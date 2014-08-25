(Adds Amazon, Comtech, China Development)
Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2145 GMT on Monday:
** Amazon.com Inc snapped up live-streaming gaming
network Twitch Interactive for about $970 million in cash,
marking the largest deal in the U.S. e-commerce company's
20-year history.
** Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications
Corp said it was exploring strategic alternatives,
including a possible merger or sale, confirming a Reuters report
earlier in the day.
** Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech
company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, helping
the world's leading maker of cancer drugs expand into the
treatment of rare or incurable diseases.
** Burger King Worldwide Inc is in talks to acquire
Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a
deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market
capitalization of roughly $18 billion.
** An activist investor urged women's apparel retailer Ann
Inc to sell itself, saying it could fetch as much as
$2.52 billion, failing which each of the company's board members
should buy back stock as a "sign of confidence".
** Taiwan's Wei family has agreed to buy majority control of
China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator,
for about $2.4 billion, including debt from private equity firm
MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a
Tokyo office tower for about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion),
three people with knowledge of the deal said, in what would be
Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis.
[ID: nL3N0QV2Z8]
** Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners said it
would buy container maker Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43 billion
from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC
.
** Real estate company VGP NV and its
joint-venture partner Tristan Capital Partners have agreed to
sell logistics parks in the Czech Republic for 523 million euros
($690.31 million) to PointPark Properties, VGP said on Monday.
** Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to
buy Germany's privately held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for
about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its
packaging business.
** Layne Christensen Co's largest shareholder said
it had asked the water management company to reorganize and
consider selling a division to repay debt
** Belgian PVC window frames maker Deceuninck said
on Monday it had acquired an 81 percent stake in Turkish company
Pimas for 57.7 million Turkish Lira ($26.50 million).
** Swiss-based trading giant Vitol SA has bought
a minority stake in an Australian fuel supplier to help shore up
demand for fuel from the Geelong refinery it recently took over
from Royal Dutch Shell.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV has hired external
advisers to prepare a bid for the insurance operations of
financial services company SNS Reaal, newspaper De Telegraaf
reported on Monday.
** Investors owning 31 percent of shares of Allergan Inc
have asked the company to call a special shareholder
meeting, activist shareholder William Ackman said on Friday,
giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire
the Botox maker.
** Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp
said its brokerage unit was buying Singapore's
AmFraser Securities Pte Ltd, a move that the Taiwan financial
group said would broaden its overseas business.
The cash purchase, which will make AmFraser Securities a
wholly owned unit of KGI Asia (Holdings) Pte Ltd, will be for an
estimated 38 million Singapore dollars ($30.38 million), a
statement from China Development Financial Holding said.
