April 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** General Motors Co is expected to announce on Tuesday a $450 million investment plan in two of its Michigan plants to bolster its electric car research and production capabilities, the Detroit News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday that it would give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of Alaska's huge Pebble deposit, after determining that the project did not fit its strategy. Rio is donating its shares to two Alaskan charities, the miner said.

** French insurer Groupama said on Tuesday that it raised about 450.4 million euros ($619 million) from the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.

** Pattonair, a privately held aircraft replacement parts distributor, is preparing to sell itself in a deal that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The two largest shareholders in Israel Discount Bank , the country's No. 3 bank, agreed to sell a 3.63 percent stake to Citigroup Global Markets for a total of 235.7 million shekels ($67.6 million).

** Spanish bank Santander is not interested in acquiring Austria's BAWAG PSK, the head of Santander's operations in Austria said on Tuesday, dismissing media speculation it could be a potential suitor.

** Warburg Pincus has acquired a majority stake in Dubai-based aviation technology company mercator from the Emirates group, the private equity firm's first direct investment in the region.

** Italian utility Enel signed a pact on Tuesday with China's top power distribution utility to look at developing smart grid technologies and renewable power sources in the world's biggest energy market.

** U.S. investment firm Cartica Management LLC has asked Chile's SVS securities regulator to review a planned merger of Chilean bank CorpBanca SA with Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.

** German private equity firm Aurelius said on Tuesday that it was buying Individual Desktop Solutions GmbH, a specialist for on-site desktop services and solutions, from Deutsche Telekom's IT unit, T-Systems.

** Swiss energy company Alpiq said on Tuesday that it had acquired British electrical service firm Flexitricity, as it seeks to expand into the electricity demand management market. ($1 = 3.49 Israeli shekels) ($1 = 0.73 euros) (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)