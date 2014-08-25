(Adds Amazon, Comtech, China Development)

Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2145 GMT on Monday:

** Amazon.com Inc snapped up live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive for about $970 million in cash, marking the largest deal in the U.S. e-commerce company's 20-year history.

** Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications Corp said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible merger or sale, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day.

** Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, helping the world's leading maker of cancer drugs expand into the treatment of rare or incurable diseases.

** Burger King Worldwide Inc is in talks to acquire Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.

** An activist investor urged women's apparel retailer Ann Inc to sell itself, saying it could fetch as much as $2.52 billion, failing which each of the company's board members should buy back stock as a "sign of confidence".

** Taiwan's Wei family has agreed to buy majority control of China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator, for about $2.4 billion, including debt from private equity firm MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a Tokyo office tower for about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion), three people with knowledge of the deal said, in what would be Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis. [ID: nL3N0QV2Z8]

** Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners said it would buy container maker Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43 billion from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC .

** Real estate company VGP NV and its joint-venture partner Tristan Capital Partners have agreed to sell logistics parks in the Czech Republic for 523 million euros ($690.31 million) to PointPark Properties, VGP said on Monday.

** Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's privately held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its packaging business.

** Layne Christensen Co's largest shareholder said it had asked the water management company to reorganize and consider selling a division to repay debt

** Belgian PVC window frames maker Deceuninck said on Monday it had acquired an 81 percent stake in Turkish company Pimas for 57.7 million Turkish Lira ($26.50 million).

** Swiss-based trading giant Vitol SA has bought a minority stake in an Australian fuel supplier to help shore up demand for fuel from the Geelong refinery it recently took over from Royal Dutch Shell.

** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV has hired external advisers to prepare a bid for the insurance operations of financial services company SNS Reaal, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Monday.

** Investors owning 31 percent of shares of Allergan Inc have asked the company to call a special shareholder meeting, activist shareholder William Ackman said on Friday, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire the Botox maker.

** Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp said its brokerage unit was buying Singapore's AmFraser Securities Pte Ltd, a move that the Taiwan financial group said would broaden its overseas business.

The cash purchase, which will make AmFraser Securities a wholly owned unit of KGI Asia (Holdings) Pte Ltd, will be for an estimated 38 million Singapore dollars ($30.38 million), a statement from China Development Financial Holding said. ($1= 2.1771 Turkish lira) (1 US dollar = 104.0100 Japanese yen) (1 US dollar = 0.7580 euro) (1 US dollar = 1.2507 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)