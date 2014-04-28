(Adds Cosco Group, Allergan, Comcast and others; updates Alstom
and Merck & Co)
April 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc is working on its next
move in a potential $100 billion bid battle for Britain's
AstraZeneca Plc after having two bids rejected, as
deal-making grips the healthcare industry. AstraZeneca urged its
shareholders to take no action over the approach and said it
remained confident in its independent strategy.
** Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group confirmed on
Monday that it was in talks to buy Merck & Co Inc's
consumer health business, the latest asset up for grabs in a
wave of pharmaceutical deals. Germany's Bayer AG is
also vying to buy the unit, which could fetch about $13.5
billion.
** German drugmaker Bayer AG is exploring the
sale of its $10 billion plastics unit to focus on growing its
health business, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge
of the matter.
** Comcast Corp on Monday agreed to a three-way
deal with Charter Communications Inc as part of
Comcast's efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed
$45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. Under the
deal, Charter would pay Comcast $7.3 billion for 1.4 million
subscribers.
** France said it would defend jobs and its national
interest as it met suitors eyeing a breakup of engineering group
Alstom on Monday and suggested it preferred Germany's
Siemens over U.S. giant General Electric.
** Grupo Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line
telephone carrier, on Monday got closer to its planned merger
with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA as investors were willing to place
more than enough bids in a share offering expected to be worth
at least 8 billion reais ($3.6 billion), sources told Reuters.
** Buyout firm Cinven is investing in Norwegian
software company Visma AS in a deal that values
Visma at around 2.5 billion euros ($3.46 billion) including
debt.
** Energy Transfer Partners LP, owner of gasoline
retailer Sunoco Inc, said it would buy Susser Holdings Corp
in a deal valued at $1.8 billion to create a standalone
retailing business.
** Forest Laboratories Inc said it would buy Furiex
Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46 billion, including
milestone payments to access Furiex's promising treatment for
irritable bowel syndrome.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N and a private
equity firm co-founded by its executive chairman Jack Ma have
agreed to buy a $1.22 billion stake in Youku Tudou Inc,
as China's ecommerce giant intensifies its focus on online video
business.
** Australian food firm Goodman Fielder has
rejected a $1.2 billion takeover bid from Wilmar International
Ltd and a Hong Kong-listed investment management firm as too
low, but expectations are high that the parties will keep
talking.
** Japan's Orix Corp has agreed to buy Hartford
Financial Services Group's Japanese unit for $895
million as part of efforts to expand its life insurance business
in the world's third-largest economy.
** Private equity group Arle Capital said on Monday that it
had agreed to acquire Innovia Group, a British maker of
materials to be used in England's new five and ten pound notes,
for an enterprise value of 498 million euros ($689 million).
** Viom Networks Ltd, an Indian phone tower operator
majority owned by the Tata group, is looking to raise funds
either through a stake sale or an overseas listing that could
raise up to $350 million, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc paid about $234 million in
debt related to the purchase of a stake in its Indian joint
venture with Bharti Enterprises, which the U.S. retailer ended
in October last year, according to its 2014 annual report.
** British defense contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
said it would acquire Forensic Technology WAI Inc, a
maker of crime-scene investigation equipment, for C$94 million
($85.2 million) to expand in the security sector.
** Denmark's Spar Nord Bank said on Monday it
would take over retail customers from Basisbank with a business
volume of 300 million Danish crowns ($55.6 million).
** Egypt's Citadel Capital said on Sunday that it
was selling its majority stake in the Sudanese Egyptian Bank to
the Islamic Solidarity bank of Sudan for $22 million.
** French oil major Total SA has put its liquefied
petroleum gas unit Totalgaz up for sale and has received around
10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, daily Les
Echos reported on Monday.
** Newmont Mining Corp has terminated merger talks
with Barrick Gold Corp , Barrick said on Monday.
** Mineral sands group Sierra Rutile Ltd said it
was no longer in takeover talks with interested parties.
** Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd is
considering a proposal to merge four of its portfolio companies
to form Southeast Asia's second largest property firm by assets,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Swedish drugmaker Meda has rejected an
improved takeover offer from U.S. generics firm Mylan,
saying it was confident in its future as an independent company
and its biggest shareholder did not support the bid.
** London-listed oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy
said on Monday it was no longer interested in making a takeover
offer for rival Premier Oil after a proposal was
rejected by the Premier Oil board.
** Russia's Alliance Group, which owns the Khabarovsk oil
refinery in Russia's Far East, has agreed to merge its assets
with a company controlled by Eduard Khudainatov, a former senior
executive at Rosneft, an Alliance spokesman said on
Monday.
** Italian broadcaster Mediaset confirmed it had
received expressions of interest from foreign players for its
pay-TV business - though it gave no names - as media speculation
grows a tie-up could be on the horizon.
** Mining veteran and former Xstrata head Mick Davis has
offered to buy BHP Billiton's thermal coal division,
which could form the core of his X2 Resources, the Sunday Times
said.
** Germany's Siemens will sell a majority stake
in its VAI Metals Technologies unit to Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, an Austrian newspaper reported on Saturday
citing industry experts.
** Austria's electricity provider Verbund has
offered to sell its stake in troubled Italian energy group
Sorgenia as part of a debt restructuring plan with creditor
banks, a spokeswoman for the state-owned utility said on Monday.
Verbund, which holds 46 percent of Sorgenia, wrote a letter to
the banks recently offering its 46 percent stake by way of
contribution to the debt restructuring, the spokeswoman said.
** American Realty Capital Properties Inc is in
talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp, according to
people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would combine a
major property owner with a real estate financing company.
** Steria said it expected Sopra to file
its all-share offer for the French IT services group in May,
with the result of the tender likely to come in July.
** Maker of Botox Allergan Inc, facing an
unsolicited bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, is preparing to approach Shire Plc again with
a potential takeover offer after being rebuffed in recent
months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** China's Cosco Group and five other investors
have expressed interest in a majority stake in Piraeus port
, the largest in the country, Greece's privatization
agency HRADF said on Monday.
($1 = 0.72 Euros)
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 5.39 Danish crowns)
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian real)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)