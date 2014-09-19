(Adds Exxon Mobil, Deutsche Bank, Advent International,
American Beacon Advisors, Vinci, Lafarge, Chevron and Phones 4U)
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** French media group Vivendi SA has finalised an
agreement to sell its Brazilian broadband business GVT to
Spain's Telefonica SA for cash and shares worth around
7.2 billion euros ($9.29 billion), the companies
said.
** Deutsche Bank AG has underwritten 7 billion
euros ($9 billion) in loans to back German business software
maker SAP SE's $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S.-based
expense management software firm Concur Technologies Inc
, sources close to the deal said.
** Private equity firm Advent International is the
frontrunner in the bidding for nationalized Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria Bank Internationals' Balkans network, two
sources close to the sale process said.
** Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance, California
refinery on the block, according to two people familiar with the
matter, making it the latest big oil company to consider exiting
the state amid tougher environmental standards.
** American Beacon Advisors Inc, a manager of mutual funds
owned by buyout firms Pharos Capital Group LLC and TPG Capital
LP, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $600
million, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** French construction and concessions group Vinci SA
said on Friday it agreed to buy engineering,
construction and maintenance services business Electrix from
South African group Aveng Ltd.
** France's Lafarge SA said it sold its 47 percent
stake in its Mexico cement operations to joint venture partner
Elementia for $225 million in cash. "This divestment will
contribute to Lafarge's objective to reduce net debt," Lafarge
said.
** Chevron Corp has hired an investment bank to
identify potential buyers of its 54,000 barrel-a-day refinery in
Kapolei on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, a company official said.
** Phones4U's administrators PwC said Vodafone UK
had agreed to take on 140 of its stores on Friday,
saving 887 jobs, while 628 more staff would be made redundant.
The mobile phone retailer, which has 550 standalone stores and
5,596 employees, fell into administration on Monday after the
country's biggest mobile operator EE joined Vodafone in not
renewing its network agreement.
** German business software maker SAP AG said on
Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management
software maker Concur Technologies Inc in a cash deal
valued at $7.3 billion that expands its presence in
Internet-based software or "cloud computing".
** Germany's Siemens AG is considering a bid for
compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc that
could potentially derail a merger between Dresser-Rand and Swiss
pump maker Sulzer AG, according to several media
reports. Germany's Manager Magazin first reported that Siemens
could offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for
Dresser-Rand.
** French oil major Total SA said it had received
an offer from chemicals group Arkema SA to buy its
Bostik adhesives unit for 1.74 billion euros ($2.24
billion).
** Fiat Chrysler SpA said it signed a memorandum of
understanding with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to
potentially cooperate in manufacturing and developing a
mid-sized pickup truck for Fiat.
** SoftBank Corp has no plans to invest in
messaging application Line Corp, Ken Miyauchi, chief operating
officer of Japan's No. 3 mobile carrier, told reporters on
Friday.
** Swedish investment firm Investor AB said it
had agreed to buy additional shares in Finnish engineering group
Wartsila Oyj ABP from Fiskars Oyj ABP in a
639 million euro ($824 million) deal.
** British insurer Aviva Plc is selling its stake in
joint venture CxG Aviva for 287 million euros to venture partner
Novacaixagalicia Banco after a Spanish tribunal
ruling cleared the way for a deal.
** Indonesian rice and noodle producer PT Tiga Pilar
Sejahtera Food Tbk plans to sell 10 percent of itself
to KKR & Co LP for 658 billion rupiah ($54.90 million),
taking the U.S. private equity firm's stake to around 25
percent.
** German financial holding company Deutsche Balaton
said on Thursday that it would bid for up to 710,338
no-par value registered shares in Aleo Solar and
would offer 1.50 euros ($1.9379) per share.
** The World Bank's International Finance Corporation
will take a 15 percent stake in the paid-up capital of
Pakistan's Bank Alfalah, the Karachi-based lender
said.
** Hyatt Hotels Corp said it will sell as franchises
38 select service hotels to a company organized by Lone Star
Funds for about $590 million.
** A handful of large shareholders are calling on
nutritional supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe Inc to
consider a sale to private equity or larger rival GNC Holdings
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
** The Philippine unit of Malaysia's largest bank, Malayan
Banking Bhd, is holding preliminary talks with merger
and acquisition targets to expand its domestic business,
particularly consumer lending, its top official said.
** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC Groupe SA
said it had decided to wind down Antwerp Diamond Bank
after failing to complete its sale, to fulfill the last of its
commitments to EU regulators following its receipt of state aid.
** Belgian real estate company Immobel SA said on
Friday that holding company Allfin Group had bought a 29.85
percent stake in the company.
($1 = 0.7757 euro)
($1 = 11,980.00 rupiah)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)