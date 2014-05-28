(Adds Stryker, Vivus, Transcontinental, Orange, St. Jude
Medical; Updates Weir, Valeant, General Electric)
May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** America Movil aims to hold only a slim majority
of shares in Telekom Austria following a $2 billion
takeover offer, its finance chief said on Wednesday.
America Movil, which owns 27 percent of Telekom Austria, has
offered to buy the shares not already owned by it or the
Austrian state.
** Transcontinental Inc will have to sell 34
community newspapers to complete a deal to buy 74 Quebecor Inc
Sun Media weeklies, Canada's Competition Bureau said
in approving the transaction on Wednesday.
** U.S. medical devices manufacturer Stryker Corp
has denied any intention of making a bid for UK rival Smith &
Nephew Plc, whose shares had spiked higher after a report
that Stryker was planning a bid.
** Vivus Inc's biggest shareholder Aspen
Investment Fund said it was planning to buy the obesity drug
maker in a deal valued at $640 million, the latest shareholder
attempt to revive a company that has struggled to boost sales of
its key drug.
** France's largest telecom group Orange said on
Thursday it would support a bid from technology services group
Atos to buy rival Bull, in which it owns 8
percent.
** Retail foreign exchange operator Travelex (IPO-TUL.L)
said UAE Exchange owner B.R. Shetty and Abu Dhabi private equity
house Centurion Investments would buy the company from
shareholders including Chairman Lloyd Dorfman and Apax Partners.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday it plans
to exercise its option to buy the shares of CardioMEMS it does
not already own for $375 million following news the Food and
Drug Administration has approved CardioMEMS's wireless heart
device.
** The co-founder of investment bank Guggenheim Partners and
its president are helping billionaire media executive David
Geffen put together a group to bid on the Los Angeles Clippers
professional basketball team.
** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc raised the cash component of its
unsolicited offer for Botox-maker Allergan Inc, valuing
the U.S. firm at $49.44 billion and ratcheting up pressure on
the target company.
Valeant may take its takeover bid for Allergan directly to
the target company's shareholders, Valeant Chief Executive
Michael Pearson said on Wednesday.
** Swiss food group Nestle stepped up its drive
into the fast-growing skincare market, buying the rights to
several treatments for facial lines and wrinkles from Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International for $1.4 billion in cash.
** A Koch Industries Inc unit will take
PetroLogistics LP private in a deal worth $2.1 billion,
including debt, gaining control of a plant that can convert
cheap U.S. shale gas into propylene, a key petrochemical used to
make plastics.
** Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's No. 2 property
group, upped its offer for Australand Property Group to
A$2.02 billion ($1.87 billion), a month after threatening to
walk away if the target rejected its original bid.
** Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is making
another attempt to sell German plastic packaging maker Kloeckner
Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2
billion) deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** General Electric strengthened its position in the
battle for the power arm of French group Alstom on
Wednesday with a pledge to create new jobs in France and
recognition from Paris that it had made a more acceptable offer.
** German engineering group Siemens is in final
stage talks to sell its 50 percent stake in a household goods
joint venture to partner Robert Bosch, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Petrochemicals company Westlake Chemical Corp
said it would buy Germany polyvinyl chloride (PVC) maker
Vinnolit Holdings GmbH and its subsidiary companies for 490
million euros from private-equity firm Advent International.
** Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it agreed to acquire
assets from the U.S. generic injectable drugs business of
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for up to $300 million, boosting
its presence in the injected medicine market.
** Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
conglomerate said two companies controlled by the tycoon had
teamed up to buy a Canadian off-airport car park operator for
C$397.5 million ($366 million) as Asia's richest man continues
to invest abroad.
** China's Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd (PMC)
will buy Dutch toolmaker Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V. in
a 325 million euro deal, the two firms said, as Chinese
companies continue to expand their global footprints.
** Swiss media group Tamedia has bowed out of a 468
million-franc ($521 million) takeover battle for Swiss
advertising firm PubliGroupe, agreeing with rival
bidder Swisscom to jointly take over PubliGroupe's
directory business instead.
** Scottish engineering firm Weir Group abandoned
efforts to acquire rival Metso after the Finnish
company rejected a second, improved takeover bid.
** A unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings
Ltd IPO-ALIB.N will buy a minority stake in Singapore Post Ltd
for S$312.5 million ($249 million), to help set up an
international e-commerce logistics business.
** Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa gained
European Union regulatory approval for its $1 billion bid for
Telefonica's Irish business, in a case that could set
the tone for Telefonica's bigger German deal.
** Unfazed by the threat of further Western sanctions on
Russia, commodity trader and mining company Glencore
has agreed to sign a new pre-payment deal with Ruspetro, a
Russian oil and gas company operating in western Siberia. Energo
Resurs, a subsidiary of London-listed Glencore, has agreed to
pre-pay about 750 million roubles ($21.80 million) to Ruspetro,
which in return is expected to supply about 1,680 barrels a day
of crude for a year, Ruspetro said in a statement.
** Lithuanian state-owned firms offered to buy the minority
stakes in the country's gas utilities held by Russia's Gazprom
and others, reversing their privatization a decade
ago.
** A consortium led by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp
has submitted the lone bid to undertake a 64.9 billion
peso ($1.5 billion) project to renovate and extend Manila's
oldest elevated railway.
** The owners of German online retailer Mytheresa,
specializing in luxury fashion and accessories, have mandated
Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Germany's Trimet Aluminium said it purchased insolvent
German aluminum producer Voerde Aluminium.
** Permira is selling a 5.6 percent stake in Hugo Boss, the
latest step by the private equity house to exit its investment
in the German fashion retailer.
($1 = 1.08 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.74 euros)
($1=0.9 Swiss francs)
($1 = 34.41 Russian roubles)
($1 = 1.26 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)