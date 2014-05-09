(Adds Seat Pagine, Co-operative, Hypo Alpe Adria, Total, Jiangxi Copper, Essar Energy, TCC, Zale, Nuevo Midstream, Agrium, ADMIE, Canadian Natural Resources, updates Prysmian, Publicis)

May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** The $35-billion merger of U.S.-based Omnicom and France's Publicis collapsed on Friday after a battle for control destroyed plans to create the world's largest advertising agency.

** Apple Inc is close to paying a record $3.2 billion for Beats Electronics, two people with knowledge of the matter said, an expensive foray into music streaming and headphone gear that would mark a departure for the usually cash-conservative iPhone maker.

** Spanish oil major Repsol has sold a package of Argentine BONAR24 sovereign bonds to JP Morgan for $2.8 billion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

** German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA told shareholders on Friday it had the financial firepower for more takeovers after bagging Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion.

** Nuevo Midstream LLC has hired Barclays PLC to explore a sale of the U.S. natural gas pipeline infrastructure company that could fetch more than $2.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Alcatel-Lucent Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby said the telecom equipment maker was working on "a number of things" in terms of asset sales, and confirmed an earlier target of 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) of divestments by end-2015.

** India's United Spirits said on Friday its British unit had agreed the sale of Whyte & Mackay to a unit of the Philippines-based alcoholic beverages maker Emperador Inc for an enterprise value of 430 million pounds ($724.13 million).

** Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate has agreed to buy two Irish property portfolios for 472 million euros ($654.33 million), comprising of shops, offices and homes, its first foray into Ireland since it floated on the stock market earlier this year.

** Taiwanese mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom said on Friday it would decide on a merger partner by the end of this month, selling shares worth up to T$14.4 billion ($478.46 million) via a private placement to one of two suitors.

** British shale gas explorer IGas has agreed to buy Australia's Dart Energy in an all-share transaction valuing the company at 117 million pounds ($198.35 million), a deal that will create Britain's largest shale gas company.

** A consortium including China's top copper producer Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd has bought a 50 percent stake in Turkey's Nesko Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret's Albanian mining operations for $65 million, the Turkish company said on Friday.

** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Friday that it will sell its turf and ornamental business to an affiliate of Koch Fertilizer LLC for $85 million including working capital.

** HSBC said it had agreed to sell its banking business in Pakistan to Meezan Bank Ltd, seven months after failing to win regulatory approval to sell it to another company.

** A source close to Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest cable-maker, and officials at France's Nexans, its loss-making rival, on Friday dismissed a report they were looking at a possible merger.

** France wants state-controlled nuclear group Areva SA to take over Alstom SA's offshore wind turbine unit if General Electric's bid for Alstom succeeds, a French paper reported on Friday.

** Telekom Austria and its future owner America Movil have agreed to combine their networks in the Americas and Europe, expanding their offering for wholesale customers.

** The main shareholder of French cable group Numericable is looking to buy assets in Belgium, principally cable operator Voo and possibly a mobile player such as Mobistar or <BASE KPN.AS>, Belgian financial daily L'Echo wrote on Friday.

** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's biggest lender, is considering bidding for the corporate trust arm of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

** Mexico's finance minister said on Thursday that if state oil giant Pemex opted to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spanish peer Repsol, it would "not be a bad decision" because the money could be invested in Mexico.

** Debt-laden Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday it had received a binding expression of interest for a possible merger with DMail Group .

** Britain's Co-operative Group will lose more control over the Co-op Bank after the lender's latest fundraising, raising questions about whether the bank can retain customers attracted by the group's ethical image.

** Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has attracted at least two suitors for its Balkans network in a sale ordered by the European Commision, four sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

** France's Total has sold a 30 percent stake in Moroccan subsidiary Total Maroc to the Saudi Zahid Group for an undisclosed sum and Total Maroc plans to sell a further 15 percent stake on Casablanca's bourse, a company statement said.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Friday it will consider spinning off or selling its stream of royalty income from its wholly owned lands in Western Canada, making it the latest Canadian energy company to ponder the move.

** Essar Energy Plc's majority stakeholder won shareholder approval to buy the company after other investors with a stake of 8.29 percent tendered their shares in favour of the offer.

** Greek power grid operator ADMIE attracted five expressions of interest as the government seeks to sell a controlling stake, state-controlled power utility PPC said on Friday.

** A $1 billion syndicated loan backing TCC International Ltd's proposed acquisition of shares in TCC International Holdings is on hold after Chia Hsin Cement Corp said that the bid undervalued the company, banking sources said on Friday.

** Zale Corp shareholder TIG Advisors LLC opposed the jeweler's proposed merger with Signet Jewelers Ltd, calling the $21 million offer inadequate and unfair to Zale stockholders. ($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars) ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)