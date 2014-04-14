(Adds Google, Twitter, Glencore Xstrata, TIAA-CREF; Updates
Disney, ThyssenKrupp, Glencore, Insurer Endurance)
April 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday:
** TIAA-CREF, a retirement services provider to non-profit
organizations such as universities and hospitals, said it would
acquire asset manager Nuveen Investments for $6.25 billion,
seeking to expand its mutual fund and municipal bond offerings.
** Google Inc has acquired solar-powered
drone maker Titan Aerospace as the Web search giant ramps up
plans to deliver wireless Internet access to remote parts of the
world.
** Ivory Coast said it had signed an initial agreement with
a consortium including France's Bouygues and South Korea's
Hyundai and Dongsan Engineering to build a 1 billion euro ($1.4
billion) urban rail line in Abidjan.
** CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest
property developer, said it has offered S$3.06 billion ($2.45
billion) to buy out minority shareholders in its 65-percent
owned CapitaMalls Asia Ltd business.
** Twitter Inc co-founders, Jack Dorsey and Evan
Williams, and Chief Executive Richard Costolo have informed U.S.
regulators that they did not plan to sell the microblogging
company's shares after post-IPO restrictions are lifted in May.
** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wants to invest up to
$2 billion in Telecom Italia if its biggest
shareholder Telefonica pulls out of the Italian group,
a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Mining company Glencore Xstrata has agreed to
buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for about
800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), a deal that will allow the
commodity giant to expand upstream in the oil sector.
** Mining company Glencore Xstrata said it agreed
to buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for
about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), in a deal which will
involve Caracal abandoning a merger with Canada's TransGlobe
Energy.
** Liquid natural gas supplier Stabilis Energy said on
Monday it would buy most of the U.S. assets of Encana Natural
Gas Inc, a unit of Canada's Encana Corp, for an
undisclosed price.
** Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd made an
unsolicited bid to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
for about $3.2 billion, an offer that Aspen swiftly rejected.
** Privately held film and TV studio Relativity Media has
offered up to $1.1 billion to buy Maker Studios, whose
shareholders are scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a bid by the
Walt Disney Co, according to a letter provided to
Reuters.
** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's buyout arm said on Monday they had
agreed to acquire capital markets data and software provider
Ipreo Holdings LLC from another buyout firm, KKR & Co LP
.
** The Polish unit of French-owned delivery firm DPD has
signed an initial agreement to buy its Polish rival Siodemka,
Siodemka said in a statement on Monday.
** Britain's largest pawnbroker H&T said on Monday
it had ended talks with the administrators of its smaller rival
Albemarle & Bond about buying some of the chain's
assets.
** London-listed shale gas explorer San Leon Energy
dropped plans on Monday to buy a 75 percent stake in Turkish
energy company Alpay Enerji, blaming delays in government
approval and the strong devaluation of the Turkish lira.
** PZU, eastern Europe's biggest insurer, is close
to acquiring Lithuanian rival Lietuvos draudimas from British
group RSA in a deal valued at around 100 million euros
($139 million), sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
** German scents and flavors group Symrise is to
buy France's Diana Group for an agreed 1.3 billion euros ($1.8
billion) including debt to narrow the gap on top rival Givaudan
and expand in natural ingredients and pet food.
** India's No.2 smartphone maker Micromax Informatics Ltd
has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korean peer
Pantech Co Ltd as part of its drive to expand
overseas and go upmarket, two sources said on Monday.
** ThyssenKrupp is in talks to sell its Swedish
marine defense unit to Saab after failing to reach a
deal with Sweden for a new generation of submarines as the
country tries to protect its defense manufacturing sector.
** China-focused hospital operator Chindex International Inc
received a buyout offer of $23 per share, higher than
the $19.50 offered by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
600196.SS and private equity firm TPG in February.
($1 = 1.25 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.72 euro)
($1 = 0.60 British pound sterling)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)