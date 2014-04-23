(Adds Vodafone, PTT Exploration, BlackRock, Facebook,
SodaStream, Telekom Austria, Sony, Lucchini)
April 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Comcast Corp may divest about 4 million
subscribers after its merger with Time Warner Cable and
is working to reach an accord to sell a portion of those
customers to Charter Communications, a source familiar
with the matter said Tuesday.
** British oil and gas major BP Plc said on Tuesday
it sold its interests in four oilfields on the Alaska North
Slope for an undisclosed sum to privately held oil and gas
producer Hilcorp.
** Darden Restaurant Inc will have to call a
shareholder meeting to vote on Starboard Value LP's proposal to
delay the company's plan to spin off its struggling Red Lobster
chain, after the activist investor secured the support of a
majority of the company's shareholders.
** The Carlo Tassara Group has found buyers for a
4.7-percent stake in Poland's mid-tier lender Alior Bank
at 79 zlotys ($26.01) per share, two market sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Oman's government raised nearly 204 million rials ($530
million) from its sale of a 19 percent stake in Omantel
, part of efforts to revive its privatization programme,
a Muscat bourse statement said on Wednesday.
** France's Zodiac Aerospace is permanently
examining around 10 potential acquisition targets and has enough
financial firepower for a deal worth around 1 billion euros
($1.38 billion), its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Swedish pension firm Alecta said on Wednesday it had
chosen not to accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per
share offer for the outstanding stock in Scania,
saying it did not reflect the long-term value of the truck
maker.
** Hungarian petrochemichal group MOL will acquire
124 Agip petrol stations in the Czech Republic from Italy's ENI
, a paper reported on Wednesday, quoting unnamed
sources.
** South Korea's LG Household & Healthcare Ltd
said it is considering a bid for U.S. cosmetics firm Elizabeth
Arden Inc, an acquisition that would give it globally
recognized luxury brands and would be its most ambitious to
date.
** Australia's Australand Property Group said on
Wednesday it had rejected as undervalued a A$1.95 billion ($1.83
billion) proposal from bigger rival Stockland Group to
increase its stake, thwarting Stockland's move to expand its
residential business.
** South Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam said on
Wednesday it would acquire a majority stake in Malaysia's MCIS
Zurich Insurance Berhad for about 1.25 billion rand ($119
million), further expanding its footprint in the southeast Asian
nation.
** Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd said on
Wednesday that they would integrate part of their operations to
form an independent company to design and develop system LSI
chips, in which both companies will own a share.
** Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade will take
over the 50 percent stake of Cathay Financial Holdings'
insurance tie-up in China from China Eastern Airlines
.
** Puerto Rico's largest bank Popular Inc is in
advanced talks to sell some of its mainland branches in the
United States to multiple buyers, the Wall Street Journal
reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Vodafone could be interested in buying Spain's
fourth-largest mobile operator Yoigo once it is clear
how tough the European regulator will be on tie-ups in the
sector, the British firm's chief executive said.
** PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand's
top oil and gas explorer, has bought Hess Corp's assets
in Thailand in a $1 billion deal as part of its attempt to boost
its gas business.
** Asset manager BlackRock has cut its stake in
Monte dei Paschi di Siena less than a month after
becoming the Italian bank's single biggest shareholder, raising
questions over who will buy into the lender's imminent capital
increase.
** Social network giant Facebook Inc has won U.S.
antitrust approval for its $2 billion acquisition of Oculus VR
Inc, a two-year-old maker of virtual reality goggles, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
** Starbucks Corp was in advanced talks to buy 10
percent of home soft drink maker SodaStream International Ltd
, Israeli business newspaper Globes said, citing
sources.
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim struck an 11th-hour deal
with the Austrian government on Wednesday to pool their stakes
in Telekom Austria, paving the way for Slim to take control of
the Austrian phone company. Slim's telecoms giant, America Movil
, agreed to vote in favor of a 1 billion euro capital
increase for Telekom Austria and to pay 7.15 euros a
share for the company's outstanding shares, in a deal that will
see it combine its stake with Austrian state holding company
OIAG.
** Sony Corp will branch out into the real-estate
business in August and plans to take the unit public in three
years, the Nikkei reported without citing a source.
** Lucchini, Italy's second-largest steelmaker, has begun
idling its blast furnace in Piombino after investors looking to
acquire the troubled group's assets expressed little interest in
the costly facility.
