(Updates Chiquita Brands; adds Tesla, America Movil and
Investment Corp of Dubai)
Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Sweden's Electrolux AB said on Monday it would
double U.S. sales by paying $3.3 billion in cash for General
Electric Co's appliances business in its biggest ever deal,
giving it the scale to go head-to-head with larger rival
Whirlpool Corp.
** Auriga Industries A/S has agreed to sell its
crop protection unit Cheminova to U.S.-based chemicals firm FMC
Corp FMC.N for 10.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion), the
Danish company said on Monday.
** Global Cash Access Holdings Inc, which provides
cash services to casinos, said it would buy slot machine maker
Multimedia Games Holding Co Inc for about $1.2 billion
to strengthen its gaming business.
** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate, has signed a $1 billion deal to sell
its stake in Philippine Airlines back to the group from which it
bought the stake more than two years ago, a person with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
** Telecom Italia SpA may reconsider the planned
sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund
Fintech if the government in Buenos Aires takes too long to
approve the deal, the Italian group's chief executive said on
Saturday. Telecom Italia had agreed to sell its stake in Telecom
Argentina to Fintech last year for $960 million.
** Japan's largest e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said
it was in talks to buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates, a deal
reportedly worth $950 million and the latest in a long line of
overseas acquisitions.
** Bharti Airtel Ltd has agreed to sell more than
3,500 mobile phone masts in six African nations to
telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers, in a deal sources
said could be worth up to $800 million.
** Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc
adjourned a shareholder vote on a plan to merge with Fyffes Plc
in order to engage in discussions with Grupo Cutrale and
Safra Group regarding a $611 million unsolicited takeover
bid.
** Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc and Toyota
Motor Corp, the world's best-selling automaker, could
sign a new deal over the next two to three years, Tesla CEO Elon
Musk said, as the two firms ready to end an existing
programme.
** Mexico's America Movil plans to hold talks with
Brazil's Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless
operator Tim Participacoes SA, the company's chief
financial officer said.
** Two Lithuanian energy companies have made a joint
non-binding bid to buy a 47.2 percent stake in Latvian gas
utility Latvijas Gaze AS from Germany's E.ON AG
, Lithuania's ambassador said on Latvian TV. E.ON's
stake in Latvijas Gaze is worth around 175 million euros ($226.6
million) at current market prices, according to Reuters
calculations.
** Sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD) has bought
a 1.4 percent stake in Dangote Cement, Nigeria's
biggest company by market capitalisation, for $300 million, a
Dangote spokesman said.
** Phone service provider CenturyLink Inc is seeking
to acquire Rackspace Hosting Inc in order to expand its
cloud-computing services, according to a Bloomberg report citing
people familiar with the situation.
** British construction company Balfour Beatty PLC
has won a 42 million pound ($67.67 million) contract to
redevelop and construct a teaching faculty for the De Montfort
University in Leicester.
** Standard Chartered Private Equity, the private equity arm
of Standard Chartered Plc, said it had spent $35
million to buy a minority stake in Jordanian poultry producer Al
Jazeera Agricultural Co, its first investment in Jordan.
** Dubai's dnata, part of the Emirates Group which includes
the fast-growing Emirates airline, has agreed to buy
Britain's Stella Travel Services pending regulatory approval, it
said on Sunday.
** Sharp Corp is looking to sell its U.S.-based
solar energy development unit Recurrent Energy, Bloomberg
reported on Monday, as the Japanese firm winds down its
involvement in the solar industry to focus on profitable
businesses.
** The Bank of England has named British banknote printer De
La Rue PLC as preferred bidder for its polymer and
paper banknote printing contract.
($1 = 5.76 Danish crown)
($1 = 0.77 euro)
($1 = 0.6207 British Pounds)
($1 = 105.2900 Japanese yen)
($1 = 162.10 naira)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)