(Adds Corpus Sireo, Catalunya Banc; updates Darden)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Spain will relaunch the sale of bailed-out lender
Catalunya Banc next week after two failed auctions, sources
close to the process said, and may include state support to
spare the bank more losses and make it more attractive to
investors.
** Darden Restaurants Inc said on Friday it would
sell Red Lobster to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for
$2.1 billion in cash, defying activist investors who opposed
plans to shed the struggling seafood chain.
** The Italian government approved plans on Friday to sell
stakes of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane, the
national post office, and of 49 percent in state-owned air
traffic control operator Enav SpA.
** German real estate group Corpus Sireo, which manages
offices for clients such as Deutsche Bank, Deutsche
Telekom, Cerberus and Brookfield, has attracted
several bids and expects a sale to be decided in July, people
familiar with the matter said.
The owners of Corpus Sireo - savings banks in Cologne,
Dusseldorf and Frankfurt - have asked for binding offers by an
end-June deadline in a two-part deal potentially worth more than
600 million euros ($823 million), the sources
said.
** Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it would
acquire Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA in a two-part,
$2.9 billion deal, to double its branded generic drugs portfolio
and expand in the fast-growing Latin American market.
** The Dutch Gemini offshore wind farm project placed a 2.8
billion euro ($3.84 billion) construction and services order
with a consortium led by Canada's Northland Power and
Germany's Siemens.
** The Swedish government launched a fight back on Friday
against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's proposed takeover of
AstraZeneca, which has half its roots and more than
5,000 staff in Sweden, highlighting the risks to jobs and
science.
** Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina is
planning to buy mostly overseas oil and gas assets to help raise
its output nearly five-fold to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd)
by 2025.
** India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
has bought the port of Dhamra in a deal worth 55 billion rupees
($930 million) including debt, as the company looks to handle
more coal and iron ore shipments mined in India's east.
** Australian bread and dairy company Goodman Fielder Ltd
said it will recommend shareholders accept a sweetened
A$1.37 billion ($1.28 billion) takeover offer from Wilmar
International Ltd and First Pacific Co.
** Carphone Warehouse and entrepreneur Richard
Branson's Virgin Group have entered exclusive talks with French
telecoms company Numericable to sell Virgin Mobile
France, their joint venture mobile virtual network operator, for
an enterprise value of 325 million euros, Carphone and
Numericable said on Friday.
** French telecoms market leader Orange is in
talks about a tie-up with Bouygues Telecom, France's economy
minister said on Friday after two sources said the discussions
could lead to Orange acquiring its smaller rival.
** Malaysia's state oil company Petroliam Nasional
(Petronas) has awarded a consortium of Siemens
, Siemens Malaysia and MMC Engineering Services
a contract to build a co-generation plant in the state
of Johor, it said on Friday.
** Investment fund Strategic Holdings has boosted its stake
in French holiday company Club Mediterranee and hopes
to have constructive talks with its management, a spokesman for
the fund said on Friday.
** Polish antimonopoly regulator UOKiK said on Friday it had
approved a pending 1.03 billion zloty ($337 million) takeover of
the state-controlled chemical group Ciech by Poland's
richest man Jan Kulczyk.
** A fund led by Andrea Bonomi said on Friday it had raised
its stake in Club Mediterranee, one week ahead of the
closure deadline for a takeover offer for the French holiday
firm that the Italian businessman opposes.
** VB-Leasing International (VBLI), a joint venture of
Austria's Volksbanken AG and Germany's DZ Bank, has
agreed to sell units in Poland and Romania to Poland's Getin
Holding, Volksbanken said on Friday.
** U.S.-based PR software and services firm Meltwater said
on Friday it was withdrawing its offer to buy Swedish peer
Cision after losing a bidding war with private-equity
group GTCR.
($1 = 1.07 Australian dollar)
($1 = 0.73 euro)
($1 = 3.06 Polish zloty)
($1 = 59.03 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Mridhula Raghvan in
Bangalore)