June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said it had considered taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund but decided against it.

The executive board of the bank has decided not to take a stake in Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the moment, a spokesman said in a written statement.

** Alitalia will press on with talks to secure a definite deal with Etihad Airways, the Italian airline's board decided at a meeting on Friday, having welcomed the rescue plan proposed by the Gulf carrier.

Etihad, which already has stakes in Air Berlin and Aer Lingus, is looking to invest more than 500 million euros ($682 million) in exchange for a 49 percent stake in Alitalia, sources close to the talks have said.

** Uber Inc has raised $1.2 billion in funding from mutual funds and investors, valuing the fast-growing rides-on-demand startup at $18.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

Fidelity Investments put in about $425 million, Wellington Management $209 million and BlackRock contributed $175 million, the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

** Shareholders of Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc voted on Friday to support a friendly $805 million friendly takeover bid from U.S. based Sterigenics International, clearing one of the major hurdles to a deal.

** Bankers are working on debt financing packages of up to 600 million pounds ($1.01 billion) to back a potential sale of restaurant chain Pizza Express, banking sources said on Friday.

Private equity firm Cinven acquired Gondola, which owns Pizza Express and other well-known UK restaurant chains, in a public to private transaction in 2007 for 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion).

** The acquisition of Germany-based packaging group Mauser by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will be backed with $1.6 billion-equivalent of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Friday.

** The private equity owners of the AA have struck a deal to sell a 69 percent stake in the British motoring organisation ahead of a planned flotation later this month, hoping to side-step the problems they had listing sister company Saga in May.

Permira, Charterhouse and CVC said on Friday a group of investors had committed to buying the stake for 250 pence a share, or 930 million pounds ($1.6 billion).

** The board of Turkish Bank Asya mandated its management to possibly sell its subsidiaries, the lender said on Friday in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

** U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil denied a Friday report in industry publication Nefte Compass that Exxon was in line to take over as operator of the giant Kashagan field in an attempt to fix the beleaguered $50 billion project offshore Kazakhstan.

The group said on Friday that Stephane de Mahieu, an Exxon secondee, had become managing director of Kashagan oil development as of May 1, 2014.

** The German government has no current plans to sell its stake in Commerzbank, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Friday.

German magazine Bilanz had reported that France's Societe Generale and Spain's Banco Santander were each mulling a tie-up with the second largest lender in Germany.

** French gas and power group GDF Suez is looking to sell a further 30 percent stake in its Australian power generation and retail business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Private equity firms Yunfeng Capital, founded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Jack Ma, and CITIC Private Equity Funds Management (CITIC PE) have agreed to invest at least 2 billion yuan ($320 million) in a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, the dairy products company said in a statement.

** Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc might have some fresh arguments to allay regulator skepticism about a merger, but the government may still be reluctant to approve shrinking the U.S. wireless market from four main players to three. Sprint, purchased by Japan's Softbank Corp in 2013, has agreed to pay about $40 per share, or over $32 billion, for T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, bringing to a head a long-discussed and controversial deal to reshape the U.S. cellphone market.

** Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Shop Portafolios said its shareholders had approved the purchase of three shopping centers in the country worth around 1.5 billion pesos ($116 million). The shopping centers belonged to U.S. REIT Kimco Realty Corp and were in the states of Morelos next to Mexico City, Chiapas in the south and Sonora in the northwest, Fibra Shop said in a statement on Thursday.

** The New South Wales state government has set a deadline of late July for first-round bids for two power stations ahead of a sale worth about A$1 billion ($931 million), two sources working on the deal told Reuters on Friday. Australian federal and state governments have identified some A$100 billion of state-owned assets for potential sale as they seek new ways to pay down debt and fund upgrades to critical infrastructure like roads.

** Moroccan local authorities have blocked a deal by Veolia Environnement to sell its Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity businesses due to a dispute over investments. The French company agreed in 2013 to sell the Moroccan businesses to investment fund Actis for about 370 million euros ($504 million). The businesses are operated by concession companies Redal in the capital Rabat and Amendis in the northern cities Tangiers and Tetouan.

** A private equity consortium led by KKR & Co LP has agreed to pay about $270 million for up to 70 percent of China's COFCO Meat, a source said, targeting consumers willing to pay a premium for high quality, safe pork products.

The deal underscores the trend towards food safety in China, and follows Shuanghui International's acquisition last year of U.S. firm Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's largest pork processor, to secure a supply of high quality meat. The firms announced the deal on Friday without giving financial details.

** Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj said on Friday that it had reached a deal to sell 19 magazine titles in the Netherlands to a local company New Skool Media. Loss-making Sanoma did not disclose the deal's value, but said annual sales of the titles totaled 38 million euros ($52 million). Sanoma said seven more titles were under review in the country.

** Texas's largest power provider, the bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Co, was cleared to get final approval on Thursday for about $4.5 billion in financing deals that it has said were important to maintaining its business. Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, said he would dismiss objections that the financing was overly favorable to senior creditors who would end up owning the company's generating and retail utility unit.

** Independent refiner Phillips 66 is buying a 7.1 million-barrel storage terminal near Beaumont, Texas, as part of the company's plan to beef up logistics and transportation assets. The terminal, now owned by Chevron Corp, is nearly 60 miles from Phillips' nearest refinery, its 239,400- barrel-per-day plant in Westlake, Louisiana.

** Deutsche Boerse AG is considering selling its International Securities Exchange (ISE), a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Thursday. No banks have been mandated to assist Deutsche Boerse with a sale of its U.S. options exchange, the person said, adding that valuation levels were currently not attractive enough for Deutsche Boerse to pursue a sale in the short run.

Deutsche Boerse would like to use the proceeds from an eventual sale of its ISE unit to fund expansion in Asia, two sources familiar with the thinking of the German exchange operator said on Friday. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)