(Adds Seat Pagine, Co-operative, Hypo Alpe Adria, Total,
Jiangxi Copper, Essar Energy, TCC, Zale, Nuevo Midstream,
Agrium, ADMIE, Canadian Natural Resources, updates Prysmian,
Publicis)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** The $35-billion merger of U.S.-based Omnicom and
France's Publicis collapsed on Friday after a battle
for control destroyed plans to create the world's largest
advertising agency.
** Apple Inc is close to paying a record $3.2
billion for Beats Electronics, two people with knowledge of the
matter said, an expensive foray into music streaming and
headphone gear that would mark a departure for the usually
cash-conservative iPhone maker.
** Spanish oil major Repsol has sold a package of
Argentine BONAR24 sovereign bonds to JP Morgan for $2.8 billion,
the company said in a statement on Friday.
** German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA
told shareholders on Friday it had the financial
firepower for more takeovers after bagging Britain's AZ
Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion.
** Nuevo Midstream LLC has hired Barclays PLC to
explore a sale of the U.S. natural gas pipeline infrastructure
company that could fetch more than $2.5 billion, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Alcatel-Lucent Chief Financial Officer Jean
Raby said the telecom equipment maker was working on "a number
of things" in terms of asset sales, and confirmed an earlier
target of 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) of divestments by
end-2015.
** India's United Spirits said on Friday its
British unit had agreed the sale of Whyte & Mackay to a unit of
the Philippines-based alcoholic beverages maker Emperador Inc
for an enterprise value of 430 million pounds ($724.13
million).
** Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate has agreed to
buy two Irish property portfolios for 472 million euros ($654.33
million), comprising of shops, offices and homes, its first
foray into Ireland since it floated on the stock market earlier
this year.
** Taiwanese mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom
said on Friday it would decide on a merger partner by
the end of this month, selling shares worth up to T$14.4 billion
($478.46 million) via a private placement to one of two suitors.
** British shale gas explorer IGas has agreed to
buy Australia's Dart Energy in an all-share transaction
valuing the company at 117 million pounds ($198.35 million), a
deal that will create Britain's largest shale gas company.
** A consortium including China's top copper producer
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd has bought a 50 percent stake
in Turkey's Nesko Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret's Albanian mining
operations for $65 million, the Turkish company said on Friday.
** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
said on Friday that it will sell its turf and ornamental
business to an affiliate of Koch Fertilizer LLC for $85 million
including working capital.
** HSBC said it had agreed to sell its banking
business in Pakistan to Meezan Bank Ltd, seven months
after failing to win regulatory approval to sell it to another
company.
** A source close to Italy's Prysmian, the world's
biggest cable-maker, and officials at France's Nexans,
its loss-making rival, on Friday dismissed a report they were
looking at a possible merger.
** France wants state-controlled nuclear group Areva SA
to take over Alstom SA's offshore wind
turbine unit if General Electric's bid for Alstom
succeeds, a French paper reported on Friday.
** Telekom Austria and its future owner America
Movil have agreed to combine their networks in the
Americas and Europe, expanding their offering for wholesale
customers.
** The main shareholder of French cable group Numericable
is looking to buy assets in Belgium, principally cable
operator Voo and possibly a mobile player such as Mobistar
or <BASE KPN.AS>, Belgian financial daily L'Echo
wrote on Friday.
** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's
biggest lender, is considering bidding for the corporate trust
arm of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Bloomberg reported
on Friday citing unidentified people with knowledge of the
matter.
** Mexico's finance minister said on Thursday that if state
oil giant Pemex opted to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spanish
peer Repsol, it would "not be a bad decision" because
the money could be invested in Mexico.
** Debt-laden Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine
Gialle said on Friday it had received a binding
expression of interest for a possible merger with DMail Group
.
** Britain's Co-operative Group will lose more
control over the Co-op Bank after the lender's latest
fundraising, raising questions about whether the bank can retain
customers attracted by the group's ethical image.
** Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria
has attracted at least two suitors for its Balkans network in a
sale ordered by the European Commision, four sources familiar
with the transaction told Reuters.
** France's Total has sold a 30 percent stake in
Moroccan subsidiary Total Maroc to the Saudi Zahid Group for an
undisclosed sum and Total Maroc plans to sell a further 15
percent stake on Casablanca's bourse, a company statement said.
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's
largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Friday it will
consider spinning off or selling its stream of royalty income
from its wholly owned lands in Western Canada, making it the
latest Canadian energy company to ponder the move.
** Essar Energy Plc's majority stakeholder won
shareholder approval to buy the company after other investors
with a stake of 8.29 percent tendered their shares in favour of
the offer.
** Greek power grid operator ADMIE attracted five
expressions of interest as the government seeks to sell a
controlling stake, state-controlled power utility PPC
said on Friday.
** A $1 billion syndicated loan backing TCC International
Ltd's proposed acquisition of shares in TCC International
Holdings is on hold after Chia Hsin Cement Corp said that the
bid undervalued the company, banking sources said on Friday.
** Zale Corp shareholder TIG Advisors LLC opposed
the jeweler's proposed merger with Signet Jewelers Ltd,
calling the $21 million offer inadequate and unfair to Zale
stockholders.
($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars)
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)