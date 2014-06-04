(Adds Medtronic, EDF, UniCredit, Zimmer Holdings, Bank of
Cyprus, Orange, Lafarge, Pemex, Idea Cellular, Rosneft, Dubai
Islamic Bank; updates Ciech, NRG Yield)
June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Medical device maker Medtronic Inc is looking at
a takeover of London-based Smith & Nephew PLC, a move
that could help lower its taxes by moving its base overseas,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
** London-based private equity firm Pamplona Capital
Management LLP has cut its stake in Italy's biggest bank by
assets, UniCredit, to 1.9 percent from 4.9 percent,
according to a filing posted on the website of market watchdog
Consob.
** France's EDF aims to sell as early as the end of
June a 70 percent stake in Italian unit Edison's wind farms to
local infrastructure fund F2i, two sources with direct knowledge
of the talks said on Wednesday.
** Canadian private equity firm Fulcrum Capital Partners
said on Wednesday it has acquired a majority interest in
privately-held Canadian defence and infrastructure firm
Weatherhaven Global Resources, a maker of portable shelters.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 9
whether to clear U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
Inc's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet Inc, one
of several recent takeovers in the pharmaceutical industry.
The deal will push Zimmer up to the No. 2 spot behind Johnson &
Johnson.
** French telecoms firm Orange has hired
investment banks Lazard and Credit Suisse to assess a potential
purchase of rival Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA, a deal that could
top 6 billion euros ($8.2 billion), two people close to the
situation said.
** Bailed-out Bank of Cyprus, which is refocusing
on its domestic operations, said it had taken no formal decision
to dispose of its Russian subsidiary.
Chief Executive John Hourican was quoted in the Financial Times
newspaper on Wednesday as saying that Bank of Cyprus would "seek
a new owner" for Uniastrum Bank, acquired in 2008.
** The Nigerian unit of French cement maker Lafarge SA
plans to seek shareholders' approval in July to raise
100 billion naira in public offer of debt or equity, Lafarge
Wapco said on Wednesday. Lafarge announced plans late
on Tuesday to combine its South Africa business with Lafarge
Wapco, in a deal worth $1.35 billion, and listing its Africa
interests together on the Nigerian bourse.
** Poland's state treasury confirmed on Wednesday it had
sold its entire 37.9 percent stake in chemical maker Ciech
to Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, raising 619
million zlotys ($203.12 million) from the sale.
Kulczyk, has agreed to buy 51.1 percent of the
state-controlled chemical firm in a public bid for its shares,
the broker involved in the deal said in a statement on
Wednesday.
** Mexican oil giant Pemex plans to sell its
remaining 1.4 percent stake in Spanish peer Repsol in
August, two sources at Pemex said on Wednesday.
Pemex sold 7.86 percent of Repsol, worth around $3 billion, to
unspecified private investors earlier on
Wednesday
Pemex decided to sell nearly all of its stake in Repsol due
to disagreements over the management of the company and low
returns on its investment, Pemex said on Wednesday.
** Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular Ltd
plans to launch a share sale to raise as much as $500 million on
Thursday to part fund its capital expenditure including a
purchase of mobile radiowaves, three people involved in the deal
said.
** Turkey's Cukurova Holding said on Wednesday it was in
talks with undisclosed institutions to arrange financing to pay
Russia's Alfa Group in order to recover a disputed stake in
Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell.
Cukurova, which made the statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange, has been ordered to pay around $1.6 billion to recover
the disputed controlling stake in Turkcell, Turkey's biggest
mobile phone operator.
** Vitaliy Baylarbayov, deputy vice-president at Azeri state
oil company SOCAR, told Reuters that Rosneft, Russia's top crude
producer, might seek a stake in the Absheron gas project and
could use the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline for its oil
deliveries to Europe. "Rosneft has an interest and is
considering participation in the Absheron project," Baylarbayov
said.
** Dubai Islamic Bank has completed the purchase
of a 24.9 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Panin Syariah
from its parent firm, an executive at Bank Pan
Indonesia was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
** Bankers are preparing debt financing packages of up to
200 million pounds ($334.78 million) to back a potential sale of
British auction house Bonhams, banking sources said on
Wednesday.
** Funds managed by Brazilian buyout firm Tarpon
Investimentos SA agreed to buy a stake in education
company Abril Educação SA worth 607 million reais ($268 million)
from controlling shareholders including the founding Civita
family.
