(Adds Pilgrim's Pride, Twitter, GAM Holding, Rose Rock Midstream, Warburg Pincus, Whole Foods, Cosco, Euronext)

June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the matter said, marking further progress in the attempt to merge the third- and fourth-largest U.S. mobile network operators. The $40 price represents a 17 percent premium to T-Mobile US's closing share price on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of more than $32 billion. The shares have more than doubled in price since the group bought smaller rival MetroPCS a year ago.

** Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second largest U.S. chicken processor, has lined up a number of banks to help finance its offer for Hillshire Brands Co as it escalates its bidding war with Jimmy Dean sausage maker Tyson Foods Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** China's Cosco Group and four other suitors have been shortlisted as potential buyers of a majority stake in Piraeus Port Authority OLP, Greek privatisation agency HRADF said on Thursday.

** Swiss asset management firm GAM Holding said on Thursday it was buying Singleterry Mansley Asset Management, a mortgage and asset-backed securities firm in the United States.

Zurich-based GAM said it hoped to complete the acquisition in June, when it plans to take over Singleterry Mansley's $397 million of assets under management.

** Twitter Inc said Wednesday it will acquire Namo Media, a technology firm specializing in "native advertising" for mobile devices. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Namo Media said in a blog post that its technology would be rolled into MoPub, the ad serving platform that Twitter purchased last year for more than $300 million.

** Twitter Inc has been in talks with Berlin-based audio-sharing website SoundCloud in its efforts to add a music service to its offering, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter has weighed up deals worth billions of dollars and also considered buying music-streaming service Spotify and internet-radio provider Pandora Media Inc, the newspaper said.

** French grain growers could take a stake in exchange group Euronext as part of its upcoming initial public offering in a bid to defend the Paris-based grains derivatives market, the head of the growers' investment fund Unigrains said on Thursday. The move comes as Euronext is facing competition from CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator.

** Warburg Pincus LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, is investing up to $500 million in oil and natural gas pipeline company Navitas Midstream Partners.

** Rose Rock Midstream LP said on Thursday that it would acquire crude trucking operations from a unit of Chesapeake Energy Corp in a deal that will expand the company's reach into key oil producing shale basins. Terms of the transaction, which affects about 200 employees, were not disclosed.

** Four broadcasters, including Italy's Mediaset and Sky Italia, have presented bids to obtain rights to televise Italy's top-flight soccer league between 2015 and 2018, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The other bidders are Fox and Eurosport, the two sources said, adding that no telecoms operators had bid for broadcast rights via internet.

** Shares of Whole Foods Market Inc rose on Thursday with options volume surging in the stock on unconfirmed chatter that privately held Publix is eyeing the grocery chain, according to an options analytics firm, Trade Alert.

** France's Societe Generale and Spain's Santander are each mulling a tie-up with Germany's second-largest lender, Commerzbank AG, German magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday. A delegation from Societe Generale recently met representatives of the German government to talk about Berlin's 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, the report said, without specifying its sources.

** Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy Group Inc said it would sell its Ontario-based water heater and air conditioning home services business for $505 million to pay down debt. The sale will also help Just Energy focus on its core electricity and natural gas businesses across North America and its recently started UK business, the company said.

** The German government's "bad bank", which is winding down assets of nationalized lender Hypo Real Estate, has sold a $1.2 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to Deutsche Bank, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

** Spain's biggest bank, Santander, has sold a historic skyscraper in Madrid to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group for 265 million euros ($361 million), as foreign investors pile into the country's property market.

** European Union antitrust regulators cleared unconditionally on Thursday a German asset swap deal between Swiss cement company Holcim Ltd and Mexican peer Cemex SAB de CV. The European Commission said the deal would not raise competition concerns as there were enough rivals competing with the merged company. Reuters reported on June 4 that the companies would secure EU approval for the deal.

** Henkel & Co plans to buy French household cleaner maker Spotless for 940 million euros in cash, its second purchase in a week as the German consumer goods company builds its presence in large, profitable, mature markets.

** The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T Inc's proposed deal to buy DirecTV, the panel said on Wednesday. The $48.5 billion deal would combine the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV provider.

** Telefonica SA will make an offer to buy Mediaset SpA stake in Spanish pay-TV group Digital Plus, according to media reports. Telefonica is ready to offer 350 million euros to buy Mediaset's 22 percent stake in Digital Plus, several Italian papers said. The Spanish telecoms group is willing to also buy the 56 percent of Digital Plus held by Spain's Prisa, the papers added.

** China's Baosteel Resources and its Australian bidding partner on Thursday set a deadline of July 11 on their $1 billion offer for Aquila Resources Ltd, which they are chasing for its iron ore and coal projects. Aquila, 29 percent owned by its founder and Executive Chairman Tony Poli, now has until June 20 to tell shareholders whether to accept the bid.

** Tokyo Star Bank Ltd said on Thursday that Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings had acquired the entire stake in the second-tier bank, completing the first takeover of a Japanese bank by a foreign lender.

** Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has agreed to sell the team for $2 billion and will drop his lawsuit against the National Basketball Association, his lawyer Maxwell Blecher said on Wednesday, five weeks after taped racist remarks Sterling made caused the NBA to ban him for life.

** Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar said on Wednesday that its board, along with other subsidiaries of the French retailer Casino, approved a plan to merge their e-commerce units, which would have combined annual sales of $4.9 billion.

** Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would sell a book of UK commercial real estate loans to U.S. hedge fund Cerberus for 352 million pounds ($589.72 million), a 34 percent discount to their gross value. Lloyds said the loans had a gross value of 536 million pounds and were being sold to Promontoria Holding 109 BV, an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors.

