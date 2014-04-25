(Adds Essar Energy, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Mercator, Mauser,
Mylan, Deoleo)
April 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** General Electric is in talks with Alstom
to take over its global power business and a deal could be
announced in the coming days, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
** Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender,
said on Friday it was looking into proposals to expand,
including the possible acquisition of Citibank's Greek
operations.
** Poland's state railways operator PKP relaunched the sale
of its telecoms arm TK Telekom, having failed to find a buyer at
the right price last year, two market sources told Reuters on
Friday.
** Mazda Motor Corp has agreed with Ford Motor
to start talks to sell the U.S. carmaker all of its stake
in a joint venture that runs the Flat Rock plant in the United
States, Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai said on Friday.
** Oji Holdings said on Friday that it and
government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan will buy the
pulp, paper and packaging business of New Zealand's Carter Holt
Harvey Ltd for about NZ$1.037 billion ($888.50 million).
** Germany's BASF said on Friday it would sell a
plant in Norway and cut jobs around the world as it tries to
boost profits at its health and nutrition business.
** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a marketer and
distributor of healthcare and cleaning products, said it would
buy rival Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp for $750 million in cash
to expand its range of feminine care products.
** German utility EnBW has formally acquired a
7.43 percent stake British bank Barclays held on behalf
of the company in smaller peer MVV Energie, MVV said
on Friday.
** Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl, said on Friday it was considering
plans to dilute its holding in the Montara oil field off
Australia after several delays and rising costs.
** Nokia on Friday said the sale of its
once-dominant handset business to Microsoft has been
closed after the companies agreed to leave two factories in
India and Korea out of the deal.
** The Carlo Tassara Group has sold a 4.7 percent stake in
Poland's mid-tier bank Alior Bank at 79 zlotys
($26.01) per share, the bank confirmed on Friday.
On Wednesday, market sources told Reuters that Carlo Tassara
found buyers for a stake valued at almost 261 million zlotys
($86 million).
** British asset manager Marshall Wace is to buy a
controlling stake in U.S. investment firm Eaglewood Capital
Management, looking to capitalize on growth in peer-to-peer and
online lending where Eaglewood is already involved.
** Cable & Wireless Communications has sold its
stake in Monaco Telecom to French entrepreneur Xavier Niel,
chief executive and founder of low-cost telecoms provider Iliad
, for 322 million euros ($445 million).
** Telecoms group Swisscom said it had submitted a
non-binding offer worth 230 million Swiss francs ($260.7
million) to buy PubliGroupe's shares in two local
directory businesses, creating the potential for a takeover
battle.
** German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE
said its Kabi unit was forming a joint venture with
Russia's Sistema and Zenitco Finance Management LLC.
** NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's biggest telecom network
by subscribers, will sell its stake in its loss-making Indian
mobile phone joint venture to partner Tata Group, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell
his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's
Brickman unit, the Financial Times reported.
** London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC
Holding Plc's global headquarters, is up for sale and
could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record
price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP plans to allow
investors to sell parts of their stake in buyout funds through a
new private market run by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in
recent months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed,
according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest
example of a U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to
lower its tax rate.
** Privately owned activist fund Relational Investors LLC
disclosed a 9.08 percent stake in Clean Harbors Inc,
saying the hazardous waste manager is "undervalued," according
to a regulatory filing.
** Software company Bazaarvoice Inc has agreed to
undo a 2012 merger with a rival that had been challenged by the
U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to take a
majority stake in software startup PayScale, which offers
compensation data to individuals and companies.
** The Gores Group has put Sage Automotive Interiors up for
sale more than two years after buying the company, three sources
said.
** Canadian Industry Minister James Moore said on Thursday
he plans to announce a decision soon on whether or not to
approve Telus Corp's C$350 million ($317 million) bid for
Mobilicity.
** Department store chain Sears Canada is not
actively pursuing any asset sales but would consider
opportunities that would "substantially" add value, the
company's chief executive said on Thursday.
** Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital
increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake
in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, a senior executives
said.
** A bid for London-listed Essar Energy Plc by its
majority shareholder materially undervalues the company and
should be rejected, an independent committee set up to examine
the offer reiterated on Friday. Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL),
which owns about 77 percent of the India-focused resources
company, had last month offered 70 pence per share for the stake
it does not already own.
** Shareholders of PSA Peugeot Citroen on Friday
approved by a large majority the rescue deal that makes Chinese
carmaker Dongfeng and the French state core
shareholders of the struggling French carmaker.
** Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said
on Friday that it had reached a deal on restructuring its 1
billion euro ($1.38 billion) debt with creditor banks, clearing
the last hurdle for its takeover by Croatian rival Agrokor.
** U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan has made a new and
improved bid for Meda, valuing its Swedish rival at
more than $9 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Buyers are lining up for Germany-based packaging group
Mauser with final bids due to be submitted on Monday, banking
sources said on Friday. The sale of Mauser by Dubai
International Capital, the international investment arm of
sovereign wealth fund of the government of Dubai, could fetch
around 1.25 billion euros ($1.73 billion), one of the banking
sources said.
** Private equity firm CVC has finalized a deal to buy 29.99
percent of Spain's Deoleo, the world's biggest bottled olive oil
company, followed by a full takeover bid at 0.38 euro per share,
Deoleo said on Friday. Spanish banks Bankia and Banco
Mare Nostrum have agreed to sell their 16.5 percent and 4.85
percent stakes, while Dcoop olive cooperative - which tried to
block the CVC deal and increase its influence in Deoleo - will
sell an 8.64 percent stake.
($1 = 1.17 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.72 euros)
($1 = 0.88 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.04 Polish zlotys)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)