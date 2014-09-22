(Adds Silver Lake, EEX, Exxon, Santander, Sun Resorts, Otter
Media and Rexel; updates Total and Auxilium)
Sept 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:
** Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said it
agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash
to boost its Merck Millipore lab supplies business in the
biggest takeover in the German group's history, lifting its
shares.
** Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to
acquire Shutterfly Inc, the online photo-sharing
services provider, for at least $2 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to take
over French peer Powernext, according to a request lodged with
the German competition regulator, in a move that could allow
them to rival Britain as the region's leading gas trading hub.
** Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance,
California, refinery on the block, according to two people
familiar with the matter, making it the latest big oil company
to consider exiting the state amid tougher environmental
standards.
** Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the
frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian bank
Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
** Mauritius' Sun Resorts will pay 926.4 million
rupees ($29.64 million) for a 50 percent stake in Anahita Hotel
Ltd, a luxury resort along the east coast of the Indian Ocean
island.
** Otter Media, a joint venture between telecom giant AT&T
Inc and The Chernin Group, has agreed to buy a majority
stake in Fullscreen, one of the largest networks on YouTube, the
companies announced.
** Britain's biggest mobile operator EE has agreed to buy 58
stores from retailer Phones 4u PHONE.UL for 2.5 million pounds
($4 million), after the retailer was placed in administration a
week ago.
** French oil major Total has been made a formal
offer by mid-sized French refiner Rubis to buy its
stake in the SARA refinery in the French Caribbean island of
Martinique.
** Rexel's top shareholder, Ray Investment, said
on Monday it plans to sell its remaining 7.1 percent stake in
the electrical equipment supplier.
** Swiss pump maker Sulzer said it had ended talks
over a merger with Dresser-Rand Group Inc after
Germany's Siemens offered to buy the U.S. oilfield
equipment maker for $7.6 billion.
** Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said it
would sell its 50 percent stake in household appliances joint
venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (BSH) to Robert Bosch
GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).
** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said its board had
determined that Endo International Plc's $2.2 billion
takeover offer "significantly undervalues" the company, but left
the door open for talks on a possible deal.
** France sold an additional 1.39 billion euros ($1.79
billion) of medium-term, fixed-rate bonds on Monday following an
auction last week, the Agence France Tresor public debt
management agency said.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion
agreed bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq on Monday,
offering a 14 percent premium to the current share price and
winning over the government, which controls a 59 percent stake.
** Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd offered
to buy Indonesia's PT Bank Mutiara Tbk for 4.5
trillion rupiah ($376.25 million), a senior Indonesian official
said.
** Seamless said it had agreed to buy the mobile
prepaid air time units from U.S.-based Ingram Micro in a
deal the Swedish mobile payment company hopes will more than
double its revenues.
** Data storage products maker EMC Corp held merger
talks with rivals Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
** Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in
acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland
, but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable
British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.
** London Mining Plc said it would consider ending
an iron ore supply contract with Glencore Plc after a
dispute over payment. London Mining said Glencore had "refused
to pay" an advance payment under an offtake agreement for iron
ore to be mined in Sierra Leone.
** Robert Bosch is on the lookout for additional
acquisitions following the purchase of the remaining 50 percent
stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens
Hausgerate GmbH (BSH) for 3 billion euros.
** Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had set up a joint
venture to manufacture and market its Infiniti brand in China,
seeking to cash in on higher demand for understated luxury
sedans in the world's biggest auto market.
** Total will step up asset sales and overhaul
exploration after cutting its oil output targets and the French
oil company also said it was seeking European funds to deliver a
Russian gas project on time despite international sanctions.
** British firm Aberdeen Asset Management Plc's
Asian arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of
Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
** Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co said it
was discontinuing operations in Venezuela and was seeking to
sell its assets in the country.
** Independent oil refiner Northern Tier Energy LP
has agreed to end a crude oil supply deal with JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Northern Tier said on Monday, prior to the Wall
Street bank's sale of its commodities trading arm to Mercuria
later this year.
