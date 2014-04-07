(Adds Carrefour, Groupama ; updates Santander)
April 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Switzerland's Holcim unveiled a deal to buy
France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement
maker, with $44 billion of annual sales, and spark a raft of
asset sales worldwide to steer it through antitrust rules.
** Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc
will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its lucrative drug to
treat multiple sclerosis, Acthar Gel.
** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has
agreed to buy generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
for $3.2 billion, betting it can fix factory quality
glitches that plagued the current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo
Co, and got Ranbaxy India-made drugs barred from the
United States.
** Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said it
agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank
Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash to
boost its operations in the offshore oil and gas
sector.
** Banco Santander Brasil SA agreed to acquire
Brazil card payment processor GetNet Tecnologia SA for about 1.1
billion reais ($493 million) in a step aimed at gaining market
share.
** Energen Corp said it would sell its natural gas
utility Alabama Gas Corp (Alagasco) to Laclede Group Inc
for $1.28 billion in cash to focus on oil and gas exploration
and production. Laclede will also assume about $320 million of
Alagasco's debt.
** The Moulin family that controls French department store
Galeries Lafayette said it bought a 6.1 pct stake in Carrefour
, making it the second-biggest shareholder in the
French supermarket chain.
** Italy's Risanamento said it would accept an offer
from former owner Luigi Zunino to buy two French properties out
of nine it was planning to sell to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group
if the British fund approved the deal.
** Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud-based marketing
and public relations software, said it would be bought by
private equity firm GTCR Valor Merger Sub Inc for about $446.5
million.
** Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main
contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity
firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China
Network Systems, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy
privately held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up
to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics
business.
** Etihad Airways is still negotiating commercial terms for
a potential investment in Alitalia and is close to extending its
partnership with Air Berlin, the chief executive of the
Abu Dhabi airline said.
** French insurer Groupama said it launched the
sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain,
Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.
($1 = 5.99 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 6.55 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.73 Euros)
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)