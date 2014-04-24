(Adds Neovia Logistics, Elizabeth Arden, Ellaktor, ConAgra
Foods, Facebook, NTT DoCoMo, Pioneers Holding)
April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Finnish investment and insurance company Sampo
could sell its property and casualty insurance arm If for about
12-14 billion euros ($16.6-19.4 billion), Sampo chief executive
was quoted as saying on Thursday.
** Medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc said it
would buy orthopedic products company Biomet Inc in
a deal valued at about $13.35 billion to broaden its portfolio
of products that treat bone and joint-related disorders.
** General Electric Co is in talks to buy French
turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
Alstom, however, said on Thursday it was not informed of any
potential public tender offer for its shares.
** A consortium led by Transurban Group,
Australia's biggest toll road owner, will pay A$7.1 billion
($6.59 billion) to buy toll firm Queensland Motorways Ltd, a
move likely to pave the way for more such sales by debt-laden
states.
** Germany's Suedzucker is eyeing the acquisition
of sugar assets outside of Europe and could spend 1 billion to 2
billion euros on purchases, its finance chief told a German
newspaper.
** Neovia Logistics LLC, a logistics services provider
backed by industrial equipment conglomerate Caterpillar Inc
, is exploring a sale that could value the company at
more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** AstraZeneca Plc is looking to partner or sell its
anti-infective and neuroscience drugs, since these products are
no longer core areas for the British drugmaker, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur said it would
accept Volkswagen's offer for the shares in truck
maker Scania it does not already own, improving the
prospect that the bid may go through despite strong opposition.
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the Canadian
property and casualty insurer run by veteran investor Prem
Watsa, said on Thursday it would buy an 80 percent stake in
Indonesian general insurer PT Batavia Mitratama Insurance.
** Fandango, a movie ticketing service owned by cable
company Comcast Corp, is buying MovieClips from Zefr
Inc to boost its film-related content.
** Emerging markets private equity firm Actis said it would
invest in South African credit bureau Compuscan, in its latest
deal in the financial services industry on the fast-growing
continent.
** Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's largest
custody bank, is working with Goldman Sachs Inc to find
buyers for its corporate trust arm, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Mexico's Carlos Slim struck an 11th-hour deal on
Wednesday with the Austrian government that could give him
effective control of Telekom Austria and allow the
multi-billionaire to consolidate his foothold in Europe as he
expands outside the Americas.
** The disagreements around the spin-out of certain assets
that had snagged merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp
and its rival, Newmont Mining Corp, have been resolved
but talks are at a standstill for now, said three sources
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
** U.S. biopharmaceutical company Hyperion Therapeutics
said on Thursday it agreed to buy Israel's Andromeda
Biotech, a developer of a new diabetes drug, in a deal that
could be worth close to $600 million.
** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on
Thursday that its Hispasat affiliate is eyeing the purchase of a
majority stake in Israeli satellite operator Space Communication
.
** French private equity firm PAI Partners is to buy
audiovisual services provider Euro Media Group (EMG) in a deal
which one source familiar with the matter said was worth up to
200 million euros.
** British defense contractor Chemring Group Plc
said it would sell its European munitions business to France's
Nexter Systems SA for up to 167.8 million euros to focus on its
core defense technology business.
** Russian oil services group Integra said on
Thursday it had agreed to a proposal from some members of its
management to acquire the company and delist its global
depositary receipts.
** Nokia said that due to an ongoing tax dispute
its Indian mobile phone handset plant was unlikely to be
included in a deal due to be concluded on Friday for the sale of
its global handset business to Microsoft.
** Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen agreed on
Thursday to take over rival Knightsbridge Tankers,
creating a major operator of dry bulk carriers with 39 vessels
as the sector gears up for an expected recovery.
Fredriksen's unlisted Frontline 2012 unit, which
already owns 38 percent of Knightsbridge, agreed to hand over
newbuild contracts on 25 vessels in exchange for new shares that
will raise its stake in the firm to 70 percent, Frontline said
in a statement.
** U.S. cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc has
hired Goldman Sachs Group to explore a sale and reached
out to a small group of potential buyers, according to people
familiar with the matter. The company, which has a market
capitalization of about $960 million, has decided to gauge buyer
interest after its share price has come under pressure in the
past 12 months amid weak sales in its key North American market.
** Greece's biggest construction group Ellaktor
said it signed a 3.2-billion-euro contract to build a subway
line in Qatar. Ellaktor, which has been expanding its foreign
business to cope with an economic crisis at home, said in an
Athens bourse filing that it owned a 32 percent stake in joint
venture Alysj.
** U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc
, Cargill Inc and CHS Inc have moved
closer to sealing a deal to merge their North American flour
mill operations by agreeing to sell four mills to a Japanese
company.
** Facebook Inc has acquired the maker of mobile app
ProtoGeo Oy that can track the distance consumers walk or run
and measure the calories burned, giving the social-networking
company entry into the nascent market for fitness and health
monitoring technology.
** Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26
percent stake in its loss-making Indian mobile phone joint
venture, Tata Teleservices Ltd, and withdraw from
the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
** Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital
increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake
in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, a senior executives
said.
($1 = 0.72 Euros)
($1 = 1.08 Australian Dollars)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)