April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it had partnered with activist investor Bill
Ackman in an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker
Allergan Inc in a move to eventually become one of the
world's five biggest drug companies. Valeant said it had lined
up $15.5 billion in debt financing from Barclays and RBC Capital
Markets to fund its proposed
** Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising
company, said it was unable to predict when its $35.1 billion
merger with France's Publicis Groupe SA would close as
the deal was yet to win some key approvals.
** Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline agreed to
trade more than $20 billion worth of assets on Tuesday to
bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones as the drug
industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and generic
competition.
** Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG's animal health business for
$5.4 billion in cash to strengthen and diversify its Elanco
unit.
** Bailed-out Spanish lender Catalunya Banc, trying to slim
down before being privatized, said on Tuesday it had sold a
1.48-billion-euro ($2 billion) package of failed loans to Asian
investor Aiqon Capital. The nationalized bank, which is also in
the process of trying to offload a 7-billion-euro portfolio of
mortgages, did not detail the price of the deal with the debt
recovery firm based in Kuala Lumpur.
** A Chinese consortium is the only bidder for a $1.16
billion project to build a 450 megawatt coal-fired power
generation unit in Bosnia after Hitachi pulled out of
the race, Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH said on
Tuesday.
** French bank Credit Agricole said it had agreed
to sell its 50 percent stake in Crelan, Belgium's
seventh-largest banking group, to Belgian cooperative banks. The
transaction was estimated earlier this year to be worth 350-400
million euros.
** AT&T Inc said Tuesday it would partner with The
Chernin Group media holding company to invest $500 million in a
joint venture for web-based video services, making it the latest
company aiming to tap the growing consumer demand for online
video. The move follows announcements by Verizon Communications
, Disney and Dish Network Corp which have
plans to roll out video products outside a traditional TV
subscription.
** A consortium of Gulf-based investors including Fajr
Capital and Arab Petroleum Investment Corp have
agreed to acquire Dubai-based oilfield services firm National
Petroleum Services. The transaction is valued "in excess of $500
million."
** Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd and private equity firm TPG Capital agreed to
buy China-focused Chindex International Inc in a
beefed-up $461 million deal after trumping a rival bid.
** Japanese financial services company Orix Corp
will buy precious metal, diamond and jewelry recycler Net Japan
Co from Baring Private Equity Asia for around 21 billion yen
($204.74 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Lufthansa's IT infrastructure business, which
the airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM
, Hewlett-Packard and France's Atos,
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported,
without citing any sources.
** Nidec Corp, a top Japanese maker of precision
motors, said it would take full control of two subsidiaries
through share swaps to strengthen the group amid tough global
competition and weak demand in its core PC, digital camera and
other markets.
** Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp
said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based
accessories brand Totes Isotoner Corp in partnership
with private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.
** Pakistan's MCB Bank Ltd will set up a wholly
owned Islamic banking subsidiary while dropping plans to take a
stake in Islamic lender Burj Bank, according to a filing with
the Karachi stock exchange.
** A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper
Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to
the firm's merger with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, allowing
the agreed deal to clear a hurdle.
** HCA Holdings Inc is among the bidders for
Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, which has put
itself up for sale, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on
Tuesday. HCA, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, is
competing against Malaysia's IHH, which is being advised by
JPMorgan and CIMB, and at least one other potential Asian buyer,
according to the report.
** The European Commission has approved Suntory Holdings'
$13.6 billion purchase of U.S. peer Beam Inc
, making the Japanese company the world's third-largest
spirits producer.
($1 = 102.5700 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)