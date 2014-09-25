(Adds Total, Intel, Facebook, Airbus, DirectTV, Finmeccanica,
Goldman Sachs, ValueAct Capital, Ilva, Dow Chemical and others)
Sept 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** French oil company Total SA has launched a
process to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf of Mexico's
Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2
billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Intel Corp is close to announcing an investment
in Chinese-government affiliated mobile chipmakers Spreadtrum
Communications and RDA Microelectronics, its latest move to
catch up in a smartphone chip industry led by Qualcomm Inc
, according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
** Facebook, the world's leading social network, will
win unconditional EU approval for its $19 billion offer for
mobile messaging startup WhatsApp in a deal pitting it against
telecoms operators, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Airbus Group has begun sounding out potential
partners for parts of its defence and security business whose
future was left undecided in a recent portfolio review, Chief
Executive Tom Enders said.
** DirecTV's shareholders overwhelmingly approved
the company's acquisition by AT&T Inc, DirecTV said.
** Italy's defence group Finmeccanica said on
Thursday its board had decided to proceed with a request for
binding offers for its loss-making train unit Ansaldo Breda
after examining the bids so far received.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and
buyout firm Rhone Capital LLC are nearing a deal to acquire
logistics services provider Neovia Logistics LLC for more than
$1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital said it would return to the
board of directors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, which is pursuing a hostile takeover offer for
Allergan Inc, and that it planned to increase its stake
in the company.
** At least five offers are expected for Ilva, the southern
Italian steelmaker seized by magistrates last year after it was
accused of failing to contain toxic emissions, Industry Minister
Federica Guidi said. Labour unions had already confirmed that
ArcelorMittal, the world largest steelmaker, and
India's JSW Steel were interested in Ilva.
** Dow Chemical Co has kicked off a process to sell
its epoxy and chlorine businesses, hoping to find a single buyer
for them in what is set to be a multibillion-dollar deal,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd could consider
acquisitions next year once recent deals have been fully
integrated, its chief executive told German newspaper
Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Friday.
** France's competition regulator rejected a request by
Orange to suspend a mobile network sharing agreement
between rivals Bouygues Telecom and SFR,
saying it did not pose an immediate or serious threat to
consumers or the sector.
** The Des Moines and Seattle Federal Home Loan Banks agreed
to merge, in a move the companies said would make the lenders
stronger as a combined entity.
** Louisiana's electricity supplier Cleco Corp's
effort to find a suitor is faltering as the most likely buyer
Macquarie Group Ltd struggles to find investor backing
for the deal, Bloomberg reported.
** India's JSW Energy Ltd has agreed to buy three
hydropower plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd,
two local television channels reported on Thursday. Financial
terms of the deal were not mentioned.
** At least six state investment firms are interested in
buying the property assets of restaurant and packaged food
company Bob Evans Farms Inc, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** European private equity firm CVC is resuming the
sale of Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise and could hire a
bank to advise on a deal worth up to 4.9 billion Swiss francs
($5.2 billion), several sources familiar with the matter said.
** Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC are among a
small group of private equity firms competing to buy TIBCO
Software Inc, a business software company with a market
value of more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** British property firm Hammerson is selling up to
71.3 million new shares to fund the purchase of its joint
venture partner's stake in a shopping center in Leicester,
central England, and a planned expansion in outlet fashion
centers.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said it had bought a
stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second largest roadside recovery
firm, from private equity fund Carlyle Group LP for an
undisclosed amount.
** British chipmaker CSR said the UK takeover panel
had granted its U.S. suitor Microchip Technology Inc an
extension of a deadline governing how long it has before it must
make a firm offer for the company.
** Argentina's competition watchdog has not yet decided
whether to approve Telecom Italia SpA's $960 million
sale of its Argentine unit to investment fund Fintech, a source
at the regulatory body said on Wednesday.
** Spanish insurance company Mapfre is to buy the
Italian and German businesses of Direct Line, Britain's
largest motor insurer, for 550 million euros ($700 million), in
a deal that will immediately boost earnings, Mapfre said.
** Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake
in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, sources
said, part of its big push into the automotive field as it seeks
more stable profits. The Nikkei newspaper said Panasonic was
expected to invest 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($183
million-$275 million) in Ficosa for a near 50 percent holding.
** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd said it
had sold its 25 percent stake in Silver Bell Mining to a unit of
Grupo Mexico that already owns the remaining 75
percent in the operator of Silver Bell copper mine in Arizona.
** Rosneft, Russia's biggest crude oil producer,
may back out of a deal to buy Morgan Stanley 's oil
trading unit because Western sanctions make it virtually
impossible to finance day-to-day operations, three sources close
to the state-controlled company said.
** Alior Bank, Poland's No. 14 lender in terms of
assets, said it planned to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank
in a move that marks another step in the consolidation of the
Polish banking sector. Under the terms of the deal, Meritum's
owners will receive up to almost 2.36 million new Alior shares
worth roughly 200 million zlotys ($61 million).
** U.S. private investment company Cain Hoy Enterprises is
no longer considering making a takeover offer for English
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, it said.
** Croatia plans to relaunch next year the sale of its last
major state-owned bank, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), the head
of the state asset management bureau said.
** German engineering group Duerr AG could
eventually buy the rest of Broetje from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
(DBAG) as it seeks to reduce its dependence on
automotive customers, its chief executive said.
** Nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank
International will sell its Balkans network by the
end of next month, Chairman Herbert Walter told the
Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper in an interview published on
Thursday.
** Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum has acquired
a 50 percent stake and the operatorship of an oilfield off
Malaysia from state-owned Petronas, the firm said.
** Russia's FC Otkritie Bank is expected to buy a 19.85
percent stake in Cyprus-registered RBC Bank, following RBC's
additional share issue, Otkritie said.
** Belgian cable and telecoms group Telenet has
ruled out further payouts to shareholders this year, sparking
speculation it may be preparing to acquire one of its Belgian
rivals.
** Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH has
shortlisted seven firms out of 12 bidders to help build a 20
megawatt (MW) hydropower plant on the Bosna river, it said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2732 Polish zloty)
(1 US dollar = 109.2100 Japanese yen)
(1 US dollar = 0.9484 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 3.7509 Saudi riyal)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)