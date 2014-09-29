(Adds Encana, Tibco Software, Amag, Telecom Italia, EnLink Midstream, Club Mediterranee and Cevian)

Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Monday:

** Canada's Encana Corp said it will buy Athlon Energy Inc for $5.93 billion in cash, taking aim at Athlon's oil-rich lands in Texas's Permian Basin and at jump-starting its plan to boost output of lucrative oil and natural-gas liquids.

** Business software maker Tibco Software Inc agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.3 billion, the latest software company to go private after becoming a target for activist investors.

** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc entered the women's healthcare business by acquiring privately held Lumara Health Inc for $675 million in its biggest deal ever.

** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would invest in Telecom Italia as long as the company kept its stake in Brazilian mobile operator TIM Participacoes, he said, as foreign bid interest picks up in the struggling operator.

** EnLink Midstream said it had signed a $235 million deal with Chevron Corp to buy natural gas pipelines in Southern Louisiana, including those linked to the Henry Hub supply point that sets U.S. futures prices.

** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has written to directors of his bid target Club Mediterranee asking for updated financial information, a letter seen by Reuters shows, in a sign he still hopes to win control of the French holiday company.

** Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in German industrial services and building firm Bilfinger SE to 25.6 percent, Bilfinger said.

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc is likely to try to renegotiate the structure and terms of its $42.9 billion deal to buy Ireland's Covidien Plc in response to new U.S. tax rules, people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday that it would buy a European-built military communications satellite for South Korea as part of a $7 billion deal to supply Seoul with 40 F-35 fighter jets, in what industry observers call among the most unusual "offset" agreements ever to accompany a major arms sale.

** German utility RWE AG said on Sunday that it still lacked a "comfort letter" from Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DETCC), a prerequisite for closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG.

** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, one of the world's biggest wine companies, rejected takeover offers from private equity firms, saying bids that valued it at $3 billion were insufficient and required it take on too much debt.

** Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" movies, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The entertainment trade publication said SoftBank had offered $32 per share for DreamWorks, a substantial premium to the stock's Friday closing price of $22.36.

** Lenovo Group Ltd will close its acquisition of International Business Machines Corp's (IBM) x86 server division on Oct. 1 for $2.1 billion, giving the Chinese tech firm the firepower to win business clients from U.S. rivals.

** Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired a stake in a shale oil and gas license in Scotland and plans to pay a share of revenue from any production to landowners and communities, Britain's energy ministry said in a statement.

** China's Fosun International Ltd has upped its bid for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude (ESS) to 4.82 euros a share or 460.5 million euros ($584 million) in total, stepping up the battle over the hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo family.

** Saudi Arabia's National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) plans to pay 1.8 billion riyals ($480 million) to raise its majority stake in its Cristal subsidiary by a further 13 percent, the company said.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, in its first big investment since raising $25 billion in a record-breaking New York initial public offering, has bought 15 percent of Chinese hospitality technology provider Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd for 2.81 billion yuan ($458.6 million).

** Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has agreed to acquire U.S. biopharmaceutical company Ambit Biosciences Corp in a deal valued up to $410 million as it looks to build its presence in oncology, the companies said.

** Belgian visual technology company Barco NV is on the verge of selling its aerospace and defense business to a U.S. industrial firm, local business daily De Tijd said.

** Indian generic drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd said it had agreed to merge with smaller peer Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-stock deal.

** Philippines' Premium Leisure Corp, the license holder for the $1.3-billion City of Dreams Manila integrated casino, has raised 6.19 billion pesos ($137.7 million) as it priced shares at a steep discount.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it had agreed to sell its 17.5 percent stake in Vietnam's Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) as the lender focuses on improving returns in Asia.

** British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pound ($60 million) deal.

** Indonesia's biggest telecom company by subscribers, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), through its unit Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Australia Pty Ltd, acquired a 75 percent stake worth 11 million Australian dollars ($9.61 million) in a Sydney-based business process outsourcing firm.

** The board of Qatar's Doha Bank has authorized the purchase of the Indian assets of HSBC Bank Oman, and has called a shareholder meeting in November to approve the deal, it said in a statement.

** Venezuela announced on Friday the "temporary" takeover of two plants belonging to U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co , which has left the country because of difficult economic conditions.

** Miners, including Mineral Resources Ltd and Mount Gibson Iron Ltd, might be interested in the Australian assets of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, Bloomberg said in a report on Friday. The assets could fetch as much as AUD$1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 3.7509 Saudi riyal) ($1 = 44.9600 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 1.1451 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.6155 British pound) ($1 = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.7885 euro) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)