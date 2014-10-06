(Adds Heathrow Airport Holdings, ICA, SABMiller, KKR, Glencore, Altice SA; updates Verbund)

Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Heathrow Airport Holdings is set to sell three British airports for 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion ) to a group including Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Australian bank Macquarie , according to Sky News.

** Swedish food retailer ICA said it was selling its loss-making Norwegian operations to Coop Norway for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($386 million).

** U.S. private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy two French power plants from Austria's Verbund for around 150 million euros ($188 million), helping the utility draw a line under a foray into France that left it nursing losses.

** Billionaire Patrick Drahi's cable and telecoms company Altice SA is looking to acquire the Portuguese assets of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Commodities giant Glencore has started talks with Rio Tinto's largest shareholder, Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco), as it seeks to pave the way for a possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg News reported.

** SABMiller boss Alan Clark said there was no truth in speculation that the brewer's interest in buying Dutch rival Heineken was a defensive move aimed at protecting itself from being taken over.

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would sell the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York hotel to Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for about $1.95 billion.

** Hewlett-Packard Co said it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

** Chevron Corp said it would sell a 30 percent stake in its Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion.

** Kuwait Petroleum International has canceled a planned $1.4 billion investment in its 88,000 barrel per day (bpd) Rotterdam refinery and may sell it, a spokesman said, as Europe's refiners struggle with overcapacity and global competition.

** Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn's Inc said it would consider selling itself as part of a review of strategic options.

** Drugmaker Actavis Plc said it would acquire Durata Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at about $675 million.

** Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets which could raise up to 2 billion euros to help fund an acquisition in the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Quebecor Inc said it has agreed to sell its Sun Media English-language operations that consist of about 175 newspapers and publications to rival publisher Postmedia Network Canada Corp for C$316 million ($281.82 million).

** Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp, a maker of infusion pumps and other medical devices, for $12.2 billion in cash and stock, marking the latest multibillion-dollar healthcare sector deal.

** China's Bright Food Group Co has received a three-month extension to complete its planned acquisition of Tnuva, Israel's biggest food company, a shareholder in the Israeli firm said on Sunday.

** JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest steelmaker, is in talks to buy embattled West African iron ore miner London Mining, showing Indian firms' growing appetite to secure raw materials abroad, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Euro Disney said on Monday it had agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, Walt Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business. The plan will see Euro Disney receive a 420 million euro cash infusion, which will include a 351 million-euro rights issue open to all shareholders and backed by Walt Disney.

** London-listed energy producer Dragon Oil plans to make a near 500 million pound ($800 million) bid for fellow oil firm Petroceltic to boost its presence in Algeria, where it was awarded new oil and gas licenses last week.

** Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial times reported.

** GIC has agreed to buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Italy's RomaEst Shopping Centre from a fund managed by CBRE Global Investors for an undisclosed sum, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund and CBRE said in a joint statement.

** Tax preparer H&R Block Inc said on Sunday that its deal to sell its bank to BofI Federal Bank will not be approved by regulators before next year's tax season.

** Germany's Bertelsmann said on Monday it would take full ownership of Gruner + Jahr, publisher of magazines including Stern and Brigitte, as the German media conglomerate looks to speed up a late push into digital media.

