Monde said .
** Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said on Thursday
that it had received regulatory approval to buy Lloyds Banking
Group's fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership.
** India's CitiusTech said on Thursday that U.S.-based
buyout firm General Atlantic LLC had agreed to invest in the
healthcare technology services and solutions provider to help it
expand business globally.
** Russian steelmaker Magnitogorskiy metallurgicheskiy
kombinat OAO (MMK) hopes to sell its 5 percent share
in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd by the end of the year,
MMK said on Thursday.
** Talks between Austria and Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB
de CV on pooling their stakes in Telekom Austria AG
have hit snags over Austrian insistence on maintaining
broad veto rights over some decisions, Kurier newspaper reported
on Thursday.
** The Italian government supports plans by Finmeccanica SpA
to sell its transportation units and focus on its core
aerospace and defense businesses, the finance and industries
ministries said in a joint statement.
** Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise
Ltd (CRE) expects government approval for its joint
venture with British supermarket operator Tesco Plc to
come through in May, CRE's chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
** Bilfinger has around 800 million euros ($1.11
billion) left in its war chest for acquisitions, but has no
plans to make any 'big bang' deals, the engineering and services
company said on Thursday.
** Consultancy firm KPMG called on Thursday for
expressions of interest in buying 75.5 percent of Slovenia's
main airport Aerodrom Ljubljana.
** The Polish treasury expects to receive an offer next
month for its majority stake in real-estate holding company PHN
, as the ministry aims to privatize the company in the
first half of this year, the deputy treasury minister said on
Thursday. The treasury controls 73 percent of PHN, a stake that
the market values at almost 1 billion zlotys ($331
million).
** China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd will buy 117.7
million yuan ($19 million) worth of assets from Suntory (China)
Holding Co Ltd as the Hong Kong-listed fruit and vegetable juice
producer expands its product portfolio to tea and coffee drinks.
** Mayroy, the biggest shareholder in French pharmaceutical
company Ipsen SA, announced on Wednesday the sale of a
7 percent stake in Ipsen via private placement, bringing its
stake down to 57.6 percent.
** Loral Space & Communications Inc, which holds a
majority stake in Canadian satellite communications company
Telesat Holdings Inc, has selected private equity firm Apax
Partners LLP and two Canadian pension funds to negotiate a sale
of Telesat, people familiar with the matter said.
** French aerospace and defense supplier Zodiac Aerospace SA
said on Wednesday that it was ready to make new
acquisitions after posting a 9.2 percent rise in revenue for the
first six months of its financial year.
($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.72 euros)
($1 = 3.02 Polish zlotys)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)