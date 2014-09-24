(Adds Lindt & Spruengli, Yildiz Holding, Chiquita, Cisco, BASF SE, Actavis, Tibco, Discovery Communications Inc, Acorda Therapeutics)

Sept 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers on Wednesday said the networking company was not among potential suitors for data storage products maker EMC Corp, which the Wall Street Journal has said is exploring options including a sale.

** BASF SE, the world's largest chemicals maker by sales, said it would possibly put its paper hydrous kaolin business on the block as part of an ongoing overhaul at its paper chemicals business.

** Actavis Plc is in buyout talks with Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CNBC reported. Allergan Inc has also been in talks with Salix as it tries to fend off an unwanted bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

** Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC are among a small group of private equity firms competing to buy Tibco Software Inc, a business software company with a market value of $3.1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** A group led by fund manager Ashmore Group Plc has sold a Saudi waste management company to a group of Gulf private equity firms, one of the buyers confirmed, with banking sources valuing the deal at around $300 million.

** India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said on Wednesday a deal to sell its entire hydropower business to Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Ltd has collapsed.

** Media company Discovery Communications Inc demanded business concessions as a condition for not opposing Comcast Corp's bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, Comcast told U.S. regulators in a filing.

** Biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics Inc said it bought privately held Civitas Therapeutics for $525 million to gain access to a Parkinson's disease drug in late development.

** U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes are set to secure conditional EU approval for their $526 million tie-up to create the world's largest banana producer, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Turkey's Yildiz Holding, which owns food maker Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, said it was interested in investing in British snacks producer United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L).

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte Ltd, is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for more than 2 billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

** United Arab Emirates' renewable energy company Masdar has acquired a 35 percent stake in a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) offshore wind project in eastern England, the company said on Wednesday.

** Starbucks Corp on Tuesday said it plans to buy the remaining 60.5 percent share of Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd that it does not already own in a two-step deal valued at about $913.5 million.

** U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co is exploring the sale of a majority stake in its infusion services business, in a deal that could value that division at around $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** National Australia Bank Ltd is considering the sale of its life insurance unit, worth an estimated $800 million, seeking to boost earnings and returns on capital, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd will make Daiei Inc a wholly owned subsidiary on Jan. 1, the companies said on Wednesday. Aeon, which owns 44.15 percent of Daiei, will obtain the remainder through a share swap with a ratio of 0.115 Aeon share for each Daiei share.

** British holidays and airline company Monarch is set to be acquired by Greybull Capital after the London-based family investment firm was named preferred bidder. The new owner will invest around 75 million pounds ($122.87 million) in the airline, a person familiar with the matter said.

** United States Steel Corp's Canadian unit is preparing to quickly put its Hamilton assets up for sale and also hopes to run an auction process for its operations on Lake Erie, court filings showed on Tuesday.

** Spain's largest bank Santander SA confirmed on Wednesday it was studying a potential merger of its fund management business with that of Italy's Unicredit SpA , though gave no further details on the deal.

** The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, San Miguel Corp, said on Wednesday it is in talks to sell its unlisted banking unit soon, while eyeing an overseas oil and gas buy, as it strengthens its portfolio after a soured airline investment.

** Sweden's Nobia AB said it was selling its loss-making kitchen chain Hygena to France's Fournier for 20 million euros ($25.7 million).

($1 = 0.61 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.78 euro) ($1 = 0.95 Swiss franc) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)