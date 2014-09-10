(Adds Google, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Chiquita, UBS, AngloGold
Ashanti, Telecom Italia SpA, Aspen, Kommunalkredit, Lamda,
Visteon, Locke Lord)
Sept 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Google Inc has acquired the maker of a
high-tech spoon that helps people suffering from
neurodegenerative tremors to eat, the Internet company's latest
foray into the healthcare and biotechnology market. Google did
not say how much it paid for Lift Labs.
** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's card payment
processing arm, Rede, acquired e-commerce service provider
maxiPago for an undisclosed sum, in a bid to expand in its home
market, Brazil, and other markets in Latin America.
** Brazil's Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and
investment behemoth, entered into a confidentiality agreement
with Chiquita Brands International Inc, after the banana
producer agreed to consider their joint $611 million unsolicited
takeover bid.
** Swiss bank UBS's chairman Axel Weber expects
mergers among smaller banks in Europe, mainly in the retail
sector, while larger lenders were less likely to join up due to
regulatory concerns.
** Africa's biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
has joined the wave of large miners shaking up their
businesses by announcing a $2.1 billion rights issue and plans
to spin off its non-South African assets in a new British-based
company.
** Telecom Italia SpA has yet to propose or inform
the price it is seeking for its Brazilian subsidiary, TIM
Participações SA, the chief executive of the unit
said. TIM Participações said it will evaluate any potential
takeover bids. Investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA
was yet to reach out the company to detail a
potential bid.
** A range of suitors have expressed interest in buying a
scaled-down version of Kommunalkredit as Austria
tries again to privatise the public-sector finance specialist it
nationalised in 2008, a senior official said.
** Greek auditors have blocked the $1.2 billion sale of a
prime seaside property at the abandoned Athens airport
Hellenikon, sources said, the country's biggest privatisation
deal since the financial crisis. In March, the country's
privatisation agency HRADF picked Lamda Development,
backed by China's Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property
firm Al Maabar, to turn the 620-hectare wasteland into a glitzy
coastal resort.
** Auto-parts maker Visteon Corp is exploring a plan
to split into two companies focused on electronics and climate
controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. Visteon, once a part of Ford Motor Co, may
consider selling or spinning off the electronics business, the
report said.
** Texas-based Locke Lord has signed a letter of intent to
merge with the Boston-based Edwards Wildman, the latest sign of
consolidation hitting the U.S. legal industry.
** Dollar General Corp took its $9.1 billion offer
for Family Dollar Stores Inc hostile, directly
approaching the shareholders of its smaller rival after being
spurned twice by the company.
** London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday
that its shareholders have approved the company's planned $2.7
billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset management
firm Frank Russell.
** Russian indebted coal-to-steel group Mechel OAO
is considering selling its core assets and hopes to earn between
$2 billion and $3 billion over two or three years, its chief
executive Oleg Korzhov told Vedomosti newspaper.
** Microsoft Corp is in serious discussions to buy
Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular "Minecraft"
video game, The Wall Street Journal said, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter. The deal is be valued at more than $2
billion and could be signed as early as this week, the Journal
reported.
** Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc said on Wednesday it
would buy unlisted U.S. frozen foods maker Windsor Quality
Holdings for around $800 million as it seeks to expand in North
America to offset slowing growth at home.
** South Korea's third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox
Inc is being sold in an auction, sell-side advisor Nomura
Holdings said on Wednesday, in a deal estimated by media to be
worth about $580.13 million.
** Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
said it would sell its engine valve business to Federal-Mogul
Holdings Corp for $385 million.
** Greek electricity grid operator ADMIE, fully owned by the
country's biggest power producer Public Power Corp SA,
signed a 240 million euro ($310.39 million) project with foreign
and local firms to connect Greek islands with the mainland grid.
** Egyptian financial investment firm Pioneers Holding
expects to buy Arab Dairy Products Co SAE in
a deal worth 252 million Egyptian pounds ($35.24 million) this
year, Pioneers' CEO said on Wednesday.
** The top shareholder in Egypt's largest dairy and juice
company Juhayna Food Industries SAE has sold a 1.2
percent stake, the company said on Wednesday, in a deal worth
around 100 million Egyptian pounds ($13.98 million)
** European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
said on Wednesday it sold a 2.44-percent stake in
Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA.
** Aboitiz Power Corp, one of the Philippines'
largest electricity producers, is looking at acquiring power
assets in Southeast Asia as it approaches a domestic cap on
generation companies, a senior official said on Wednesday.
** The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel
Corp is considering making a bid for British snacks
maker United Biscuits (UK) Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
** Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner ASA,
which has struggled with high costs and the loss of contracts to
cheaper Asian rivals, may seek partners and could see a change
in its ownership structure, it said on Wednesday.
** A main stakeholder in German defence firm Krauss-Maffei
Wegmann (KMW) is standing by plans for the tank maker to merge
with French rival Nexter despite reports the German economy
minister favours an all-German deal between KMW and Rheinmetall.
** After months of staying largely silent on a deal he is
trying to broker, billionaire William Ackman on Tuesday
criticized Allergan Inc's board of directors, urging
them to "wake up" and at least listen to what potential
purchaser Valeant Pharmaceuticals has to offer the
Botox maker.
($1 = 0.7733 euro)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bangalore)