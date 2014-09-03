(Adds Family Dollar Stores, Ryanair, Dassault Aviation,
Citigroup, BP, Mutuelle Generale)
Sept 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and
Fountainvest Partners have pulled out of a consortium backing a
$1.9 billion bid to buy U.S. listed online games developer
Shanda Games Ltd, Shanda said on Wednesday.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his entire stake
in Family Dollar Stores Inc, making a profit of about
$200 million on the investment, according to sources familiar
with the matter on Wednesday.
** Sports rights group Perform Group Plc has told
investors to reject an approach from leading shareholder Len
Blavatnik to take the company private, saying that a 700 million
pounds offer ($1.15 billion) undervalues the company.
** Oil logistics specialist Buckeye Partners LP will
pay $860 million for control of Trafigura's prized
oil facilities in the Texas shale hub amid expectations
Washington will relax its crude oil export ban.
** United Internet AG agreed on Wednesday to buy
KKR & Co LP's stake in cable group Versatel for about
586 million euros ($769 million) in cash, giving it access to
Germany's second-largest fiber optic cable network.
** Colombia's Cabinet has authorized state-run oil company
Ecopetrol SA to sell its 1.1 trillion peso ($573
million) stake in energy generator Empresa Energia de Bogota SA
ESP, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
** Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp is
in the final stage of selling its disc-jockey equipment
business, which could fetch about 60 billion yen ($570 million),
said two people with knowledge of the transaction.
** Crescent Point Energy Corp said on Tuesday that
it had reached a C$378 million ($346 million) deal to buy
producing conventional oil assets in Saskatchewan and Manitoba,
along with undeveloped land, from Lightstream Resources Ltd
.
** Metro AG has sold its stake in Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, Booker Group Plc, for
196 million pounds ($323 million) as the German retailer looks
to reinvest capital and trim debt.
** Directors of Malaysia's BP Healthcare, a
diagnostics-to-laboratory medical group, plan to raise up to 500
million ringgit ($157 million) through a special purpose
acquisition vehicle (SPAC) listing next year, according to two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
** Poland's PKP Cargo, the European Union's No.2 rail cargo
operator by tonnage transported, wants to buy its rival CTL
Logistics to gain a stronger foothold in Poland and Germany, it
said on Wednesday.
** Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest
nickel and palladium producer, said on Wednesday it had agreed
to sell its Australian Lake Johnston project to Poseidon Nickel
Ltd.
** Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Wednesday
it had agreed to sell its aviation fuel business to Air BP, one
of the world's top suppliers of aviation fuel products and
services.
** Apache Corp's interest in two liquefied natural
gas projects in Canada and Australia may be included as part of
a potential spinoff of the U.S. oil and gas company's
international assets, Chief Executive Steve Farris said on
Wednesday.
** French telecoms group Orange SA would be
interested in bidding for Spanish players Jazztel Plc
or TeliaSonera AB's Yoigo if the companies were put on
sale, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
** Switzerland-based miner and commodities trader Glencore
Plc still wants to sell its 25 percent stake in South
African platinum producer Lonmin Plc at "the right
time," its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it would spin
off its motorparts business into a publicly traded company.
** Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier has
pulled out of the race for Finmeccanica's rail units
AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, three sources familiar
with the situation said on Wednesday.
** Travel management and expense software maker Concur
Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and
has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE
, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
** Germany's economy minister favors a merger of defense
firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with peer Rheinmetall AG, a
German newspaper reported on Wednesday.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell its
oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank
of America Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Malaysia's Tanjung Langsat Port plans to sell
its storage tank terminal in the southern state of Johor and has
short-listed at least five companies for a second round of
negotiations, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
** French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes
International SCA have settled their dispute over
LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of Birkin and Kelly
handbags, striking a deal under which the holding will be
distributed among LVMH's shareholders.
** Italy will continue with a plan to privatize state-owned
companies, but Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see the sale
of stakes in energy companies Eni SpA and Enel SpA
as a priority, he told financial daily Il Sole 24Ore.
** Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, and
Greece's Aegean were among companies that submitted
non-binding proposals for the acquisition of Cyprus Airways
, Cyprus's transport minister told Reuters on
Wednesday.
** Citigroup Inc agreed to sell another 41 branches in
Texas to BB&T Corp as the third-largest U.S. bank cuts
back on brick-and-mortar outlets and focuses on online banking.
** Dassault Aviation plans to request shareholder
permission to buy back up to 10 percent of its stock, a move
that could tighten the Dassault family's control and offer its
second largest shareholder, Airbus, a partial exit.
** Oil and gas producer BP will buy Scandinavian
aviation fuel business Statoil Fuel & Retail (SFR), adding 73
airports to its around 600-strong global fuel network, the
company said. The value of the deal was not
disclosed.
** French mutual health insurer Mutuelle Generale said it
had entered exclusive tie-up talks with bigger rival Malakoff
Mederic to create the country's biggest not-for-profit mutual
insurer owned by policyholders.
($1 = 0.76 euro)
($1 = 1,918.62 Colombian pesos)
($1 = 104.93 Japanese yen)
($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 0.61 British pound)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)