** The RAG Foundation, a German public-sector trust, said it
would reduce its stake in Evonik as it balances the
need to diversify its investment risks with the desire to keep
control over Germany's second-largest chemical maker.
The foundation's head, former German economic affairs minister
Werner Mueller, said on Wednesday RAG's executive board had
received the go-ahead from trustees to cut its Evonik stake to
60 percent over the medium term, from 68 percent currently.
** American Lawyer publisher ALM Media, which was once
controlled by Bruce Wasserstein, has been sold to the late Wall
Street dealmaker's investment firm Wasserstein & Co, the
companies said in a statement. Financial details of the deal
were not disclosed. The New York Times reported the acquisition
price was around $417 million, citing a source briefed on the
matter.
** Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co has agreed to
buy U.S. peer Protective Life Corp for $5.7 billion, the
largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer, displaying its
determination to grow overseas to counter weak prospects at
home. Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second largest private-sector life
insurer, said it would issue up to 250 billion yen ($2.4
billion) in new shares to help finance the widely expected
purchase of Protective Life.
** Private equity companies CVC and KKR & Co are
considering bids for assets Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA
must sell to get the go-ahead for their merger,
Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The report said CVC and
KKR were considering a $6.8 billion bid for some of the assets
to be sold by cement makers Paris-based Lafarge and Holcim of
Switzerland, as part of the planned merger.
** Cement maker Holcim will win EU antitrust
approval for acquiring the German operations of Mexican rival
Cemex, two people with direct knowledge of the
matter said, as one side of a swap that gives Cemex assets in
Spain.
** NRG Yield Inc will buy Alta Wind Energy Center,
the largest wind farm in North America for $870 million, helping
parent NRG Energy Inc bulk up its clean energy portfolio
and comply with strict air emission rules.
** Bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords Group PLC
said it had bought Boardman Bikes, the range founded by British
Olympic gold medalist Chris Boardman. Halfords declined to
comment on the price paid for the business, but a source close
to the company told Reuters the deal was worth between 10
million pounds and 15 million pounds ($16.8 million and $25
million).
** Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy asset
manager Legg Mason Inc's investment advisory unit to
expand its wealth management business. Legg Mason Investment
Counsel & Trust Co will become part of Stifel's global wealth
management business after the deal, terms of which were not
disclosed.
** Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG is buying rival
Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion),
expanding its presence in Asia and cementing its position as the
world's largest duty-free retailer ahead of Hong Kong-based DFS
Group. The purchase marks a lucrative exit for private equity
group PAI Partners and GECOS - part of Italian retailer
GruppoPam - which have jointly owned Nuance since a 2011 buyout
that valued the company at 676 million francs.
** Volkswagen AG said it raised 2 billion euros
($2.72 billion) from a share sale to help fund its long-planned
takeover of Swedish truckmaker Scania AB. VW said on
Wednesday it had issued 10.47 million new preference shares at
191 euros each in an accelerated book building with
institutional investors, a move that confirmed an earlier
Reuters report.
** Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Ltd made a
surprise A$2.6 billion ($2.41 billion) cash takeover bid for
Australia's Australand Property Group, trumping an
offer from Australian firm Stockland Corp Ltd. Backed
by Thai beer billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Frasers
Centrepoint made its offer less than a week after Stockland
upped its bid to A$2.5 billion, Australand said in a statement
on Wednesday.
** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has resumed talks with
Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom Ltd over merging their
Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the
go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to
several people familiar with the situation.
** The administrators of troubled New Zealand clothing
retailer Postie Plus Group Ltd said on Wednesday they
had found a likely buyer for the company. The struggling company
called in administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers on Tuesday
after its bank refused to back the retail chain, which has been
racking up losses and losing market share for the past two
years. The stock last traded at 7.3 NZ cents a share, valuing
the company at NZ$2.9 million ($2.5 million).
** American Securities LLC is in advanced talks to acquire
specialty chemicals company Emerald Performance Materials LLC
from private equity peer Sun Capital Partners Inc for more than
$1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.8969 Swiss Francs)
($1 = 3.0475 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 102.4300 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 0.7349 Euros)
($1 = 1.0809 Australian Dollars)
($1 = 1.1860 New Zealand Dollars)
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)