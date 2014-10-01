(Adds Hochtief, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion, Schneider
Electric, Burton's Biscuits, Adama, CIC, Telecom Italia and
Enterprise Products)
Oct 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP
said it would buy crude storage provider Oiltanking Partners LP
for $4.41 billion, a strategic move that will expand
its export platform on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said
there has been no contact with Sol Trujillo following reports
that the U.S. businessman is interested in bidding for a stake
in the Italian telecoms group.
** China Investment Corp (CIC) and AVIC Capital Co Ltd
have ended talks to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd,
making it likely that the aircraft leasing company will pursue
an initial public offering, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** Israel-based agricultural group Adama said it signed a
deal to acquire a group of Chinese companies as it seeks to
bolster its market position in China ahead of a planned New York
share offering.
** Bankers are working on debt financings of up to 1.5
billion pounds ($2.43 billion) to back Jammie Dodgers and Wagon
Wheels maker Burton's Biscuits' bid for UK-based cookies and
snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), banking sources said.
** Schneider Electric said it had finalised the
sale of its sensors business to private equity firms The Carlyle
Group and PAI Partners.
** Chile's Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion said that it will
no longer pursue the $107 million acquisition of three mills in
the United States from Sierra Pine, after the U.S. Department of
Justice opposed the transaction.
** Hochtief, the German building group controlled
by Spain's ACS, is close to the sale of its Formart
real estate business, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** German sportswear maker Adidas, facing
investor discontent over its underperforming share price,
announced plans to return to shareholders as much as 1.5 billion
euros ($1.9 billion) over the next three years.
** Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest lender,
has found buyers for a 2 percent stake in its Polish unit BZ WBK
at 385 zlotys ($116.30) per share, below the market
price of 388.2 zlotys, two market sources said.
** Alternative investment manager Investcorp will
complete the $1.43 billion sale of Berlin Packaging to Oak Hill
Capital Partners in the first week of October, according to a
statement.
** Communications and events company UBM Plc said it
would acquire Advanstar Communications, a privately held trade
show organizer, for $972 million in cash to increase its focus
on the events business in North America.
** South Korea's largest bulk shipper Pan Ocean Co Ltd
has been put up for auction, according to a sales
notice, becoming the latest asset to be sold by a mid-tier
conglomerate which collapsed after an ill-fated expansion drive.
The shipper is likely to sell for around 600-700 billion won
($570 million to $660 million), the Korea Economic Daily
reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed people in the investment
banking industry.
** Mexico's Grupo Angeles has withdrawn its 430-million-euro
($541 million) bid for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude
, saying it was unable to go above China's Fosun
offer for the hospital business of the indebted
Espirito Santo family.
** Spain's Banco Popular said on Wednesday that
capital gains on the sale of a 51 percent stake in its card
issue unit Bancopopular-e were over 400 million euros ($505
million).
** Indonesian mobile telecom operator PT XL Axiata Tbk
will sell 3,500 communication towers to telecom
infrastructure firm PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk in a
5.6 trillion rupiah ($460 million) deal that will help it cut
mounting debt.
** Barclays and Goldman Sachs have sold a 3 percent stake in
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus at 28.80
euros per share, the banks managing the sale said, a 2.8 percent
fall from its close on Tuesday.
** Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp sold
its 30 percent interest in Bison Pipeline LLC to its master
limited partnership and hinted that it might speed up such
drop-down transactions in the months ahead. TransCanada said it
was selling its interest in Bison to TC Pipelines for $215
million in cash.
** Egypt's EFG Hermes Holdings said its private
equity arm bought a 49 percent stake in wind power firm EDPR
France for $208 million, according to a statement on Wednesday,
its first investment outside the Middle East and Africa.
** Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is
preparing to sell a costly stake in a Canada coal mine for what
the potential buyer says could be as little as $1, the day after
a Tokyo rival said it would book losses from investments in coal
and iron ore that soured as prices fell.
** Slovenia is looking for a buyer for a 70.8 percent stake
in metal products maker Cinkarna Celje, the state
investment fund SDH said.
** Thai dry bulk carrier Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL
said a subsidiary had signed an agreement to buy 9 percent of
Singapore-listed Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd
for 954 million baht ($29.4 million).
** French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, placed
ninth in the world by vehicle sales, is open to potential
partnerships, but must complete its restructuring first, its
chief executive said.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co strengthened its hand
in the global grains marketplace by acquiring a stake in a
second export terminal in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, a vital
gateway for U.S. agricultural shipments to Asia.
** Mainboard-listed Hiap Hoe Ltd plans to sell 39
shop units, most of which are strata-titled units in Parklane
Shopping Mall, in line with its plan to divest non-core assets
even as it capitalizes on healthy investor demand for retail
space.
** Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said
it was in final negotiations with an unnamed bidder to sell a
460,000-square-meter logistics portfolio which includes assets
in Romania, Poland and Serbia.
($1 = 12,155 rupiah)
($1 = 0.79 euro)
($1 = 3.31 Polish zloty)
($1 = 1,058.30 Korean won)
($1 = 32.45 Thai baht)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)