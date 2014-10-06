(Adds Heathrow Airport Holdings, ICA, SABMiller, KKR, Glencore,
Altice SA; updates Verbund)
Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Heathrow Airport Holdings is set to sell three British
airports for 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion ) to a group
including Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial,
Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Australian bank Macquarie
, according to Sky News.
** Swedish food retailer ICA said it was selling
its loss-making Norwegian operations to Coop Norway for 2.8
billion Swedish crowns ($386 million).
** U.S. private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy
two French power plants from Austria's Verbund for
around 150 million euros ($188 million), helping the utility
draw a line under a foray into France that left it nursing
losses.
** Billionaire Patrick Drahi's cable and telecoms company
Altice SA is looking to acquire the Portuguese assets
of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
** Commodities giant Glencore has started talks
with Rio Tinto's largest shareholder, Aluminium
Corp of China (Chinalco), as it seeks to pave the way for a
possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg News reported.
** SABMiller boss Alan Clark said there was no truth
in speculation that the brewer's interest in buying Dutch rival
Heineken was a defensive move aimed at protecting
itself from being taken over.
** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would sell
the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York hotel to Chinese insurer
Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for about $1.95 billion.
** Hewlett-Packard Co said it would split into two
listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses
from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services
operations.
** Chevron Corp said it would sell a 30 percent
stake in its Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait
Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion.
** Kuwait Petroleum International has canceled a planned
$1.4 billion investment in its 88,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Rotterdam refinery and may sell it, a spokesman said, as
Europe's refiners struggle with overcapacity and global
competition.
** Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn's Inc
said it would consider selling itself as part of a
review of strategic options.
** Drugmaker Actavis Plc said it would acquire
Durata Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at about $675
million.
** Austrian utility Verbund said it had agreed to
sell two French power plants to U.S. financial investor KKR
in a transaction that is set to close at the end of year
pending regulatory approval.
** Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired JPMorgan
Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets which
could raise up to 2 billion euros to help fund an acquisition in
the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
** Quebecor Inc said it has agreed to sell its Sun
Media English-language operations that consist of about 175
newspapers and publications to rival publisher Postmedia Network
Canada Corp for C$316 million ($281.82 million).
** Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co
has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp, a maker of infusion
pumps and other medical devices, for $12.2 billion in cash and
stock, marking the latest multibillion-dollar healthcare sector
deal.
** China's Bright Food Group Co has received a
three-month extension to complete its planned acquisition of
Tnuva, Israel's biggest food company, a shareholder in the
Israeli firm said on Sunday.
** JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest
steelmaker, is in talks to buy embattled West African iron ore
miner London Mining, showing Indian firms' growing
appetite to secure raw materials abroad, sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Euro Disney said on Monday it had agreed a 1
billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder,
Walt Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt
restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business. The plan
will see Euro Disney receive a 420 million euro cash infusion,
which will include a 351 million-euro rights issue open to all
shareholders and backed by Walt Disney.
** London-listed energy producer Dragon Oil plans to
make a near 500 million pound ($800 million) bid for fellow oil
firm Petroceltic to boost its presence in Algeria, where
it was awarded new oil and gas licenses last week.
** Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic
review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling
business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the Financial times reported.
** GIC has agreed to buy the remaining 50 percent stake in
Italy's RomaEst Shopping Centre from a fund managed by CBRE
Global Investors for an undisclosed sum, the Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund and CBRE said in a joint statement.
** Tax preparer H&R Block Inc said on Sunday that
its deal to sell its bank to BofI Federal Bank will not be
approved by regulators before next year's tax season.
** Germany's Bertelsmann said on Monday it would
take full ownership of Gruner + Jahr, publisher of magazines
including Stern and Brigitte, as the German media conglomerate
looks to speed up a late push into digital media.
($1 = 0.62 British pound)
($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollar)
($1 = 7.2595 Swedish crown)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)